Home Decorating These 39 Must-Shop Target Deals Include 'Easy-to-Assemble' Furniture, Appliances, and More—Up to 57% Off Plus, clothing finds starting at just $13. Published on April 26, 2023 08:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Major spring sales are popping up just about everywhere you turn lately, and we can't get over the deals currently available at Target—conveniently, they're just in time for the warm weather. If you’re looking to prep your patio for summer outings or are in need of decor to give your home’s interior a boost, Target’s sale section currently includes thousands of patio, home, fashion, and kitchen deals, and top finds are up to 57 percent off. To make your shopping experience a breeze, we sorted through the entire sale section to find the savings that are worth adding to your virtual cart ASAP—like all good sales at Target, items sell out quickly, so click over to Target to add new updates to your home and closet. Target The Best Outdoor Deals Target has a hefty selection of outdoor pieces like coffee tables, patio sets, and chaise lounges that are steeply discounted to assist in curating the backyard, patio, or deck of your dreams. This Opalhouse Brittania Patio Hanging Egg Chair offers a cozy seating option without requiring much space. One shopper noted it is the “perfect, comfy place to relax” on their patio. Hammered Metal Storage Patio Coffee Table, $228 (was $285) Threshold x Studio McGee Two-Piece Wood & Strapping Patio Club Chairs, $264 (was $330) Opalhouse x Jungalow 6-Foot Three-Panel Decorative Patio Screen, $200 (was $250) Opalhouse Latigo Three-Piece Rattan Patio Chat Set, $380 (was $475) Project 62 Henning Patio Bar Cart, $140 (was $175) Project 62 Henning Patio Loveseat, $360 (was $450) Opalhouse Britanna Patio Hanging Egg Chair, $468 (was $585) Threshold Seabury Steel Six-Person Rectangle Patio Dining Table, $300 (was $375) Threshold Wexler Statement Chair With Ottoman, $400 (was $500) Opalhouse Call Canopy Patio Accent Chair, $380 (was $475) Smith & Hawken Blackened Wood Patio Potting Bench, $281 (was $351) Opalhouse Skylark Three-Piece Cushioned Woven Rocking Patio Set, $480 (was $600) Project 62 Risley Oversized Rope Patio Chaise Lounge, $520 (was $650) Target The Best Fashion Deals If your warm-weather wardrobe desperately needs a refresh, Target has a number of functional and fashionable finds. Grab items like spring-ready denim and this vibrant crossbody bag from the Future Collective with Gabriella Karefa-Johnson collection currently on sale, along with comfortable bras, including this smoothing strapless one for your bare-shoulder summer looks. Future Collective With Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Puff Short Sleeve Dress, $25 (was $35) Future Collective With Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Crossbody Bag, $25 (was $35) Future Collective With Gabriella Karefa-Johnson High-Rise Cargo Mini Skirt, $20 (was $28) Future Collective With Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Flare Leg Denim Pant, $28 (was $40) Vanity Fair Beyond Comfort Full Coverage Underwire Bra, $34 (was $48) Alexander Del Rossa Soft Thermal Three-Piece Lounge Set, $30 (was $40) Future Collective With Gabriella Karefa-Johnson High-Rise Cargo Pants, $26 (was $36) Future Collective With Gabriella Karefa-Johnson High-Rise Straight Leg Denim Pant, $28 (was $40) Future Collective With Gabriella Karefa-Johnson Sleeveless Rib Knit Bodycon Midi Dress, $13 (was $18) Vanity Fair Underwire Smoothing Strapless Bra, $35 (was $50) Target The Best Home Deals Bedding, vacuums, and home decor can be pricey. Luckily Target has impressive markdowns on home must-haves like this Dyson cordless vacuum that works on any type of flooring. You can also swap out your heavy comforter for this oversized lightweight yet warm King-size down alternative option, which a shopper gushed is “the perfect weight.” Accent chairs are also on sale, including this airy cane lounge chair that’s “easy to assemble,” according to one shopper. Another person noted that it helped “complete a seating area” in their family room. iRobot Roomba i3 + EVO Vacuum, $400 (was $550) Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum, $450 (was $550) Oversized Striped Luxury Down Alternative Duvet Insert, from $125 (was from $250) Threshold Fringed Boucle Bed Throw, $32 (was $64) Nuloom Dexter 60-Inch Metal Floor Lamp, $119 (was $199) Threshold Chelmsford Cane Lounge Chair, $225 (was $300) ’ Downlite Hypoallergenic Down Alternative King Comforter, $195 (was $450) Threshold Designed With Studio McGee Lynwood Square Woven Cube, $90 (was $120) Threshold Warwick Two-Door Cabinet, $184 (was $230) Target The Best Kitchen Deals If you’ve been eyeing appliance deals that will upgrade your kitchen, Target has some noteworthy options to explore, including single-serve coffee makers, air fryers, and the SodaStream Art sparkling water maker that one customer described as “slim and easy to use.” Right now, it’s 40 percent off and available in four colors—black, blue, red, and white. Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $150 (was $170) Gourmia Digital Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Air Fryer, $60 (was $110) SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker, $90 (was $150) Vitamix Explorian 10-Speed Blender, $290 (was $350) PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo, $100 (was $190) Ninja Foodi Power Mixer System Immersion Blender Hand Mixer Combo, $80 (was $100) Nutribullet Two-Speed Electric Juicer, $80 (was $110)