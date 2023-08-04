The Ultra-Comfy Underwear Styles I Reach for Every Day Are on Sale at Target, Starting at $4

I deem it essential for any article of clothing that touches my skin to be made with soft and flexible fabric, and in particular undergarments, which is why I tend to skip fancy finds in favor of breathable basics found in brands like Hanes. Since my underwear drawer is always in need of an update—and yours should be, too—I’m grabbing some of my favorites while they’re on sale at Target.

Now through 11:59 p.m. PT at Target, you can find a number of Hanes underwear for 20 percent off, including my ultra-comfy go-tos. Along with soft cotton, nylon, and spandex styles, you can also find basic ribbed white tanks for less. Odds are, you don’t remember the last time you did an underwear refresh, so clear out your drawer and make room for some new additions while the sale is still happening.

Hanes Six-Pack Comfort Flex Fit Seamless Bikini Underwear

I like to keep it simple with my underwear choices, and this stretchy, breathable style is usually the one I reach for first. They’re soft and fit like a second skin, hitting just below my belly button for a comfy fit. I appreciate the 7 percent spandex blend that forms to my body’s shape along with the seamless fabric that doesn’t show through leggings and fitted dresses. The microfiber underwear doesn’t dig into my belly or hips, doesn’t ride up (or in), and keeps me feeling airy even during the hot summer months. Plus, they’re not a cheeky style like so many designs are lately.

Shoppers agree that the underwear feels good against your skin, with one person saying they “are so comfy and fit so well,” adding that “the cut is perfect” and that the style is their “new favorite underwear.” You can get the six-pack for just $9 right now during Target’s sale, which means each pair is just $1.50.

Hanes Originals Three-Pack Ribbed Bikini Underwear

Another style I own is this retro-looking and ultra-stretchy one. They’re made from a knit blend fabric which offers plenty of comfort, and I appreciate that they provide full coverage in the rear like the Comfort Flex do. The style is also seamless, so I can avoid panty lines while wearing my go-to look—leggings—and free from any cumbersome or itchy tags that other pairs I own have. The three-pack is available in gold, white, and pink colorways or a black and gray combination.

Reviewers who snatched up the style are coming back for more, including one person who shared that they’re “the most comfortable underwear” they’ve ever owned. They noted that they even wrote a review because they “came back to buy more.” Another “super picky” shopper shared those sentiments, adding that “they look great under all of [their] clothes” and they “just love the fit and feel.” Customers also said that they don’t ride up, and stay in place even during highly active days, which is why I often wear this style when exercising.

Along with my two preferred Hanes underwear options on sale at Target through August 5, you can find even more comfy basics for less. Keep scrolling for more of my favorite finds below.

Hanes Six-Pack Comfort Flex Fit Seamless Boy Shorts

Hanes Three-Pack White Tank Top

Hanes Originals Six-Pack Hi-Cut Briefs