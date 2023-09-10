Target’s Hidden Quiet Luxury Shop Has Elevated Neutrals for Fall—Starting at Just $12

Including cozy cardigans, comfy clogs, and other fall fashion staples.

By
Andie Kanaras
Andie Kanaras
Andie Kanaras
Andie Kanaras is a branded manager who oversees branded e-commerce content across 15+ publications.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 10, 2023 04:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Target Quiet Luxury Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

As the seasons change, so do your style and wardrobe needs. Fall ushers in the desire to wrap yourself in a chunky knit cardigan, bask in earth-toned everything, and slip into the comfiest boots or clogs. And thanks to Target's hidden storefront that’s teeming with every fall fashion staple you need, now’s the time to stock up on styles for this time of the year.

The brand's "quiet luxury" shop includes essentials that are easy to layer and elevate. You can find a flattering sweater dress, TikTok-trending trousers, and an oversized blazer that's a key transitional piece for the upcoming months. Keep scrolling to see our favorite finds—all under $40—and add them to your cart sooner rather than later, as many are selling out in popular colors and select sizes. 

10 Best Fall Fashion Finds at Target

A New Day High Neck Slip Dress

Target Women's High Neck Slip Dress - A New Dayâ¢

Target

Everyone needs a versatile dress in their wardrobe, and this slip dress is easy to style for various occasions. The high neckline and midi-length are work-appropriate, while the silk-like material is elegant enough for fall weddings. Dress it up with a statement necklace and strappy heels for a special occasion, or dress it down with a chunky knit sweater and sneakers for a low-key date night. Available in 10 sizes, the dress suits most body types and comes in four fabulous colors for fall and beyond—brown, black, cream, and olive.

A New Day Sleeveless Sweater Dress

Target Women's Sleeveless Sweater Dress - A New Dayâ¢

Target

Speaking of versatile dresses, this one is sure to become your go-to well into winter. Made of viscose and nylon, the sleeveless dress is breathable enough to wear in early fall and thick enough to keep you cozy in a chilly office. Dozens of customers love the style’s stretchy, flattering shape, with one reviewer sharing that it “clings in all the right places.”

A New Day Short Sleeve Ruched T-Shirt

Target Women's Short Sleeve Side Ruched T-Shirt - A New Dayâ¢

Target

Elevate any outfit with this $18 high-neck top. The flattering silhouette will never go out of style and adds a sophisticated touch to any outfit. Multiple shoppers confirm the top is easy to layer and surprisingly soft. Plus, it’s double-lined, so you can even choose to wear the top without a bra comfortably.

Universal Thread Open-Front Cardigan

Target Universal Thread Women's Open-Front Cardigan

Target

A fall wardrobe is incomplete without a cozy cardigan, and Universal Thread’s open-front style is a favorite since it looks good with comfy and professional outfits. There are many colors to choose from—seven to be exact—and popular shades are already selling out in multiple sizes. Reviewers love that it’s made entirely of cotton, and several of them recommend sizing down for the best fit.

A New Day Oversized Fall Blazer

Target A New Day Women's Oversized Fall Blazer

Target

If you’re reading this, it’s time to add an oversized blazer to your jacket collection. There’s much to love about the fashion staple, considering it’s a handy transitional piece since you can substitute it for outerwear or wear it as an extra layer. A New Day just released one in autumnal shades like dark brown, tan, and plaid. Shop the signature style in 12 sizes. 

A New Day High-Rise Knit Pants

Target Women's High-Rise Regular Fit Tapered Ankle Knit Pants - A New Dayâ¢

Target

Make room in your closet for these customer-loved knit pants. They’re designed to mimic the look of tapered pants and offer the same comfort as sweatpants. Made with a cotton-blend material, the pants have an elastic waistband for a secure yet forgiving fit that makes moving in them easy.

A New Day High-Rise Wide Leg Trousers

Target Women's High-Rise Relaxed Fit Full Length Baggy Wide Leg Trousers - A New Dayâ¢

Target

While you’re at it, consider adding these wide-leg trousers to your cart. They’re starting to gain popularity on TikTok as a monochromatic set with this quickly selling-out vest, and one shopper called the trousers “a true Target treasure.” Pair them with a graphic tee for brunch or a mock-neck top for a job interview. 

A New Day Mini Skirt

Target Women's Mini Skirt - A New Dayâ¢

Target

If skirts are more your speed, you’re in luck. A New Day’s mini skirt matches the brand’s popular vest, and both plaid styles are available in a wide range of sizes. The set has perennial appeal as an adorable option for school, work, and autumnal activities. Plus, it comes in a metallic color, which is a must for the holiday season.

A New Day Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Target Women's Long Sleeve Slim Fit Crewneck T-Shirt - A New Dayâ¢

Target

Stock up on a staple that’s “super comfy and flattering,” according to one shopper. For just $12, you can get a long-sleeve shirt that fits like a glove thanks to its ribbed design and classic crewneck silhouette. Grab your favorite color because many are selling out in select sizes.

Universal Thread Platform Mule Heels

Target Women's Tess Platform Mule Heels - Universal Threadâ¢

Target

Last but not least, these on-trend chunky mules are the convenient shoes missing from your fall wardrobe. Don’t let the 3.75-inch heel intimidate you—the slip-on shoes have a supportive memory foam insole and a rugged outsole for maximum stability. One reviewer reportedly wore the mules "all day teaching," and said they are "so cute and comfy." 

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Bare Republic Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 30 Sunblock Face Lotion
I’ve Been Using This Tinted Mineral Sunscreen for Years, and It Never Leaves Streaks
Amazon's Most Popular Leggings Under $30
Amazon’s Most Popular Leggings Will Give You Ultimate Comfort—All Under $30
Samsung Cleaning Gadget Tout
Samsung’s Clever Robot Mop That Can Clean Floors, Walls, and More Is on Sale at Amazon
Related Articles
Target Dress Sale Tout
We Found 10 ‘Comfortable’ and ‘Flattering’ Fall Dresses for $35 or Less at Target
J.Jill TM+ Fall Fashion Roundup tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are 13 Staples I’m Buying for My Fall Wardrobe
Best Fashion LDW Deals Tout
Celebrate the End of Summer With the 30 Best Labor Day Fashion Deals at Amazon
First Person on 10 Amazon Cozy Sweaters Tout
I’m an Amazon Shopping Writer, and These Are the 10 Cozy Sweaters I’ll Be Living in This Fall
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds - Fall Fashion Items tout
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These 10 Fall Fashion Pieces Are Total Must-Haves
Fall Fashion Deals Under $50 Tout
Amazon Just Dropped Deals Up to 70% on Fall Fashion, Including Sweaters, Dresses, and Shoes Under $50
Chico's LDW Sale Tout
Save Up to 80% on Hundreds of Fall Fashion Finds at This Massive Labor Day Sale
Build Your Capsule Wardrobe With These Under-$50 Maxi Dresses, Sunglasses, and Flats at Amazon
Build Your Capsule Wardrobe With These Under-$50 Maxi Dresses, Sunglasses, and Flats at Amazon
Cheap fashion basic one off tout
This Wildly Popular $9 Amazon Tank Top Has More Than 39,000 Five-Star Ratings
Last Chance Amazon Fashion Tout
Stock Up On These Amazon Wardrobe Basics While They’re on Last-Chance Sale
Fall Blouses Under $50 Tout
Wow, These Fall Blouses Are Cute and Comfy, and They’re Under $50 at Amazon
LDW Best Overall Target Deals Tout
Hurry! You Don't Want to Miss These 50 Epic Deals From Target's Labor Day Sale
Target Cardigan Roundup Tout
We Found the Best Cardigans to Score for Under $30 During Target's Secret Sale—but Only Until Tomorrow
Roundup: Best Summer to Fall Dress Under $50 LDW Deals Tout
Summer-to-Fall Dresses Are Up to 63% Off at Amazon This Labor Day Weekend
LDW: Nordstrom Rack Sale Tout
Everything Worth Buying at Nordstrom Rack’s Labor Day Sale, With Deals Up to 84% Off
Best Outlet Deals Roundup tout
The 50 Best Outlet Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend—Up to 74% Off