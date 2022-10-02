From Fall Wreaths to Cozy Blankets and Fire Pits, Target Has Must-Have Backyard Finds for as Little as $13

Extend patio season affordably.

By Laura Fisher
Published on October 2, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Target Patio Find Tout

Is there anything cozier than sitting outside in the fall, snuggled up in a blanket and sipping some warm cider or mulled wine? We think not, as long as you have the right accessories to make your backyard comfy and festive in the cooler weather. Luckily, Target, everyone’s favorite everything store is coming to the rescue yet again with all the fall essentials you need for outside hangs. 

From Edison bulb string lights and lanterns to create the perfect ambiance when the sun sets to fire pits and blankets to keep you toasty, you’ll be all set to sit on your deck or in the backyard and take in the changing leaves. And, of course, let’s not forget festive wreaths and seasonal flags for that extra touch of autumnal decor. Prices start at just $13, and many items are even on sale, so you can extend patio season affordably.

We did the legwork and rounded up the best of the best for you. And we’re willing to bet that once your outdoor area is set up, you’ll like the new look so much, you’ll keep it that way all year round — making these buys a no-brainer. 

Read about some of our favorite backyard finds below, and discover more fall-perfect items in Target’s patio and garden section.

Nexgrill Stainless Steel 48,000 BTU Patio Heater

Stainless Steel 48000 BTU Patio Heater - Nexgrill

The biggest challenge when it comes to entertaining (and generally spending time outside) as the temps drop is, well, staying warm. Similar to what you find at restaurants and bars, this high-powered portable patio heater will go a long way in keeping you and your guests toasty on those brisk days. The 48,000 BTU heat output is powerful enough to warm a 10-foot radius, and the electric ignition and temperature control knob make this unit super simple to use. The classic stainless steel design will fit into pretty much any decor style. Note that you do need to purchase a separate propane tank to operate the heater. 

To buy: $120 (was $160); target.com.

nuLOOM Outdoor Global Angie Area Rug

nuLOOM Outdoor Global Angie Area Rug

An outdoor rug immediately adds coziness to an outdoor patio and can also serve as a protective barrier between your slippered feet and the cold ground. This water- and fade-resident outdoor area rug has a beige boho pattern that will complement most furniture colors and a sleek profile to fit easily under doorways and tables. The rug comes in a variety of sizes, from 5’x8’ up to 8’10”x12’, so you can find the right fit for your outdoor space. It’s also super easy to clean — a must for no-fuss entertaining or households with little ones — by spraying down with a hose for general debris and spot cleaning for tougher stains.

To buy: from $92 (was from $132); target.com.

Northlight Pumpkin, Pinecone, and Gourd Artificial Fall Harvest Wreath

Northlight Pumpkin, Pinecone, and Gourd Artificial Fall Harvest Wreath, 24-Inch, Unlit

Target

This gorgeous Fall Harvest wreath will set the tone for fall from the second you reach your doorstep. A mix of green and brown leaves, pine cones, and cream and gold pumpkin accents  provides an autumnal color scheme worthy of Pinterest, and the artificial materials will allow you to keep this wreath hanging for as long as you want. It comes ready to hang with a sturdy circular backing and measures 24” in diameter. This wreath is not intended for a spot where it will have to withstand the elements, but it will do well on a door under an overhang or porch, or inside for an extra touch of fall spirit. 

To buy: $61 (was $73); target.com.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
rs-amazon-fall-decor-ideas-getty-1389207064
Woah, So Many Cute Fall Decor Pieces Are Up to 79% Off Before Amazon’s Massive Prime Early Access Sale
Image of outdoor lounging area at night illuminated by string fairy lights, hardwood seating with cushions, wooden table top with flowering plant centrepiece, bonsai trees, Japanese maples, landscaped oriental design garden, focus on foreground
Walmart Has an Under-the-Radar Section Filled With Fall-Perfect Patio Furniture and Decor Starting at $3
Soft coated wheaten terrier dog sitting in doorway of home in the fall
Redecorate Your Front Porch for Fall With These 15 Designer-Approved Finds on Amazon, Starting at $10
Stainless Steel Patio Heater Tout
The 5 Best Patio Heaters to Add Warmth to Any Outdoor Space
Best Fall Candles to Make Your Home Feel Cozier
The 17 Best Fall Candles for a Cozy Home in 2022
Best Outdoor Solar Lights
The 8 Best Outdoor Solar Lights of 2022, According to Our Tests
Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill, 22-Inc
The 5 Best Grills for Backyard Barbecues and Cookouts in 2022
Emily Henderson's Living Room
Tour Emily Henderson's New Los Angeles House
Best Quilts for Every Style
The 10 Best Quilts for Every Style of 2022
Target Patio Sale
Target Quietly Put Thousands of Patio Furniture, Decor, and Grilling Essentials on Sale for Up to $110 Off
best mosquito repellents
The 9 Best Outdoor Mosquito Repellents for a Bite-Free Night
bright sunroom with white hanging lanterns
12 Sunroom Ideas That Will Make You Want to Lounge Around All Day
Patio Umbrellas
The 9 Best Patio Umbrellas, According to Our Testing
Amazon Patio Storefront
This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is Filled With Outdoor Decor and Furniture for a Cozy Backyard
Best Lawn Chairs
The 8 Best Lawn Chairs for Relaxing Outdoors
patio with rug and pouf, large umbrella and outdoor sofa
16 Small Backyard Ideas for a Dreamy Outdoor Oasis