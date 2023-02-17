I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and You Can’t Miss This Hidden Presidents’ Day Shoe Sale

Although there are many Presidents’ Day sales I’m excited to shop, it should not come as a surprise that Target’s lineup of deals is what thrills me the most. This year’s sale just launched, and it includes discounts on select bedding, kitchen gadgets, baskets, and plenty of jeans, and they’re all worth shopping. But the shoe deals are the true finds that stopped me in my tracks because prices start at just $8 while the sale is live through Monday, February 20.

Although I own everything from boots and flats to sneakers and sandals that are much more expensive than Target, many of my favorite, comfortable shoes are still from my most trusted retailer. So, I happily scour through each and every new shoe release to see if I need to add any new pairs to my lineup. The Presidents’ Day sale has almost 100 pairs quietly on sale, and it’s safe to say my wishlist is now lengthy.

Even though spring has not quite sprung, the weeks leading up to the new, warmer season are the absolute best time to shop for Target shoes. I desperately need to find a new pair of white sneakers because my beloved Target pair has absolutely seen better days after several years of constant wear, and I love these that are on sale for $24. I also spotted these fun slides, and I love that they offer a slightly elevated look for pool and beach days for only $16. Plus, shoppers say these $32 platform heels feel like you’re walking “on clouds,” so I’m definitely interested.

The entire sale is worth browsing, but I thought I would highlight the 10 pairs of Target shoes that are at the top of my wishlist this Presidents’ Day weekend. They range from comfy sneakers to easy summer sandals, and I even included a few pairs of heels to wear to the events on my calendar. Just make sure to shop in advance of the sale’s end on Monday, because Target’s shoes are known to sell out.

Target

Universal Thread Courtney Sneakers

Over the past few years, I’ve started wearing sneakers more and more—and I’m super intrigued by this Target pair. They remind me of a classic pair of Reeboks, and I love that they are neutral and easy to wear with everything. I can see myself pairing these with jeans, shorts, and leggings throughout the spring and summer. They’re available in most whole and half sizes from 6 to 11.

To buy: $28 (was $35); target.com.

Target

Shade & Shore Neida EVA Two Band Slide Sandals

I already own these easy slide sandals, and I pop them on all the time throughout the summer. I love that they can get wet without any worry, so I frequently wear them when I’m planting or watering flowers. They’re also perfect for the pool and beach—a fun shoe to wear when you want to slide into something other than a pair of flip flops. Choose from six in-stock colors in whole sizes 6 to 12.

To buy: $8 (was $10); target.com.

Target

A New Day Lucy Braided Slide Sandals

Braided details always pull me in, and these Lucy slides feature two braided straps. The shoes have an impressive 239 ratings (a high number for Target), and shoppers say they’re “super cute and comfy.” In fact, many people enjoy wearing the sandals so much that they’re buying multiple pairs. But that’s easy to do when the shoes are available in up to six different colors in sizes 6 to 11.

To buy: $28 (was $35); target.com.

Target

Universal Thread Elora Mule Flats

Woven mules have caught my eye for years, so you can imagine my excitement when I spotted these classic flats. Similar to the Lucy slides, these also have a whopping number of reviews (almost 250)—and one shopper dubbed the shoes “the softest, most comfortable slides.” The sole’s memory foam is worth mentioning if you’re also someone who likes wearing shoes with extra added support, and I have to highlight that these would be easy to dress up and dress down. Buy a pair in black, beige, or a pretty blush in sizes 6 to 11.

To buy: $20 (was $25); target.com.

Target

A New Day Cris Shades of Beautiful Mule Heels

If you have events coming up on your calendar and you’re shopping for a strappy sandal, add these to your list. They’re available in six neutral shades in standard and wide whole and half sizes from 5 to 12. Similar to other Target shoes, these have memory foam, which is a bonus if you’re planning to spend time on the dance floor. Plus, the heel is a reasonable height at 2.75 inches. Some shoppers say they “can walk miles in these,” which is an excellent sign that a pair of shoes is comfortable.

To buy: $20 (was $25); target.com.

Target

A New Day Maddison Sneakers

A new pair of white sneakers is at the top of my “must purchase” list, and this Target pair sounds just as comfortable as my current pair that I really need to replace. White sneakers are so easy to wear with shorts, jeans, and dresses—and I tend to wear them often throughout every season. As other people catch on that Target has a pair of classic white sneakers in stock, I think these will sell out quickly. So, pick up your size fast.

To buy: $24 (was $30); target.com.

Target

A New Day Sonora Heels

I was trying to find a pair of neutral heel sandals a few weeks ago, and I actually tried these on at Target. The 2.5-inch heel height felt perfect, and I loved the open design and adjustable straps. These are absolute win, and I would have purchased them—but my feet are too narrow for them. If you are in the majority without narrow feet, Target shoppers say these are “surprisingly comfortable” and don’t cause blisters. The tan is my favorite, but you can also buy a pair in three other colors in standard and wide sizes from 6 to 12.

To buy: $20 (was $25); target.com.

Target

Shade & Shore Dani Slide Sandals

If you’re planning to purchase just one pair of Target shoes from this list, I hope you choose this pair. I’m drawn to them because of the combination of the smooth and braided straps, and the footbed looks so comfortable because it’s contoured to mold to your foot. Although I’m typically one to buy brown or black sandals, I’m actually the most excited about the gold. You can shop these in whole sizes 5 to 12.

To buy: $16 (was $20); target.com.

Target

Shade & Shore Lucia Slide Sandals

I hold onto my Target fabric sandals for years. They hold up well, and the styles almost always remain current. I feel like these Lucia slides are a pair of sandals you will wear for years to come. I love the subtle black and white stripe pair, but they’re also available in coral and off white. All three colors come in sizes 5 to 12, and every size promises plenty of cushioning, according to the brand.

To buy: $16 (was $20); target.com.

Target

Universal Thread Valerie Platform Heels

I have yet to try the platform shoe trend, but this pair of Valerie heels might just change my mind. They’re available in black and tan in standard and wide sizes 5 to 12. At 3.5 inches, the block heel is taller than other options from Target—but the platform style and added memory foam are bound to help to keep this pair comfortable. Plus, the knotted shoe strap offers a little something different, and the adjustable ankle strap means you can find your ideal fit. According to shoppers, these heels are “cute and comfy,” so I would jump on them while they’re in stock.

To buy: $32 (was $40); target.com.