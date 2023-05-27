We Found 14 Stylish Warm-Weather Essentials to Shop During Target’s Epic Memorial Day Sale

Grab them while they’re all up to 30 percent off.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Published on May 27, 2023

Target Memorial Day sale
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

There is so much to love about Memorial Day, like the cookouts, the arrival of hot summer weather, and the incredible flash sales. This time of year, retailers are ready to plunge into the new season with some seriously good discounts. Target is celebrating the beginning of summer by slashing prices on hundreds or thousands of products, including new apparel and accessories.

The retailer's Memorial Day Summer Kickoff Sale is the perfect opportunity to refresh your warm-weather wardrobe with on-trend tops and bottoms, cheery basics, sultry swimsuits, and easy throw-on dresses for up to 30 percent off.

We promise we don't gatekeep. We spent hours combing through Target's style deals and found 14 stellar on-sale pieces to help you welcome the sunny weather. Keep scrolling to shop them, and don't forget to check out the entire range for more bargains.

Womens Twist Front Cropped Tank Top

Target

All in Motion Twist-Front Cropped Tank Top

Your capsule wardrobe would be incomplete without a sporty, everyday top. With moisture-wicking and quick-drying fabric, this piece is perfect for workouts as well as long days under the sun. It even comes in bright summer colors like lilac and light yellow.

To buy: $16 (was $20); target.com.

Women's Short Sleeve Tie-Front Crochet Shirt

Target

Future Collective Short Sleeve Tie-Front Crochet Shirt

'Tis the season for crochet, and this little number is a must-have that can work over your bathing suit or strappy tank top. Equal parts effortlessly chic and comfy, this crochet top will be your closet's new workhorse.

To buy: $24 (was $30); target.com.

Women's Sleeveless Midi Plisse Bodycon Dress

Target

A New Day Sleeveless Midi Plisse Bodycon Dress

Special occasions this summer call for an easy-to-wear yet elegant option, and this midi bodycon style is it. Whether you'll be a wedding guest or attending a summer soiree, this dress is sure to be a hit. It's shoppable in purple, black, and brown and goes up to size 4X.

To buy: $16 (was $20); target.com.

Women's High-Rise Tailored Shorts

Target

A New Day High-Rise Tailored Shorts

Dressing with purpose takes effort, and these tailored shorts look sophisticated without feeling constricting. Pair them with a sleek bodysuit, flouncy blouse, or even a light linen blazer. This style is available in sizes 0 to 26 and comes in sleek colorways from traditional black to hot pink.

To buy: $20 (was $25); target.com.

Women's Open Back Bodysuit

Target

Wild Fable Open Back Bodysuit

There's something about a bodysuit that makes you feel just a little more put together—plus, you don't need to worry about keeping your top tucked in. This design fits like a glove and boasts a playful and eye-catching cutout in the back.

To buy: $13 (was $16); target.com.

Women's Sleeveless Smocked Linen Midi Sundress

Target

Universal Thread Sleeveless Smocked Linen Midi Sundress

It's time to swap your relaxed T-shirt dresses for a comfortable and timeless smocked style. The cotton, linen blend makes it a lightweight, breathable style that will stand up to the scorching hot days. The straps can also be adjusted to create your ideal fit.

To buy: $28 (was $35); target.com.

Women's Carissa Slide Sandals

Target

A New Day Pearl Carissa Slide Sandals

Welcome the linchpin to your summer ensembles. These slip-on sandals sport the most darling faux pearl accents that will make you feel glam in your most pared-down basics, but the memory foam insoles guarantee they won't sacrifice on comfort.

To buy: $24 (was $30); target.com.

Women's Long Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit

Target

Kona Sol Long Sleeve One Piece Swimsuit

A long-sleeve swimsuit offers a little extra coverage from the sun as you splash around. The versatile and flattering one-piece is the silhouette of the season while melding style and function. This style has sewn-in cups for enhanced support.

To buy: $32 (was $45); target.com.

Women's High-Rise Linen Pull-On Shorts

Target

A New Day High-Rise Linen Pull-On Shorts

Clammy weather calls for summer's go-to fabric: Linen. Thanks to their easy pull-on style and streamlined high-rise construction, these shorts will be part of your wardrobe basics. They come in summer-ready patterns and tones and coordinate with so many of your wardrobe staples.

To buy: $15 (was $18); target.com.

Women's Lace-Up Back Maxi Bodycon Dress

Target

Wild Fable Lace-Up Back Maxi Bodycon Dress

This pretty maxi bodycon dress will light up any evening summer gatherings you have planned in your social calendar. It features gorgeous lace-up detailing in the back and a little side slit revealing just the right amount of leg.

To buy: $28 (was $35); target.com.

Women's Ruched Tank

Target

Universal Thread Ruched Tank

Classic and minimalist in equal measure, this tank brings a ruched update to a traditional summer must-have piece. Once fall inevitably comes around, this tank top will become an essential layering piece, so you may want to stock up.

To buy: $13 (was $16); target.com.

Women's Nikola Mule Heels

Target

Universal Thread Nikola Mule Heels

Step into the new season with a pair of tasteful mules. The 2.75-inch block heel gives a little height without making them uncomfortable or impossible to walk in, and the tonal woven design makes them look a lot more expensive than they actually are.

To buy: $32 (was $40); target.com.

Women's Bria Strappy Heels

Target

A New Day Bria Strappy Heels

Look no further for your subtle statement heels because Target definitely has them. These strappy sandals include an on-trend square-toe style and long, adaptable laces for a snug fit. Grab these block heels in tan, pink, light green, or black.

To buy: $32 (was $40); target.com.

Mesh Tote Handbag

Target

Shade & Shore Mesh Tote Handbag

Found: The best catch-all beach tote, complete with side pockets. The see-through mesh will ensure you know exactly what you're hauling with you, and it's spacious enough to fit your sunscreen, towel, a good book, and a few snacks. Plus, it comes in an array of vibrant hues and patterns.

To buy: $8 (was $10); target.com.

To see more stylish steals from Target this weekend, check out its lineup.

