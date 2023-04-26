These 39 Must-Shop Target Deals Include ‘Easy-to-Assemble’ Furniture, Appliances, and More—Up to 57% Off

Plus, clothing finds starting at just $13.

Ali Faccenda
Allison Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Published on April 26, 2023

Can't Miss Deals at Target Tout
Major spring sales are popping up just about everywhere you turn lately, and we can’t get over the deals currently available at Target—conveniently, they’re just in time for the warm weather.

If you’re looking to prep your patio for summer outings or are in need of decor to give your home’s interior a boost, Target’s sale section currently includes thousands of patio, home, fashion, and kitchen deals, and top finds are up to 57 percent off.

To make your shopping experience a breeze, we sorted through the entire sale section to find the savings that are worth adding to your virtual cart ASAP—like all good sales at Target, items sell out quickly, so click over to Target to add new updates to your home and closet.

Britanna Patio Hanging Egg Chair

Target

The Best Outdoor Deals

Target has a hefty selection of outdoor pieces like coffee tables, patio sets, and chaise lounges that are steeply discounted to assist in curating the backyard, patio, or deck of your dreams. This Opalhouse Brittania Patio Hanging Egg Chair offers a cozy seating option without requiring much space. One shopper noted it is the “perfect, comfy place to relax” on their patio. 

Women's Flare Leg Denim Pant

Target

The Best Fashion Deals

If your warm-weather wardrobe desperately needs a refresh, Target has a number of functional and fashionable finds. Grab items like spring-ready denim and this vibrant crossbody bag from the Future Collective with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson collection currently on sale, along with comfortable bras, including this smoothing strapless one for your bare-shoulder summer looks. 

10 foot by 10 foot World's Largest King Comforter by DOWNLITE

Target

The Best Home Deals

Bedding, vacuums, and home decor can be pricey. Luckily Target has impressive markdowns on home must-haves like this Dyson cordless vacuum that works on any type of flooring. You can also swap out your heavy comforter for this oversized lightweight yet warm King-size down alternative option, which  a shopper gushed is “the perfect weight.” Accent chairs are also on sale, including this airy cane lounge chair that’s “easy to assemble,” according to one shopper. Another person noted that it helped “complete a seating area” in their family room.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker

Target

The Best Kitchen Deals

If you’ve been eyeing appliance deals that will upgrade your kitchen, Target has some noteworthy options to explore, including single-serve coffee makers, air fryers, and the SodaStream Art sparkling water maker that one customer described as “slim and easy to use.” Right now, it’s 40 percent off and available in four colors—black, blue, red, and white. 

