From Fall Wreaths to Cozy Blankets and Fire Pits, Target Has Must-Have Backyard Finds for as Little as $13

Is there anything cozier than sitting outside in the fall, snuggled up in a blanket and sipping some warm cider or mulled wine? We think not, as long as you have the right accessories to make your backyard comfy and festive in the cooler weather. Luckily, Target, everyone’s favorite everything store is coming to the rescue yet again with all the fall essentials you need for outside hangs.

From Edison bulb string lights and lanterns to create the perfect ambiance when the sun sets to fire pits and blankets to keep you toasty, you’ll be all set to sit on your deck or in the backyard and take in the changing leaves. And, of course, let’s not forget festive wreaths and seasonal flags for that extra touch of autumnal decor. Prices start at just $13, and many items are even on sale, so you can extend patio season affordably.

We did the legwork and rounded up the best of the best for you. And we’re willing to bet that once your outdoor area is set up, you’ll like the new look so much, you’ll keep it that way all year round — making these buys a no-brainer.

Read about some of our favorite backyard finds below, and discover more fall-perfect items in Target’s patio and garden section.

Nexgrill Stainless Steel 48,000 BTU Patio Heater

The biggest challenge when it comes to entertaining (and generally spending time outside) as the temps drop is, well, staying warm. Similar to what you find at restaurants and bars, this high-powered portable patio heater will go a long way in keeping you and your guests toasty on those brisk days. The 48,000 BTU heat output is powerful enough to warm a 10-foot radius, and the electric ignition and temperature control knob make this unit super simple to use. The classic stainless steel design will fit into pretty much any decor style. Note that you do need to purchase a separate propane tank to operate the heater.

To buy: $120 (was $160); target.com.

nuLOOM Outdoor Global Angie Area Rug

An outdoor rug immediately adds coziness to an outdoor patio and can also serve as a protective barrier between your slippered feet and the cold ground. This water- and fade-resident outdoor area rug has a beige boho pattern that will complement most furniture colors and a sleek profile to fit easily under doorways and tables. The rug comes in a variety of sizes, from 5’x8’ up to 8’10”x12’, so you can find the right fit for your outdoor space. It’s also super easy to clean — a must for no-fuss entertaining or households with little ones — by spraying down with a hose for general debris and spot cleaning for tougher stains.



To buy: from $92 (was from $132); target.com.

Northlight Pumpkin, Pinecone, and Gourd Artificial Fall Harvest Wreath

Target

This gorgeous Fall Harvest wreath will set the tone for fall from the second you reach your doorstep. A mix of green and brown leaves, pine cones, and cream and gold pumpkin accents provides an autumnal color scheme worthy of Pinterest, and the artificial materials will allow you to keep this wreath hanging for as long as you want. It comes ready to hang with a sturdy circular backing and measures 24” in diameter. This wreath is not intended for a spot where it will have to withstand the elements, but it will do well on a door under an overhang or porch, or inside for an extra touch of fall spirit.

To buy: $61 (was $73); target.com.