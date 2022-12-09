These Furniture and Decor Finds All Have Hidden Space-Saving Benefits—and Are Up to 59% Off at Target

Regardless of your home’s size, finding furniture and decor pieces that save space and are multifunctional is like discovering a hidden treasure. After all, when was the last time you said “there’s too much space in my home?” Target’s home section is filled with pieces that not only decorate and serve a need, they also offer hidden space-saving benefits so you can get organized, and feel less cluttered. One not-so-hidden benefit? They’re on sale for up to 59 percent off right now.

Space-saving furniture and decor isn’t just about being smaller or more narrow, it’s about using pieces creatively, as well as finding items that can be easily stored to free up room when not in use (think: New Year’s Eve parties and holiday gatherings). Our editor perused Target’s home section to find these five thoughtful furniture and decor ideas that have surprising space-saving features, and they’re all on sale.

Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow Olivia Round Pouf

When searching for additional seating, particularly if you enjoy hosting for the holidays, get creative with comfortable and multifunctional options. This round, cushy pouf comes with two pieces that can be tiered or used separately, and is available in rust to introduce a pop of color to neutral spaces. Layer them for a comfy place for guests to rest, or untie the loops and use separately as a footrest or for soft floor-level seating while watching movies. The stackable tie option makes storage easier when you don’t need them. Grab a few sets at $20 off for fun and colorful seating in a pinch, without the commitment of a larger accent chair.

Breighton Home Extra Folding Desk with Charging Station

So many people are now working from home that having an at-home desk is more of a must-have than a non-essential. Instead of spreading out at the kitchen or dining table, grab this folding desk that also has a convenient charging station equipped with plug outlets and USB ports. To easily fold up and store, simply pop the top off and fold the legs inward. Its slim design makes it a breeze to slide in a closet or under a bed to free up space. The desk weighs just 25 pounds and can quickly be set up in any room, so you can even change your scenery while you work.

Costway Lift Top Coffee Table

Instead of a standard glass coffee table, invest in this lift top option, which is currently up to $194 off. It features two storage shelves below for holding decor, books, and other household items, but the magic is in the hidden compartment beneath the table top. Lift the top to reveal additional storage for remotes or items you prefer to keep out of view. The table top can be kept at the raised level to hold drinks at a more convenient height, or lowered for a sturdy design. It comes in three rustic colors to match your decor.

Tangkula Wall Mount Floating Desk

A separate desk option is found in this wall-mounted floating desk style, which can be customized to fit your desired wall height and that of your desk chair. The wall-mounted desk comes in black and white, and is a whopping 59 percent off right now. When used as a storage cabinet for work essentials, the desk offers six shelves and drawer space for getting organized, or it can serve as a writing and typing space that can be packed away by folding up the door panel.

Costway Mirrored Jewelry Cabinet



Why buy a regular floor mirror when you can own one that contains and organizes your tangled piles of jewelry and makeup stash, too? Not only does this 40-inch, full-length mirror have an adjustable angle, it opens up to an LED-lit jewelry cabinet that can hold tons of accessories. Inside, find hooks to hang necklaces, earring holes, a bracelet or hair accessory bar, ring slots, plus shelves and drawers for other small items like scarves, makeup, or skin care products. Its double-duty purpose frees up drawer space in your closet or bathroom, and it’s currently marked down to $134 from $250.

These space-saving home products at Target are ideal for any time of year, but grab them quickly while they’re on sale today.