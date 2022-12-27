30 Post-Holiday Target Deals We're Eyeing Right Now—Like This iRobot Roomba Vacuum That's $350 Off

Plus, more deals on our finds for the home, electronics, and fashion.

By
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron
Sarah Byron is the Partnerships Commerce Writer on the Commerce News & Deals team. Her work includes writing online articles about products, new collection launches, and deals for Dotdash Meredith brands. She's always looking for quality products and sales in fashion, home goods, beauty, and more.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 27, 2022 10:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Target Deals Roundup Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean the sales are, too. As you’re looking towards home trends for 2023, consider updating your home and kitchen appliances and tech for the new year. Plus, a wardrobe refresh is one that we can’t get enough of. But where to find all of these items and get them on sale?

Target’s got great deals on everything you could want for the new year, whether you’re shopping for home, kitchen, electronics, or fashion. To make the search easier for you, we scoured through tons of Target deals and picked out noteworthy items. We found a Ninja Digital Air Fry Oven that’s marked down to $160 from $240, and even this Samsung sound bar that’s $270 off—and there’s plenty more savings like these to check out. Be sure to shop these post-holiday deals while they last.   

Kitchen Post-Holiday Deals at Target

KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Target

To buy: $300 (was $400); target.com.

Kitchen appliances deals are not to be missed, so we found smart solutions like this iced coffee maker that will save counter space, or this Ninja coffee maker that makes hot and iced coffee. There’s also a KitchenAid stand mixer with over 2,200 five-star ratings that’s $100 off right now. Another deal not to miss is this 10-speed Vitamix blender that’s on sale for $150 from its original price of $250, and is perfect for making smoothies and dips. 

Looking for an air fryer? Consider this five-quart air fryer that you can use to cook a whole meal at once. For the ultimate at-home chef, this 12-in-1 pressure cooker and air fryer will help you slow cook, bake, saute, and more.

Home Post-Holiday Deals at Target

iRobot Roomba i6+ Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum

Target

To buy: $500 (was $850); target.com.

Don’t miss great sales on vacuums, like this Roomba vacuum that comes with a self-emptying base that can hold up to two months’ worth of dust at a time. Or, consider this vacuum by iRobot which one reviewer says “cleans like a champ.” Of course, you could also pick up this Dyson cordless vacuum that’s $150 off and has a laser to show microscopic dust for a deep clean. 

And don’t forget about a bedding update for the new year. This mattress protector that has nearly 1,800 five-star ratings is waterproof and machine washable. There’s also a cooling mattress protector pad to help regulate your body temperature and prevent overheating. Each of these products are on sale for under $80.    

Electronic Post-Holiday Deals at Target

Beats SoloÂ³ Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Target

To buy: $130 (was $200); target.com.

Target also has a ton of deals on electronics to take advantage of now that the holidays are done. These Beats headphones are marked down to $130 from the original price of $200, and they have over 600 five-star ratings. One shopper called them a “super buy” for the price, sound quality, and “long lasting” battery life. Another option are these Bose headphones that received over 1,000 five-star ratings.

For those who want to upgrade their at-home speaker, consider this Samsung soundbar on sale for $330 or this LG soundbar for $100. If you’re often on the go, this portable waterproof speaker is $100 off right now and comes with a removable strap for easy carrying. Target also marked down big electronics like this Vizio smart TV that’s $130 off and has over 1,500 five-star ratings. 

Women’s Fashion Post-Holiday Deals at Target

Women's Tully Lace-Up Winter Hiking Boots

Target

To buy: $26 (was $30); target.com.

For those who want a fashion deal, we found several that are perfect for your winter wardrobe. This tunic sweater is on sale for $26 and “super cozy,” according to one shopper. There’s also this patterned A-line dress that has long sleeves and can be styled with tights. You can layer either of these styles with a quilted bomber jacket that comes in six colors and is on sale for $30, down from $42.  

There are also some sweet shoe deals in time for the winter weather. These lace-up hiking boots are $34, which one person said “held up well” against the cold weather while still being “cute and comfy” to wear. 

Click over to Target today to grab these post-holiday deals before they’re gone.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Wayfair Deals Roundup Tout
Refresh Your Space and Score Up to 86% Off Thousands of Home Goods During Wayfair’s Epic End-of-Year Sale
Amazon After-Christmas Deals
The 75 Best (and Only) Deals You Need to Know About From Amazon’s Over-the-Top After-Christmas Sale
Amazon Cyber Monday Deal Roundup Tout
These 130+ Cyber Week Amazon Deals on Home, Fashion, and More Are So Good, You'll Think They're Typos
Target Deals Days Upgrade Your Home Tout
Target’s Massive Sale Will Save You Tons on Home Upgrades, From Furniture to Must-Have Cleaners
iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Tout
50 of the Best Cyber Week Deals You Can Still Shop at Amazon, From Vacuums to Headphones
Target obsessed Black Friday
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 15 Black Friday Finds You Can’t Miss
Best Labor Day Amazon Deals Roundup
The 35 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year
Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Tout
The 75 Absolute Best Deals From Amazon’s First Ever Prime Early Access Sale
Early Prime Event Deals Roundup Tout
40 Impressive Deals You Can Get Now Ahead of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
HALFDAYS Aston Belted Ski Jacket
I’m Moving to a Ski Town With Just Three Suitcases—Here’s What’s on My Packing List
Best Amazon Black Friday Deals Tout
The Best (and Only) 100 Amazon Black Friday Deals You Need to Know About This Year
Amazon Very Merry Deals Tout
Amazon’s Very Merry Deals Event Will Save You Up to 70% on Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List
Early Robot Vacuum Deals Tout
These Early Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals Are Too Good to Pass Up
Dyson Ball Animal 3 Extra Upright Vacuum
Tons of Retailers Are Slashing Prices on Roomba, Shark, and Dyson Vacuums Ahead of Black Friday
UGG Clifton Backrest Pillow in Oatmeal Melange
I Read Over 100 Books a Year—Here Are the 14 Products That Help Me Do It
Shark AV2511AE AI Robot Vacuum
These Are the 25 Best Cyber Monday Vacuum Deals to Shop on Amazon Before the Sale Ends