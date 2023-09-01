Shopping Hurry! You Don't Want to Miss These 50 Epic Deals From Target's Labor Day Sale Here's your chance to save up to 70 percent. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 1, 2023 12:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodirguez Labor Day weekend is here, providing incredible opportunities for you to save during tons of end-of-season sales. One we're particularly excited about is Target. Target's Summer Send-Off sale kicked off earlier this week, and there are still plenty of deals to snag, whether you're in the market for new patio seating or refreshing footwear to add to your fall wardrobe. The wait is over, so you can save up to 70 percent on customer-loved brands from every department, like Threshold, Hearth & Hand, Cuisinart, Ninja, Jane Iredale, Wild Fable, and Henckels. We gathered the best 50 deals we could find below, starting at $7. Check out our top picks below, and visit Target's sales page for a full glimpse at all the discounts available to you. Best Labor Day Deals at Target Overall Dartwood Sonic Facial Brush, $34 (was $80) Journee Collection Maya Over The Knee Boots, $67 (was $130) Vera Bradley Cotton Small Vera Tote Bag, $45 (was $90) Costway Multifunction Bathroom Storage Organizer, $77 (was $140) Threshold Ruched Faux Rabbit Fur Throw, $15 (was $30) Henckels Modernist 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set, $200 (was $657) Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $110 (was $200) Gibson Elite Juno Moon 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set, $70 (was $80) Opalhouse Southport Patio Egg Chair, $345 (was $575) Opalhouse Skylark Rocking Patio Seating Set, $360 (was $600) Best Beauty Labor Day Deals at Target Target It's time to change out your summer go-to formulas with some cold-weather helpers. Help clear congested pores with Glamglow's popular Supermud Clearing Treatment while saving $21. Let Facetory's Moon Velvet Sleeping Mask do the heavy lifting while you snooze so you can wake up with your skin feeling refreshed. Laura Geller's iconic Baked Balance-N-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation is 31 percent off for a limited time. It leaves behind a radiant finish while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Give your cleansing routine a boost with a facial brush, like this one from Dartwood, that's now $34. Jane Iredale Mystikol Powdered Eyeliner, $19 (was $26) Laura Geller Baked Balance-N-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation, $30 (was $43) Drybar Blonde Ale Brightening Conditioner, $18 (was $29) Tree To Tub Clarifying Shampoo, $18 (was $25) StriVectin Lactic Acid Nightly Retexturizing Serum, $40 (was $79) Glamglow Supermud Clearing Treatment, $39 (was $60) StriVectin Hyaluronic Tripeptide Gel-Cream for Eyes, $33 (was $65) Facetory Moon Velvet Sleeping Mask, $19 (was $22) Kitsch Micro Derma Facial Roller, $12 (was $18) Dartwood Sonic Facial Brush, $34 (was $80) Best Fashion Labor Day Deals at Target Target Target's style section is already filled with affordable finds, and now you can grab them for much less. For half off, grab an on-trend accessory, like Vera Bradley's Small Tote Bag. It has pockets to keep your essentials organized and a secure zipper closure. The cooler weather will have boots on your mind, and you won't be disappointed with a versatile pair of over-the-knee boots like this classic design from Journee. Add some impressive separates to your closet like Allegra K's Ruffled Sleeveless Blouse or Plaid High Waist Ankle Pants to build a solid style foundation for fall. Allegra K Ankle Tie Back Sandals, $51 (was $68) Journee Collection Maya Over The Knee Boots, $67 (was $130) Baggallini Austin Tote Bag, $67 (was $95) Vera Bradley Cotton Small Vera Tote Bag, $45 (was $90) August Sky Smocked Tiered Dress, $29 (was $37) Allegra K Ruffled Sleeveless Blouse, $29 (was $39) August Sky Long Sleeve Peasant Woven Top, $20 (was $30) Allegra K Plaid High Waist Ankle Pants, $40 (was $54) A New Day Short Sleeve V-Neck Linen T-Shirt, $13 (was $15) Wild Fable Side Cinched Tank Top, $13 (was $15) Best Home Labor Day Deals at Target Target Ready to give your home a seasonal refresh? Start with pretty bedding like Threshold's Boho Reversible Matelasse Swirl Quilt or a textured throw like this option, also from Threshold. If you'll be entertaining a lot this coming season, then you'll want to put some focus on your most-used areas, like your living room. Threshold's Rattan Round Basket works as decor and storage and is also 15 percent off. Add comfort and extra seating with a stylish pouf like this ottoman from Hearth & Hand, which is now down to $68. Threshold Boho Reversible Matelasse Swirl Quilt, from $49 (was from $59) Becky Cameron Bath Towels, $60 (was $70) Costway Multifunction Bathroom Storage Organizer, $77 (was $140) Threshold Ruched Faux Rabbit Fur Throw, $15 (was $30) Threshold Textural Solid Square Throw Pillow, $10 (was $20) Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Metal Caddy, $30 (was $35) Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Rattan Tray, $26 (was $30) Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Pouf Ottoman, $68 (was $80) Threshold with Studio McGee Rattan Round Basket, $51 (was $60) Opalhouse with Jungalow Ceramic Planter, $26 (was $30) Best Kitchen Labor Day Deals at Target Target If your cookware has seen better days, it might be time to upgrade. Check out Cuisinart's now-$15 Classic Stainless Steel Saucepan for your side dishes or one-pot meals for two. Wow your guests with Gibson's gorgeous Elite Juno Moon 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set. It comes with dinner plates, dinner bowls, and cereal bowls for four. Pair them with these stunning jute table placemats for a boho tablescape. The perfect knife set does exist, and it's Henckels Modernist 14-Piece Set. The unique self-sharpening slots will keep them in tip-top shape. Oh, and did we mention it's also 70 percent off? Embark Stainless Steel Lidded Tumbler, $7 (was $10) Cuisinart Classic Stainless Steel Saucepan, $15 (was $20) JoyJolt Milo Stemless Champagne Flutes, $25 (was $29) JoyFul by JoyJolt 24-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set, $60 (was $100) Henckels Modernist 14-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set, $200 (was $657) Farmlyn Creek Round Brown Jute Table Placemats, $20 (was $28) Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven, $110 (was $200) Ninja Foodi Smoothie Blender, $90 (was $120) Instant Pot 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $90 (was $130) Gibson Elite Juno Moon 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set, $68 (was $80) Best Outdoor Labor Day Deals at Target Target Extend warm days outdoors into cozy evenings with the Costway Patio Propane Heater—and save 53 percent. You can also give your patio an affordable facelift with Opalhouse's Dashed Diamond Outdoor Rug, saving you $15. Threshold Searsburg Aluminum Slat Top Coffee Table, $135 (was $225) Project 62 Fisher Patio Loveseat, $255 (was $425) Threshold Cushioned Sand Chair, $30 (was $50) Opalhouse Southport Patio Egg Chair, $345 (was $575) Opalhouse Skylark Rocking Patio Seating Set, $360 (was $600) Threshold Monroe Wicker Patio Side Table, $60 (was $100) Opalhouse Dashed Diamond Woven Outdoor Rug, $45 (was $60) Costway Outdoor Tent, $108 (was $280) Dartwood Outdoor Solar Lights with Motion Sensor, $28 (was $60) Costway Patio Propane Heater, $180 (was $380) 