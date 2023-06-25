Target’s Fourth of July Sale Is Overflowing With Furniture, Kitchen, and Fashion Deals Up to 69% Off

Summer is our favorite time of year not only for the vacations, warm weather, and time spent outside with friends and family, but also because it’s full of amazing sales. Everywhere you look, brands are slashing prices on popular and splurge-worthy products, making it a smart time to take advantage of discounts, especially on higher-priced products like vacuums, outdoor furniture, and kitchen appliances. Some retailers, like Target, already have Fourth of July sales underway before the holiday that are worth checking out sooner rather than later.

While there are thousands of deals to sort through, we did the legwork for you to find the best discounts to take advantage of this July 4—and they’re all up to 69 percent off. Keep scrolling for major savings on patio furniture, comfortable summer fashion finds, and more from Target’s Fourth of July Sale. But don’t wait too long to take advantage of these impressive discounts since great deals sell out quickly, especially during a major holiday weekend.

Best Outdoor Furniture Deals at Target

Target has a selection of discounted outdoor pieces, including coffee tables, patio loveseats, and chairs, with seriously impressive discounts of up to 50 percent off. These on-sale styles will undoubtedly spruce up any deck, seating area, or patio space where you plan to enjoy summer’s fresh air. Several wicker furniture styles are available, like the Opalhouse Britannia Patio Loveseat for $275 off and the popular Threshold Monroe Wicker Patio Coffee Table—which shoppers said was “easy to put together” and doubles as a footrest for only $65.

Best Fashion Deals at Target

Whether you’re in the market for some new warm-weather wardrobe staples, a comfy pair of sandals, or super cozy pajamas, you’ll be pleased with Target’s discounts on all things fashion-related. One standout is the now-$16, shopper-loved Stars Above Beautifully Soft Pajama Set that has over 1,000 5-star reviews that hot sleepers said, “don’t make [them] sweat” on summer nights. Several reviewers mentioned loving it so much that they bought multiple “comfy” pairs. Another great steal is this Vanity Fair Underwire Smoothing Strapless Bra that’s 50 percent off and praised by one shopper for having “good support” and “stay[ing] in place.”

Best Vacuum Deals at Target

While cleaning may not be one of the more enjoyable home tasks, having a hardworking vacuum that helps make your job a bit more tolerable around the house is definitely a step in the right direction. Shop deals up to 53 percent off on Shark, Dyson, and Black & Decker models, including this incredibly cool and useful EyeVac Bagless Home Touchless Stationary Vacuum that will replace your dustpan and make sweeping up easier than ever before (welcome to the future).

Best Kitchen Deals at Target

If you’ve been holding out on buying a new coffee maker, toaster oven, or even a cast iron Dutch oven, Target’s kitchen deals include discounts on all three, plus many more kitchen must-haves. Two noteworthy deals are this Cuisinart Classic 14-Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set that one shopper said worked “like a dream” and this beautiful Staub Ceramic 16-Ounce Petite Artichoke Cocotte that’s 69 percent off. Another deal to have an eye on is the Cyetus 4-in-1 Automatic Milk Frother, which impressively produces various types of milk foams and also has the ability to make cappuccinos, hot chocolate, macchiatos, and more.