Shoppers Say These 10 Fire Pits Helped Them Create an ‘Outdoor Oasis’—and They’re Up to 38% Off

Hosting friends and family during the warmer months is one of the many joys of summer. The perk to these gatherings versus winter ones is the ability to enjoy the great outdoors, which isn’t complete without a comfortable seating area made even cozier with a warm fire pit.

Right now, Target has a number of fire pit styles on sale for up to 38 percent off to turn your backyard into your favorite place to hang (if it wasn’t already). Grab some drinks, great company, and maybe a s’more or two, and gather ‘round one of these fire pits this summer.

Best Target Fire Pit Deals

Endless Summer 30-Inch Square Fire Pit

Target

For a gas-lit fire pit that also offers a ledge to utilize as a table surface for drinks, look no further than this 30-inch square fire pit. It comes in three different looks—wood, concrete, and rustic wood—to suit your home decor taste and style. Not only is the Endless Summer fire pit aesthetically pleasing, but it also “puts out a good amount of heat,” according to one shopper, so you can take advantage of using it on chillier summer nights.

To buy: $198 (was $317); target.com.

Project 62 Round Metal Fire Column

Target

If you prefer a fire pit in a round shape, this 23-inch fire column will take up minimal floor space but can pack a punch when it comes to warmth—it disperses heat up to 7 feet, to be exact. One shopper said they’ve “enjoyed many summer evenings” with the fire pit, while another shopper who couldn’t fit a large fire pit said it’s “the perfect footprint for our little patio.”

To buy: $210 (was $299); target.com.

Project 62 10-Inch Round Pipestone Patio Tabletop Fireplace

Target

If a full-fledged fire pit isn’t ideal for your outdoor space, you can opt for a tabletop version like this 10-inch round fireplace by Project 62. You don’t need to give up on your vision of roasting marshmallows and enjoying a fiery glow just because you don’t have a ton of floor space for a full-sized one. One reviewer called it “easy to install,” and another shopper shared that “the fire is substantial enough for four of us to roast marshmallows at the same time.”

To buy: $77 (was $109); target.com.

Project 62 Two Harbors 14-Inch Patio Tabletop Fireplace

Target

If you like the idea of a tabletop fire pit but are on the hunt for a bigger option, grab Project 62’s slightly larger 14-inch tabletop version. One shopper noted that if you have a patio table with an umbrella slot, “you can easily set it on there with propane hanging underneath, so it’s not in the way.” Another shopper added that this tabletop fireplace helped them create their ideal “outdoor oasis.”

To buy: $56 (was $80); target.com.

For even more fire pit options to get your backyard in the summer spirit, keep scrolling to see other styles on sale at Target.

Target

To buy: $49 (was $69); target.com.

Target

To buy: $124 (was $176); target.com.

Target

To buy: $105 (was $150); target.com.

Target

To buy: $210 (was $300); target.com.

Target

To buy: $161 (was $230); target.com.

Target

To buy: $89 (was $133); target.com.