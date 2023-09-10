Shopping Target’s Hidden Quiet Luxury Shop Has Elevated Neutrals for Fall—Starting at Just $12 Including cozy cardigans, comfy clogs, and other fall fashion staples. By Andie Kanaras Andie Kanaras Andie Kanaras is a branded manager who oversees branded e-commerce content across 15+ publications. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 10, 2023 04:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez As the seasons change, so do your style and wardrobe needs. Fall ushers in the desire to wrap yourself in a chunky knit cardigan, bask in earth-toned everything, and slip into the comfiest boots or clogs. And thanks to Target's hidden storefront that’s teeming with every fall fashion staple you need, now’s the time to stock up on styles for this time of the year. The brand's "quiet luxury" shop includes essentials that are easy to layer and elevate. You can find a flattering sweater dress, TikTok-trending trousers, and an oversized blazer that's a key transitional piece for the upcoming months. Keep scrolling to see our favorite finds—all under $40—and add them to your cart sooner rather than later, as many are selling out in popular colors and select sizes. 10 Best Fall Fashion Finds at Target A New Day High Neck Slip Dress, $28 A New Day Sleeveless Sweater Dress, $32 A New Day Short Sleeve Ruched T-Shirt, $18 Universal Thread Open-Front Cardigan, $30 A New Day Oversized Fall Blazer, $38 A New Day High-Rise Wide Leg Trousers, $32 A New Day High-Rise Knit Pants, $25 A New Day Long Sleeve T-Shirt, $12 A New Day Mini Skirt, $25 Universal Thread Platform Mule Heels, $35 A New Day High Neck Slip Dress Target Buy on Target $28 Everyone needs a versatile dress in their wardrobe, and this slip dress is easy to style for various occasions. The high neckline and midi-length are work-appropriate, while the silk-like material is elegant enough for fall weddings. Dress it up with a statement necklace and strappy heels for a special occasion, or dress it down with a chunky knit sweater and sneakers for a low-key date night. Available in 10 sizes, the dress suits most body types and comes in four fabulous colors for fall and beyond—brown, black, cream, and olive. A New Day Sleeveless Sweater Dress Target Buy on Target $32 Speaking of versatile dresses, this one is sure to become your go-to well into winter. Made of viscose and nylon, the sleeveless dress is breathable enough to wear in early fall and thick enough to keep you cozy in a chilly office. Dozens of customers love the style’s stretchy, flattering shape, with one reviewer sharing that it “clings in all the right places.” A New Day Short Sleeve Ruched T-Shirt Target Buy on Target $18 Elevate any outfit with this $18 high-neck top. The flattering silhouette will never go out of style and adds a sophisticated touch to any outfit. Multiple shoppers confirm the top is easy to layer and surprisingly soft. Plus, it’s double-lined, so you can even choose to wear the top without a bra comfortably. Universal Thread Open-Front Cardigan Target Buy on Target $30 A fall wardrobe is incomplete without a cozy cardigan, and Universal Thread’s open-front style is a favorite since it looks good with comfy and professional outfits. There are many colors to choose from—seven to be exact—and popular shades are already selling out in multiple sizes. Reviewers love that it’s made entirely of cotton, and several of them recommend sizing down for the best fit. A New Day Oversized Fall Blazer Target Buy on Target $38 If you’re reading this, it’s time to add an oversized blazer to your jacket collection. There’s much to love about the fashion staple, considering it’s a handy transitional piece since you can substitute it for outerwear or wear it as an extra layer. A New Day just released one in autumnal shades like dark brown, tan, and plaid. Shop the signature style in 12 sizes. A New Day High-Rise Knit Pants Target Buy on Target $25 Make room in your closet for these customer-loved knit pants. They’re designed to mimic the look of tapered pants and offer the same comfort as sweatpants. Made with a cotton-blend material, the pants have an elastic waistband for a secure yet forgiving fit that makes moving in them easy. A New Day High-Rise Wide Leg Trousers Target Buy on Target $32 While you’re at it, consider adding these wide-leg trousers to your cart. They’re starting to gain popularity on TikTok as a monochromatic set with this quickly selling-out vest, and one shopper called the trousers “a true Target treasure.” Pair them with a graphic tee for brunch or a mock-neck top for a job interview. A New Day Mini Skirt Target Buy on Target $25 If skirts are more your speed, you’re in luck. A New Day’s mini skirt matches the brand’s popular vest, and both plaid styles are available in a wide range of sizes. The set has perennial appeal as an adorable option for school, work, and autumnal activities. Plus, it comes in a metallic color, which is a must for the holiday season. A New Day Long Sleeve T-Shirt Target Buy on Target $12 Stock up on a staple that’s “super comfy and flattering,” according to one shopper. For just $12, you can get a long-sleeve shirt that fits like a glove thanks to its ribbed design and classic crewneck silhouette. Grab your favorite color because many are selling out in select sizes. Universal Thread Platform Mule Heels Target Buy on Target $35 Last but not least, these on-trend chunky mules are the convenient shoes missing from your fall wardrobe. Don’t let the 3.75-inch heel intimidate you—the slip-on shoes have a supportive memory foam insole and a rugged outsole for maximum stability. Last but not least, these on-trend chunky mules are the convenient shoes missing from your fall wardrobe. Don't let the 3.75-inch heel intimidate you—the slip-on shoes have a supportive memory foam insole and a rugged outsole for maximum stability. One reviewer reportedly wore the mules "all day teaching," and said they are "so cute and comfy."