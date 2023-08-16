Target’s Massive Furniture Sale Is a Sign to Transform Your Small Living Space, With Discounts Up to 57% Off

If you’re living in a small space or moving into one, trying to make everything fit, function, and look good can be challenging. However, adding attractive, space-saving furniture can make even the tightest areas flow nicely without feeling cluttered. Instead of spending time scouring different retailers across the internet to find the right pieces, Target has made things easy for shoppers with its huge furniture sale on various items suitable for small spaces.

Target’s furniture sales event includes 50 pages of deals on more than 12,000 items up to 57 percent off. You can find pieces to elevate any room, including bookshelves and TV stands for your living space, island carts for your kitchen, and nightstands and organizers for your bedroom. The best deal we found is this storage shelving unit that was $122 and is currently on sale for $52, and it’s the ideal shoe organizer for small spaces.

Keep scrolling to see the rest of the best furniture deals at Target. While there’s no telling when the sale will end, these discounts are only available for a limited time, so if you see something you like, we recommend adding it to your virtual cart before it’s too late.

Best Furniture Deals at Target

Costway Wooden Shoes Storage Stand

Unless you have a designated spot to store your shoes, they will inevitably end up scattered across your home. This on-sale shoe organizer is just the solution for keeping things nice and tidy, and its open design gives you a good view of all your favorite footwear.

The rack has seven tiers (not including the base), so you can maximize your vertical space in your entryway, bedroom, or wherever else you see fit. Both lightweight and durable, it’s constructed from sturdy wood with a water-resistant surface, and its simple design works with a variety of interior styles. One shopper loved the rack so much that they bought two units. They said “there’s nothing to dislike about the shoe rack,” adding that it was “easy and fast to assemble” and gave their closet “a finished look.”

Threshold Haverhill TV Stand

Instead of settling for a drab TV stand that does the job but isn’t necessarily stylish, go for an aesthetically pleasing choice like this one from Threshold. It measures 58 inches wide, so there’s plenty of room to place your widescreen TV on or above it, as well as extra equipment and decor, including speakers and video game consoles. Plus, there’s ample storage space in the two built-in cabinets, which conveniently have holes already built in for easy cable management. One shopper described it as “a modern, affordable piece that looks more expensive than it is,” while another person called it the “perfect TV stand.”

Threshold Radovre Hairpin Ottoman

Every room could use a statement piece, and this faux fur ottoman is sure to collect compliments. As chic as it may look, its plush fabric and durable metal frame also make it a functional footrest when you need to relax after a long day. Plus, you can even use it as a table surface for a decorative tray or as an extra stool for the living room or vanity. With hundreds of five-star ratings, reviewers say it’s “sturdy,” “comfy,” and “beautiful.”

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite furniture finds on sale at Target, including a shopper-loved table that works as an end table or nightstand and a kitchen island cart for 42 percent off.

Christopher Knight Home Roney Bookcase

Threshold Minsmere 2-Door Cabinet Natural Brown

Threshold Knock Down Belmar Woven End Table With Drawer

Threshold Loring 4-Cube Bookcase

Threshold Franklin Bar Cart and Wine Rack

Costway Bamboo Kitchen Cart

Threshold Citrine Shearling and Wood Accent Chair