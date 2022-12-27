30 Post-Holiday Target Deals We're Eyeing Right Now—Like This iRobot Roomba Vacuum That's $350 Off

Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean the sales are, too. As you’re looking towards home trends for 2023, consider updating your home and kitchen appliances and tech for the new year. Plus, a wardrobe refresh is one that we can’t get enough of. But where to find all of these items and get them on sale?

Target’s got great deals on everything you could want for the new year, whether you’re shopping for home, kitchen, electronics, or fashion. To make the search easier for you, we scoured through tons of Target deals and picked out noteworthy items. We found a Ninja Digital Air Fry Oven that’s marked down to $160 from $240, and even this Samsung sound bar that’s $270 off—and there’s plenty more savings like these to check out. Be sure to shop these post-holiday deals while they last.

Kitchen Post-Holiday Deals at Target

Target

To buy: $300 (was $400); target.com.

Kitchen appliances deals are not to be missed, so we found smart solutions like this iced coffee maker that will save counter space, or this Ninja coffee maker that makes hot and iced coffee. There’s also a KitchenAid stand mixer with over 2,200 five-star ratings that’s $100 off right now. Another deal not to miss is this 10-speed Vitamix blender that’s on sale for $150 from its original price of $250, and is perfect for making smoothies and dips.

Looking for an air fryer? Consider this five-quart air fryer that you can use to cook a whole meal at once. For the ultimate at-home chef, this 12-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer will help you slow cook, bake, saute, and more.

Home Post-Holiday Deals at Target

Target

To buy: $500 (was $850); target.com.

Don’t miss great sales on vacuums, like this Roomba vacuum that comes with a self-emptying base that can hold up to two months’ worth of dust at a time. Or, consider this vacuum by iRobot which one reviewer says “cleans like a champ.” Of course, you could also pick up this Dyson cordless vacuum that’s $150 off and has a laser to show microscopic dust for a deep clean.

And don’t forget about a bedding update for the new year. This mattress protector that has nearly 1,800 five-star ratings is waterproof and machine washable. There’s also a cooling mattress protector pad to help regulate your body temperature and prevent overheating. Each of these products are on sale for under $80.

Electronic Post-Holiday Deals at Target

Target

To buy: $130 (was $200); target.com.

Target also has a ton of deals on electronics to take advantage of now that the holidays are done. These Beats headphones are marked down to $130 from the original price of $200, and they have over 600 five-star ratings. One shopper called them a “super buy” for the price, sound quality, and “long lasting” battery life. Another option are these Bose headphones that received over 1,000 five-star ratings.

For those who want to upgrade their at-home speaker, consider this Samsung soundbar on sale for $330 or this LG soundbar for $100. If you’re often on the go, this portable waterproof speaker is $100 off right now and comes with a removable strap for easy carrying. Target also marked down big electronics like this Vizio smart TV that’s $130 off and has over 1,500 five-star ratings.

Women’s Fashion Post-Holiday Deals at Target

Target

To buy: $26 (was $30); target.com.

For those who want a fashion deal, we found several that are perfect for your winter wardrobe. This tunic sweater is on sale for $26 and “super cozy,” according to one shopper. There’s also this patterned A-line dress that has long sleeves and can be styled with tights. You can layer either of these styles with a quilted bomber jacket that comes in six colors and is on sale for $30, down from $42.

There are also some sweet shoe deals in time for the winter weather. These lace-up hiking boots are $34, which one person said “held up well” against the cold weather while still being “cute and comfy” to wear.

Click over to Target today to grab these post-holiday deals before they’re gone.