We Found 10 ‘Comfortable’ and ‘Flattering’ Fall Dresses for $35 or Less at Target

Shop flattering styles in denim, knit, and faux leather fabrics.

By
Ali Faccenda
Allison Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Published on September 6, 2023

While we start to take our fall decor, cozy sweaters, and trench coats out of storage for the upcoming autumn season, that doesn’t mean it’s time to stow away your entire warm-weather wardrobe, too. So many summer closet staples can transition effortlessly into fall to accommodate cooler temperatures, especially while there are still warm days ahead. One essential you shouldn’t send into hibernation just quite yet? Dresses.

The often-flowy style can do no wrong since it’s versatile enough to wear comfortably in both hot and cold temperatures and for casual and fancier occasions. When layered with sweaters or jackets and paired with sneakers or a more elevated footwear option like boots, dresses are the best way to diversify your fall wardrobe when you need to switch up your outfits, often consisting of pants or jeans.  

Right now, Target has loads of fall-ready dresses for $35 or less, plus there are secret markdowns on a handful of styles that start at just $13. Among the retailer’s dress variety, you can find slip dresses, wrap dresses, shirt dresses, and more styles in autumnal hues like deep purple, tan, denim blue, and classic black. 

We’ve rounded up 10 comfortable and flowy silhouettes worth adding to your closet ASAP, with certain styles up to 50 percent off. 

Fall-Ready Dresses at Target 

A New Day Short Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress

Target Women's Short Sleeve Faux Leather Shirtdress - A New Dayâ¢

Target

Leather has to be one of the most autumnal fabric options this time of year, and this shirtdress is a quick add-to-cart for us thanks to its faux leather texture and flattering silhouette. The style comes in black and brown and features a collared neckline, side pockets, and a cinching sash belt at the waist. And at $35, this dress will inevitably fly off the virtual Target racks.

Wild Fable Flip Flop Mini Dress

Target Women's Flip Flop Mini Dress - Wild Fableâ¢

Target

This “super flowy and lightweight” Wild Fable mini dress, as described by one shopper, is currently 50 percent off, making it just $13 (you can’t tell, but our jaws are on the floor). Another reviewer called the dress “extremely comfortable, flowy, and ridiculously soft.” Available in six different colors, including beige, black, and a fall berry red, this dress is worth snagging in more than one color at this discounted price. To fall-ify the dress, we recommend adding a plain white tee underneath or throwing a chunky cardigan on top. 

Universal Thread Long Sleeve Denim Mini Shirt Dress

Target Universal Thread Women's Long Sleeve Denim Mini Shirtdress

Target

Shirt dresses are a perennial wardrobe favorite since they are easy to accessorize and flattering on all body shapes. The button-down style also doubles as a layering piece over other outfits and dresses, taking on the form of a shacket when fully unbuttoned. One reviewer praised the denim style for its nice shape and structure, adding that it’s “comfortably roomy.” Several shoppers also noted that it fits oversized if you want a less constricting dress. 

A New Day Halter Slip Dress

Target Women's Halter Slip Dress - A New Dayâ¢

Target

If you’re on the hunt for a dress option for events like fall weddings or fancy dinners, this halter slip dress is on sale for $24, and one person said it’s “extremely flattering.” It’s made from a midweight satin fabric and got another shopper “tons of compliments” at the wedding they wore it to. Regardless of whether you’re attending any weddings or not, the dress is still a breezy casual-wear option when styled under a denim jacket for daytime fall activities like brunch or hitting up wineries. 

Keep scrolling for more fall-ready dress styles available at Target. 

A New Day V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Target Women's V-Neck Midi Slip Dress - A New Day

Target

August Sky Textured Swiss Dot Midi Dress

Target August Sky Women's Textured Swiss Dot Midi Dress

Target

A New Day Short Sleeve Tie-Front Wrap Dress

Target Women's Short Sleeve Tie-Front Wrap Dress - A New Dayâ¢

Target

Universal Thread Midi Dress

Target Women's Midi Dress - Universal Threadâ¢

Target

Universal Thread Short Sleeve Knit Wrap Midi Dress

Target Women's Short Sleeve Knit Wrap Midi Dress - Universal Threadâ¢

Target

Universal Thread Short Sleeve Linen Mini Shift Dress

Target Women's Short Sleeve Linen Mini Shift Dress - Universal Threadâ¢

Target
