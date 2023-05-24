Target Is Recalling Some Scented Candles Due to Safety Hazards

Here's how to tell if your scented candles are affected.

By Amanda Lauren
Published on May 24, 2023
Target recalls Threshold scented candles, pink candle on blue background
Photo:

Blanchi Costela/Getty Images

According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Target just announced a recall of nearly 5 million Threshold scented candles. This came as a result of receiving 137 reports of the jar cracking or breaking while in use. There were six injuries reported including severe burns and lacerations.

These candles were sold at Target locations across the United States as well as on Target.com from August 2019 through March 2023 and were priced between $3 and $20 per candle.

What to Do With Your Recalled Candles

If you have any one of the candles listed below, stop using them immediately. You can bring them back to your local Target store for a refund. Alternatively, you can call Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 am to 10 pm CT, seven days a week to request a prepaid return label if you’d prefer a refund that way.

Complete List of Recalled Threshold Candles

  • 5.5oz Glass Jar Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle
  • 5.5oz Glass Jar Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle
  • 5.5oz Glass Jar Coconut Sorbet Candle 
  • 5.5oz Glass Jar Red Mandarin and Guava Candle 
  • 5.5oz Glass Jar Charcoal and Black Teak Candle 
  • 20oz Jar 3-Wick Berry Lemonade and Melon Candle 
  • 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Charcoal and Black Teak Candle 
  • 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Peony and Cherry Blossom Candle
  • 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Water Mint and Eucalyptus Candle 
  • 20oz Jar 3-Wick Ashwood and Palo Santo Candle
  • 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Soft Cashmere and Lavender Candle 
  • 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Vanilla Bean and Amber Candle 
  • 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Cerulean Surf and Sea Candle 
  • 20oz Jar 3-Wick Coconut Sorbet Candle 
  • 20oz Glass Jar Warm Cider and Cinnamon Candle 
  • 20oz Lidded Milky Glass Jar 3-Wick Apple Blossom and Breeze Candle 
  • 20oz Jar 3-Wick Candle Tangerine Ginger 
  • 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Vetiver and Moss 
  • 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Coconut and Honey Candle
  • 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coconut and Honey 
  • 14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Black Cedar 
  • 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Red Mango and Amber 
  • 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Acai Berry and Spruce Candle 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Whiskey & Oak
  • 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rose and Cedar Candle 
  • 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Vanilla and Bergamot
  • 14oz Lidded Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Candle Leather and Embers 
  • 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Ocean Air and Moss Candle 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Rosemary and Linen Candle
  • 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fir and Suede Candle
  • 14oz 3-Wicks Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Coastal Wind and Lavender 
  • 14oz 3-Wick Milky White Glass Woodwick Candle with Wood Lid and Stamped Logo Rainwater Lily 
  • 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Sandalwood and Smoke Candle
  • 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Eucalyptus and Palm Candle  
  • 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Applewood and Amber Candle 
  • 14oz Lidded Amber Glass Jar Crackling Wooden 3-Wick Fennel and Pine Candle 

Candle Safety Tips

Trim the wick. Keep the wick to between 1/8 and 3/16 of an inch. A longer wick will produce a larger flame, which can increase the risk of a fire.

Never leave lit candles unattended. When you have a candle burning, it's best to stay in the same room so you can keep an eye on it.

Place candles on a safe and sturdy surface. Keep candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains or throw blankets. Place the candle away from the edge of the table or counter.

