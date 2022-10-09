The Wait Is Over: Target Dropped Its Fall Designer Collection Full of Flattering Dresses and Cozy Accessories

In between fall deals and gift-giving season, it’s easy to neglect your own wants and needs—including your wardrobe. After all, there must be enough in your closet to get you through the changing seasons, right? Just because the temperatures will soon take a nosedive that doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice style for comfort. The two easily go hand in hand. Fortunately, Target just made it easier to give your fall and winter wardrobe a stylish boost. Target’s Fall Designer Collection marks the store’s collaboration with top designers to make fashion more accessible.

What Is Target’s Fall Designer Collection?

Whether your wardrobe needs a more serious overhaul or you’re looking for a few finds to incorporate into your everyday or special occasion rotation, Target’s Designer Collection lets you shop from more than 100 items in clothing and accessories. The designer collections, curated from three designers for the 2022 season, are available in-store and online starting on October 9, but they’ll likely sell out quickly, so grab your picks while they last.

Who Are the Designers?

This year, Target teamed up with designers Sergio Hudson, Kika Vargas, and La Ligne. Hudson, who has worked with Miley Cyrus and Kelly Osbourne, brings wearable prints and bright, monochromatic looks to the Target collection, so you can lighten up your wardrobe during winter’s drab days. Vargas, who hails from Bogotá, offers a playful style inspired by her Colombian roots with bold patterns and puffed-up proportions. The trio at La Ligne, which embraces their signature stripe style in the Target collection, incorporates comfort into classic staples such as sweaters, cozy sets, dresses, and winter accessories. Sizes range from XXS-4X in all collections, with prices starting as low as $8.

What Types of Designs Are Available?

To usher in the cooler weather, the three designers are introducing a variety of pieces that make a statement in fun colors, prints, and silhouettes, while keeping comfort and accessibility top of mind. Look for cropped and full-length jackets and coats, blouses and pants in soft materials, playful tops and bodysuits, dresses that can easily be dressed up or down, and accessories such as bags, socks, and hats to complete your new looks.

What we love about the collection as a whole is the versatility of each piece, many of which you can easily accessorize for a night out or worn with sneakers for a casual and contemporary look. Pair La Ligne’s cozy rugby stripe cardigan with denim for a classic winter look, or layer it over your favorite fall dress on cooler days. Accessorize any outfit with a practical metallic tote from Kika Vargas in gold or navy to add a pop of color (it even comes with a removable chain mini bag!) And of course, everyone needs a statement coat in their closet, like Sergio Hudson’s houndstooth faux fur that immediately elevates any look.

From jackets to accessories, here are some of our top picks to help update your wardrobe for the fall and winter season with stylish additions.



Sergio Hudson x Target Houndstooth Faux Fur Coat and Houndstooth Beret

To buy: $70; target.com.



To buy: $20; target.com.

Sergio Hudson x Target Strong Shoulder Sweater Midi Dress

To buy: $50; target.com.



Sergio Hudson x Target One Shoulder Cut-Out Jumpsuit

To buy: $55; target.com.



La Ligne x Target Fuzzy Yarn Striped Crewneck Sweater

Target

To buy: $45; target.com.



La Ligne x Target Side Stripe Turtleneck Sweater and Side Stripe Sweater Pants

To buy: $35; target.com.



To buy: $40; target.com.

La Ligne x Target Rugby Stripe Cardigan Sweater

To buy: $40; target.com.

La Ligne x Target Striped Knee High Socks

To buy: $8; target.com.



Kika Vargas x Target Back Tie Sweater

To buy: $45; target.com.



Kika Vargas x Target Scallop Edge Trench Coat

To buy: $60; target.com.



Kika Vargas x Target Metallic Puffer Tote Bag

To buy: $50; target.com.



More Must-Shop Deals