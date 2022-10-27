Target Has a Hidden Section of Holiday Decor to Keep Your Home Festive Through the New Year—Starting at $3

When it comes to decorating for the holidays, people usually fall into three camps. There are those who go all out with decorating—retrieving string lights, ribbons, and festive tablescapes from carefully packed storage boxes. On the opposite end of the spectrum there are others who don’t care to accessorize, preferring to participate in the season from outside their own homes. Finally, there are those who’d ideally like to add some sparkle and shine to their residence, but aren’t quite sure what they need or where to begin. 

If you fall into the latter group (or you’re just looking to add a few new decorations to your collection), we found a super simple, under-the-radar solution. Target’s Holiday Gathering Guide is a one-stop shop for everything you need to “spread joy, share love, and make every moment merry”—from pops of bright color to candles that awaken all of your core holiday memories. Whether you’re searching for indoor or outdoor decor, or simply cozying your home for the winter, Target has options for a variety of needs.

No matter how you celebrate the season, Target’s selection of decor and accessories will bring warmth and delight to your home from November through the beginning of 2023. And to save you some time—after all, the holidays will be here before you know it—we picked out our favorite pieces, starting at just $3.

Shop Target Holiday Decor Picks

Home Entry Decor 

A welcoming entryway is the first step to creating a festive home, starting from the outside. To begin, look for a seasonal doormat, like Target’s festive options that feature snowflakes or well wishes, and a wreath to greet your visitors. This simple wreath made with green faux-pine sprigs and dried pinecones is only $13—and you won’t have to worry about any fallen pine needles making their way inside your home.

Flocked Snowflakes Doormat Red/White

Target

 To buy: $13; target.com 

Interior Home Decor

There’s no reason your decor should stop on the outside. In fact, it’s arguably more important to have the interior of your home decked out in merriment and fun so you can feel the holiday spirit while you’re comfortable and warm. By pairing cozy accessories, like this chunky knit throw blanket, with glowing lights that can be placed on tables or wrapped around bookcases—only $5 per 10-foot string—you’ll instantly feel a boost of holiday cheer. Add a simple berry arrangement or two to a vase you already have at home, and light some candlesticks in these elevated taper holders for an instant room upgrade. If you work from home, it’s extra important to update your space for the season; decorative ceramic trees and throw pillows should do the trick. 

Red Berry Stem Arrangement

Target

To buy: $5; target.com 

Holiday Kitchen Decor

Chances are, you’ll also be spending a lot of time in the kitchen and around the table with your loved ones this time of year. Instead of serving your guests traditional holiday recipes from everyday dishes, pick up some plaid party plates at only $3 per pack of 12 to match your holiday style. If you’re planning to host a dinner party, invest in snowy ornament place card holders to make guests feel even more special as they sit down to dinner, and to avoid any awkward seating arrangement moments. And because no cookies are as tasty as holiday cookies, be sure to grab this pug cookie jar that can hold up to 59 ounces of sweets and doubles as kitchen decor.

12ct Kate Aspen Snow Flurry Ornament Table Place Holder

Target

To buy: $30; target.com 

Whether you’re a holiday minimalist or an over-the-top maximalist, now’s the time to stock up on pieces that will turn your home into a festive abode. Be sure to scroll through Target’s Holiday Gathering Guide to find decor, tableware, bakeware, and plenty of inspiration for the season.

