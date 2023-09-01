Hurry! You Don't Want to Miss These 50 Epic Deals From Target's Labor Day Sale

Here's your chance to save up to 70 percent.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Published on September 1, 2023 12:00PM EDT

LDW Best Overall Target Deals Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodirguez

Labor Day weekend is here, providing incredible opportunities for you to save during tons of end-of-season sales. One we're particularly excited about is Target. Target's Summer Send-Off sale kicked off earlier this week, and there are still plenty of deals to snag, whether you're in the market for new patio seating or refreshing footwear to add to your fall wardrobe.

The wait is over, so you can save up to 70 percent on customer-loved brands from every department, like Threshold, Hearth & Hand, Cuisinart, Ninja, Jane Iredale, Wild Fable, and Henckels. We gathered the best 50 deals we could find below, starting at $7. Check out our top picks below, and visit Target's sales page for a full glimpse at all the discounts available to you.

Best Labor Day Deals at Target Overall

Best Beauty Labor Day Deals at Target

Target StriVectin Lactic Acid Nightly Retexturizing Serum - 1oz - Ulta Beauty

Target

It's time to change out your summer go-to formulas with some cold-weather helpers. Help clear congested pores with Glamglow's popular Supermud Clearing Treatment while saving $21. Let Facetory's Moon Velvet Sleeping Mask do the heavy lifting while you snooze so you can wake up with your skin feeling refreshed. Laura Geller's iconic Baked Balance-N-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation is 31 percent off for a limited time. It leaves behind a radiant finish while reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Give your cleansing routine a boost with a facial brush, like this one from Dartwood, that's now $34.

Best Fashion Labor Day Deals at Target

Target baggallini Austin Tote Bag with Crossbody Strap

Target

Target's style section is already filled with affordable finds, and now you can grab them for much less. For half off, grab an on-trend accessory, like Vera Bradley's Small Tote Bag. It has pockets to keep your essentials organized and a secure zipper closure. The cooler weather will have boots on your mind, and you won't be disappointed with a versatile pair of over-the-knee boots like this classic design from Journee. Add some impressive separates to your closet like Allegra K's Ruffled Sleeveless Blouse or Plaid High Waist Ankle Pants to build a solid style foundation for fall.

Best Home Labor Day Deals at Target

Target Rattan Round Basket - Thresholdâ¢ designed with Studio McGee

Target 

Ready to give your home a seasonal refresh? Start with pretty bedding like Threshold's Boho Reversible Matelasse Swirl Quilt or a textured throw like this option, also from Threshold. If you'll be entertaining a lot this coming season, then you'll want to put some focus on your most-used areas, like your living room. Threshold's Rattan Round Basket works as decor and storage and is also 15 percent off. Add comfort and extra seating with a stylish pouf like this ottoman from Hearth & Hand, which is now down to $68.

Best Kitchen Labor Day Deals at Target

Henckels Modernist 14-pc Self-Sharpening Knife Set with Block

Target

If your cookware has seen better days, it might be time to upgrade. Check out Cuisinart's now-$15 Classic Stainless Steel Saucepan for your side dishes or one-pot meals for two. Wow your guests with Gibson's gorgeous Elite Juno Moon 12-Piece Stoneware Dinnerware Set. It comes with dinner plates, dinner bowls, and cereal bowls for four. Pair them with these stunning jute table placemats for a boho tablescape. The perfect knife set does exist, and it's Henckels Modernist 14-Piece Set. The unique self-sharpening slots will keep them in tip-top shape. Oh, and did we mention it's also 70 percent off?

Best Outdoor Labor Day Deals at Target

Target Opalhouseâ¢ Southport Patio Egg Chair

Target

Extend warm days outdoors into cozy evenings with the Costway Patio Propane Heater—and save 53 percent. You can also give your patio an affordable facelift with Opalhouse's Dashed Diamond Outdoor Rug, saving you $15. Comfy seating is also essential to make the best of your space, and Opalhouse's Skylark Rocking Patio Set includes two plush rocking chairs and an accent table—and it's 40 percent off, saving you a whopping $240. If you're after a charming accent piece, then look no further than this boho-inspire egg chair. Now, all you need is a mug of hot chocolate and a soft throw blanket, and you're ready to enjoy your patio all season long.

