This Velvet Desk Chair Is My Favorite Addition to My Home Office, and It’s 25% Off for One More Week

Before I moved across the country, I pictured an idealized version of my life in Southern California, and it included a very specific accent chair from Target. That may sound absurd, but I had never purchased brand-new furniture from anywhere other than IKEA. My New York City apartment consisted of old pieces my parents wanted to get rid of and discarded belongings I either found curbside or on Facebook Marketplace, such as a suede chaise and glass coffee table. These items weren’t worth shipping cross-country, so I did what any home enthusiast would do and turned to Pinterest for ideas. I slowly curated my home with furnishings I pinned, but refrained from purchasing this velvet chair—I couldn’t fathom spending hundreds of dollars on seating.



But the Spaulding Channel Velvet Swivel Chair from Target allured me with its perfect overall five-star rating (though there aren’t many reviews.) Shoppers have raved about its gorgeous color, texture, and easy assembly, with one declaring it “the best chair ever.” However, I still spent months mulling over whether or not to splurge on it. That is, until it went on sale.



To Buy: $240 (was $320); target.com

I’ve always admired Target's Opalhouse designed with Jungalow line from afar, so I was more than excited to buy (and afford) a piece for my new home. To my delight, the chair arrived within three days, in a single box. I had an inkling that its assembly would take little to no time when I carried the box up three flights of stairs with no problem. Overall, I was spot on. The package consisted of four pieces and it required zero tools. It took me less than five minutes to connect the feet to the chair cylinder and the bottom cushion to the base. The only hiccup I had was sliding the backrest into the bottom cushion’s brackets, so I enlisted my roommate to help align and push the backrest into place. It’s still the easiest furniture I’ve ever assembled.

The Spaulding Channel Velvet Swivel Chair has exceeded my expectations in so many other ways, too. To say the least, it was love at first sight—and sit. The upholstery is drool-worthy thanks to its stunning teal color and subtle striped grooves. The jewel-tone seat pairs magically with the base’s brass finish.

Even better, the chair feels as expensive as it looks. The chair’s velvet material is incredibly soft, and its thick cushions are supportive without feeling too firm. I could sit in it all day, and I do. I chose to use it as a desk chair because it swivels and has a massive seat that makes it easy to sit cross-legged and the many other ridiculous positions I end up in throughout the workday. During off hours, I find myself still sitting on it while reading, writing, and FaceTiming with friends and family.

Shoppers agree that the chair is versatile, comfortable, and stylish. One reviewer who “recommends this chair to everyone” said they’d “love to put this furniture in every room of my house.” If I had the space and funds, I’d own more than one, too.

If you need a new accent or desk chair, shop the Spaulding Channel Velvet Swivel Chair while it’s still on sale for under $300. The online-exclusive discount only lasts until November 4, so head to Target’s site to snag the affordable find at an even lower price.