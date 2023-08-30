Shop Cozy Fall Furniture, Decor, and More Up to 50% Off at Target’s Labor Day Sale

While we’re sad to see summer come to a close, the abundance of Labor Day deals makes this time of year one of our favorites. Perusing our favorite retailers’ sales gets us excited for the seasonal changes that are quickly approaching. We’d be lying if we said we weren’t also stoked for the opportunity to transition our home from a vibrant warm-weather style to a cozy fall feel.

Right now, Target’s Summer Send-Off Sale includes major savings on furniture, home decor, kitchen appliances, and vacuums from popular brands like Threshold, Cuisinart, Dyson, and Bissell. Loads of cozy fall furniture finds like teddy fabric ottomans and faux-fur benches are marked down in addition to decor pieces to add a fall flare to your living space, like festive wreaths and soft throw blankets.

Keep scrolling to see our top can’t-miss deals worth checking out while they’re on sale through September 4.

Best Furniture Deals at Target

Some of Target’s most impressive markdowns are on furniture pieces, including a weathered bar cart that one shopper said can “fit 25 bottles of liquor on each shelf” and this faux-leather barstool that earned a reviewer “a lot of compliments” for being super comfortable. When it comes to fall, nothing is more snuggly than teddy fabric furniture, and this ottoman is “cute, cozy, and the perfect height,” according to one buyer. This neutral, comfy, rounded bench is also worth snagging for the living room or to place at the foot of your bed, and it’s 20 percent off during the sale.

Best Decor Deals at Target

An easy and cost-effective way to transition your space from summer to fall is with simple touches of decor. This half-off faux-fur throw pillow will spruce up any couch or armchair alongside a cozy blanket like this chenille knit throw or this faux rabbit fur style. Other standout markdowns include this minimalist dried decorative wreath, which has a neutral tone to coordinate with any style home, along with this geometric table lamp that one shopper described as “perfect for a small nightstand or table.”

Best Kitchen Deals

While Target’s furniture and cozy decor markdowns are what fall dreams are made of, you definitely don’t want to look past its kitchen deals on appliances and cookware. This two-basket air fryer is a hit amongst shoppers, including one person who called it “spacious and well-priced” and “so easy to clean.” Other appliance deals that caught our eye include this now-$8 stainless steel toaster, an electric rice cooker, and a personal blender set that has over 600 five-star reviews, with one sharing that it“works like a charm.”

Best Vacuum Deals

Labor Day is the perfect time to take advantage of reduced prices on home appliance splurges like vacuum cleaners. Since they’re a more costly investment to begin with, now’s an ideal time to score one for more than $100 off, like this Dyson cordless stick vacuum and this iRobot vacuum. If you’ve been eyeing the shopper-loved Dyson Ball vacuum, it’s currently marked down 34 percent, and one reviewer said they “absolutely love it” for tackling rugs, wood, and tile flooring. Another person added that it “works like a dream.”

Keep scrolling for more Target Labor Day deals worth adding to your virtual cart before they end on September 4.

Threshold Solid Chenille Knit Throw Blanket

Threshold Dried Greenery Decorative Wreath

Cuisinart Classic 2.5-Quart Stainless Steel Saucepan

Dyson Ball Animal Origin Upright Vacuum

Threshold With Studio McGee Elroy Accent Chair

Threshold With Studio McGee Elroy Teddy Round Ottoman

Threshold With Studio McGee Springdell Rounded Teddy Bench