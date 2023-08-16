Target’s Massive Furniture Sale Is a Sign to Transform Your Small Living Space, With Discounts Up to 57% Off

These discounted finds are both functional and stylish.

By Cindy Brzostowski
Published on August 16, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Target Small Space Furniture Sale Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

If you’re living in a small space or moving into one, trying to make everything fit, function, and look good can be challenging. However, adding attractive, space-saving furniture can make even the tightest areas flow nicely without feeling cluttered. Instead of spending time scouring different retailers across the internet to find the right pieces, Target has made things easy for shoppers with its huge furniture sale on various items suitable for small spaces. 

Target’s furniture sales event includes 50 pages of deals on more than 12,000 items up to 57 percent off. You can find pieces to elevate any room, including bookshelves and TV stands for your living space, island carts for your kitchen, and nightstands and organizers for your bedroom. The best deal we found is this storage shelving unit that was $122 and is currently on sale for $52, and it’s the ideal shoe organizer for small spaces.  

Keep scrolling to see the rest of the best furniture deals at Target. While there’s no telling when the sale will end, these discounts are only available for a limited time, so if you see something you like, we recommend adding it to your virtual cart before it’s too late. 

Best Furniture Deals at Target

Costway Wooden Shoes Storage Stand

Costway Wooden Shoes Storage Stand

Target

Unless you have a designated spot to store your shoes, they will inevitably end up scattered across your home. This on-sale shoe organizer is just the solution for keeping things nice and tidy, and its open design gives you a good view of all your favorite footwear. 

The rack has seven tiers (not including the base), so you can maximize your vertical space in your entryway, bedroom, or wherever else you see fit. Both lightweight and durable, it’s constructed from sturdy wood with a water-resistant surface, and its simple design works with a variety of interior styles. One shopper loved the rack so much that they bought two units. They said “there’s nothing to dislike about the shoe rack,” adding that it was “easy and fast to assemble” and gave their closet “a finished look.”

Threshold Haverhill TV Stand

Target Haverhill TV Stand for TVs up to 50" Brown - Thresholdâ¢

Target

Instead of settling for a drab TV stand that does the job but isn’t necessarily stylish, go for an aesthetically pleasing choice like this one from Threshold. It measures 58 inches wide, so there’s plenty of room to place your widescreen TV on or above it, as well as extra equipment and decor, including speakers and video game consoles. Plus, there’s ample storage space in the two built-in cabinets, which conveniently have holes already built in for easy cable management. One shopper described it as “a modern, affordable piece that looks more expensive than it is,” while another person called it the “perfect TV stand.” 

Threshold Radovre Hairpin Ottoman

Target Radovre Hairpin Ottoman Faux Fur White - Thresholdâ¢

Target

Every room could use a statement piece, and this faux fur ottoman is sure to collect compliments. As chic as it may look, its plush fabric and durable metal frame also make it a functional footrest when you need to relax after a long day. Plus, you can even use it as a table surface for a decorative tray or as an extra stool for the living room or vanity. With hundreds of five-star ratings, reviewers say it’s “sturdy,” “comfy,” and “beautiful.”

Keep scrolling for more of our favorite furniture finds on sale at Target, including a shopper-loved table that works as an end table or nightstand and a kitchen island cart for 42 percent off. 

Christopher Knight Home Roney Bookcase

Target Roney 17" Bookcase with Rustic Metal Finished Iron Accents - Natural - Christopher Knight Home

Target

Threshold Minsmere 2-Door Cabinet Natural Brown

Target Minsmere 2 Door Cabinet Natural Brown - Thresholdâ¢

Target

Threshold Knock Down Belmar Woven End Table With Drawer 

Target Knock Down Belmar Woven End Table with Drawer Natural - Thresholdâ¢

Target

Image: threshold-knock-down-belmar-woven-table-23c7268e98cc490aacf362a23174bc59.jpg

Threshold Loring 4-Cube Bookcase

Target 34" Loring 4 Cube Bookcase - Thresholdâ¢

Target

Threshold Franklin Bar Cart and Wine Rack

Target Franklin Bar Cart and Wine Rack Weathered Gray - Thresholdâ¢

Target

Costway Bamboo Kitchen Cart 

Target Costway Bamboo Kitchen Trolley Cart Wood Rolling Island w/ Tower Rack & Drawers

Target

Threshold Citrine Shearling and Wood Accent Chair

Target Citrine Shearling and Wood Accent Chair Cream - Thresholdâ¢

Target
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

T-Shirt One-Off Tout
The Amazon ‘Holy Grail Basic Tee’ With 31,100+ Five-Star Ratings Is on Sale for Just $8 Apiece
Rowenta Steam Iron Review Tout
I Won’t Travel Without This Mini Clothes Steamer That Handles 2 Tasks in 1
New Balance Women's 574 Core Sneaker Tout
If You’re Looking for a Sneaker With ‘Great Arch Support,’ Amazon Shoppers Say This New Balance Style Is It
Related Articles
Clever Home Office Furniture Roundup Tout
Enhance Your Work-From-Home Space With These Multifunctional Furniture Finds for Up to 65% Off at Amazon
Threshold Earthy Home Decor for Fall at Target tout
It’s Fall at Target, and This Popular Home Brand Has Hundreds of Earthy Decor Finds to Add to Your Space
Great Bay Home 3-Piece Lightweight White Full/Queen Quilt Comforter with 2 Shams | All-Season, Cozy, Modern Bedspreads
Score End-of-Season Savings on Popular Decor and Bedding Under $50 at Amazon
Popular Home Pieces at Target Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer Who Just Moved Into a New Apartment, And These Are the Home Items I’m Eyeing at Target
Target Colorful Accent Pieces/Decor Sale Tout
My Home Is 50 Shades of Gray, so I’m Shopping Target’s Warm and Colorful Decor Sale—Starting at Just $4
Emily-Henderson-0923fea-tout
Emily Henderson Starts Fresh in a New-Old House
Wayfair Last Day of Sale Tout
There’s Only 1 Day Left of Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals Sale, so Hurry to Score Up to 70% Off Decor and Furniture
One of the best daybeds, the West Elm Shelter Daybed, on a blue background.
The 10 Best Daybeds of 2023
Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Under-$40 Coastal Decor for an Instant Beach House Feel tout
Amazon Has a Whole Section Filled With Under-$40 Coastal Decor for an Instant Beach House Feel
Roundup: Best Deals This Weekend Tout
The 50 Most Jaw-Dropping Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend—Up to 76% Off
The Drew Chair by Beautiful Tout
Drew Barrymore Just Added 2 New Pieces to Her Beautiful Collection at Walmart, and We’re Officially Obsessed
The Best Online Furniture Stores
The 20 Best Spots to Buy Furniture Online
furniture-arranging-mistakes-GettyImages-1353803434
Furniture Arranging Mistakes to Avoid for a More Cohesive Space
Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor Tout
Found: A New Amazon Section Filled With Modern Rustic Furniture and Decor—All Under $50
Space-Saving Dorm Room Finds Tout
Wow, These Under-$30 Space-Saving Amazon Finds Will Instantly Organize Your Small Room or Dorm
Best Amazon Outlet Deals Tout
The 60 Best Deals Hiding in Amazon’s Secret Outlet Store This Weekend—Up to 68% Off