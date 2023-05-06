18 Little Luxuries to Give Mom Everything She Needs for an At-Home Spa Day—Starting at Just $4

When it came to gift giving growing up, my grandmother always gave me a collection of little things she said made her think of me. I remember unraveling the tissue paper of each individually wrapped item, filled with anticipation and wonder. The gifts were always small, inexpensive things, but I loved the way she presented them and how much thought she put into each occasion. When I became a mother, I kept the tradition alive with my own kids, and this Mother’s Day, I plan to do the same for the special moms in my life.

To find those thoughtful gifts, we combed through hundreds of finds in Target’s Mother’s Day section, and curated a selection of little luxuries that will give Mom everything she needs for an at-home spa day. Think: soothing lotions, cozy slippers, relaxing herbal tea, and products to elevate the bath experience. Here are 18 self-care gifts, starting at just $4, that will pamper Mom while letting her know it’s the little things that we remember.

Little Luxuries for Mother’s Day

No spa session is complete without adorning your feet with a pair of comfortable slippers before and after the treatments. These faux-fur slides aren’t just comfortable and perfectly fuzzy, but they come equipped with an indoor-outdoor sole if you want to step outside and enjoy a cup of tea with the sunshine in your face.The open-toe slippers have a crisscross strap, ideal for breathability and air circulation, and are a cinch to slide on and off. They’re available in three colors including light pink, cream, and tan, along with a variety of size options that make it easy to find Mom just the right pair.

One shopper said the slippers are “super plush” and “comfortable,” while another wrote that they wear them “all the time” and that the support for their feet is “so great.” A third shopper said they were “obsessed” and will be buying more.

Jade rolling is a beauty ritual that’s been around for centuries, meant to reduce stress and tension in the face. But that’s just one of the many benefits of this mini jade facial roller. Made from authentic Xiuyan Jade by an AAPI- and women-owned brand, adding this daily ritual to your beauty routine can also smooth skin, reduce any puffiness, and encourage fluid drainage.

Using the roller is easy. After applying your favorite moisturizer, gently roll in an outward direction, starting at the center of your forehead to your ears, next from your nose to your ear, from under your eye to your ear, and so on. Continue by rolling from the chin to the collarbones.This jade facial roller works with all skin types, including sensitive and mature skin, while the mini e size and travel case makes it convenient for people on-the-go.

One shopper said they love how “sturdy” it feels and how “easy” it glides on their skin. A second reviewer wrote that it’s “cooling” and “comforting.”

Bathtime is not just for kids and neither are bath bombs. This Mother’s Day, encourage a special mom to add a bath to their routine by gifting them something fun to drop in the tub like this Beloved bath bomb, which from my own experience has a sweetly scented cherry blossom and tea rose fragrance.

But beyond magically engulfing your senses, the bath bomb is Peta-certified, made without parabens and sulfates and includes ingredients that have been sustainably sourced. The nourishing oils are gentle enough for sensitive skin, leaving you feeling relaxed and renewed and oh so soft.

One shopper said they’re “obsessed” with the bath bomb, adding that the scent is “amazing.” Another reviewer wrote that their skin was left “very hydrated” after using it

Keep scrolling to find more little luxuries from Target that will help Mom have everything she needs to create an at-home spa this Mother’s Day.

