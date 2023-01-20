Target's Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Line Is Back and Better Than Ever for Spring 2023

Prices start at just $10.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Previously, her work has been published in Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Well+Good, The Quality Edit, and more, as well as the book review blog she founded 11+ years ago.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 20, 2023 09:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jungalow x Target Collaboration Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

We’re longtime fans of Justina Blakeney’s bohemian home brand, Jungalow. As the name suggests, it has a cozy, wild, and lush aesthetic inspired by color. Pulling inspiration from nature and vintage ephemera, the collection she’s designed with Target—for the second spring in a row—is instantly add-to-cart worthy

The collection says you can start dreaming of warm temperatures and springtime sunshine in January, no matter what your weather forecast says. Add some cheer and color to your space with the Opalhouse Designed with Jungalow collection, with selections starting at just $10. While we love the entire collection, shop a few of our favorites below.

Shop Opalhouse x Jungalow Home Goods

Round Embroidered Sun Fringe Decorative Throw Pillow Gold

Target

Round Embroidered Sun Fringe Decorative Throw Pillow

A good sun motif will always keep the January blues away, especially when bathed in a bright gold. This pillow embellishment will look warm and inviting in any area of the home.

To buy: $20; target.com.

Dove Stitch Quilt Off-White

Target

Dove-Stitch Quilt Off-White

An off-white quilt, particularly a textured one like this, looks simply heavenly. The lightweight 100 percent cotton exterior keeps you cool during the summers, while the soft fill ensures you don’t shiver when the temperatures drop. The dove adornment does double duty: keeps the fill evenly spaced, and looks delightful atop the bed. 

To buy: From $59; target.com.

4pk Melamine Dinner Plates

Target

10.4-Inch Four-Pack Melamine Dinner Plates

Clay dinner plates add an earthy elegance to any dinner table setup, and this set has unique flakes that add visual interest and texture to the look. The raised rims are ultra-stackable for effortless storage, and they’re dishwasher-safe for the easiest cleanups.

To buy: $14; target.com.

2pk Patio Dining Chairs

Target

Two-Pack Patio Dining Chairs

It’s patio season already, right? Well, with the right furniture the front porch can be a year-round pursuit. This outdoor dining chair set features attractive brown and gold coloring is neutral enough to go with any accents, while the rust-resistant steel frame ensures the chairs remain sturdy over time.

To buy: $275; target.com.

Mirrored Vintage Glass Tray

Target

Mirrored Vintage Glass Tray

A glass tray catch-all is an easy yet sophisticated way to keep your clutter in check. This tray has a burnished surface that adds an aged vintage look to the décor item, while the organic brass shape keeps it structural and solid. Reviewers noted they used it for kitchen coffee stations and bathroom soaps, among other uses.

To buy: $20; target.com.

Glass Soap Pump Rust

Target

Glass Soap Pump Rust

This glass soap pump easily adds a chic element to your kitchen or bathroom as well as tie each item into your larger decor scheme. Plus, opting for a reusable soap pump—like this dot-textured and brass pick—means you can buy bulk refills, tablets, or other more environmentally friendly soaps if desired.

To buy: $15; target.com.

5pk Profil Vertical Washcloth

Target

Profil Five-Pack Washcloth

This vibrant collection of five quick-dry terry cotton washcloths includes orange, green, black, yellow, and white for a mix of playful and neutral shades. 

To buy: $10; target.com.

Fiesta Animals Peel and Stick Wallpaper Cream

Target

Fiesta Animals Peel and Stick Wallpaper

“This wallpaper feels luxurious without the price tag,” one shopper wrote. Other reviews praise the self-adhesive wallpaper’s easy installation. The motif includes spirited woodland animals, florals, and foliage over a cream background, ideal for sprucing up (literally) nooks, accents, or even whole rooms.

To buy: $34; target.com

Sun Bookends

Target

Sun Bookends

These neutral ceramic bookends add a striking, lived-in touch to any hardcover collection—and keep it organized (although some buyers choose to display them together as a sculpture). Quirky, cheerful, and of a heavy quality, these bookends are sure to brighten up your home.

To buy: $20; target.com.

More Must-Shop Deals:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Dining Chairs
The 12 Best Dining Chairs of 2023 for Every Style
year-round-table-setting-GettyImages-1276419325
9 Dining Table Decor Ideas For Hosting Grand Dinner Parties
Target Space Saving Furniture Deals Tout
These Furniture and Decor Finds All Have Hidden Space-Saving Benefits—and Are Up to 59% Off at Target
Spaulding Channel Velvet Accent Swivel Chair with Brass Base Green - Opalhouse designed with Jungalow
This Velvet Desk Chair Is My Favorite Addition to My Home Office, and It’s 25% Off for One More Week
Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow home at Target
The Jungalow and Opalhouse Home Line at Target Is Finally Available—Starting at $10
Colorful ottoman and blue side chairs
Shop Every Single Room in the 2022 Real Simple Home
Flocked Snowflakes Doormat Red/White
Target Has a Hidden Section of Holiday Decor to Keep Your Home Festive Through the New Year—Starting at $3
Best Hanukkah Decorations
These Are 10 of the Best Hanukkah Decorations You Can Buy This Year, All for Under $35
Emily Henderson's Living Room
Tour Emily Henderson's New Los Angeles House
easy-outdoor-entertaining
24 Outdoor Entertaining Ideas That'll Save You Tons of Time
Last-Minute Target Gifts
There’s Still Time to Buy Last-Minute Gifts With These Under-$25 Finds From Target
Best Furniture Stores
The 29 Best Furniture Stores of 2023 for Every Style and Budget
2023-houzz-home-desgin-trends-GettyImages-1133604763
The Top 10 Houzz Home Design Predictions for 2023
cheap-christmas-gifts-Neat-Method-Acacia-Turntable
51 Holiday Gifts for $25 or Less (That Still Feel Special)
Holiday Tablescape Must Haves Tout
15 Must-Have Christmas Plates, Serveware, and Decor That’ll Transform Your Table Into a Holiday Hit
Madewell Women's Cotton Cuffed Beanie tout
Don’t Spend a Fortune on Presents—Shop These Luxury Fashion and Home Gifts for Under $50