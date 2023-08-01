Target Has All the Under-$30 College Dorm Must-Haves You Need, From Sheet Sets to Storage Solutions

It’s hard to believe that it’s almost back to school season, but the college move-in date is quickly approaching. There’s no need to stress about shopping for your room, though, because Target is your one-stop shop for everything dorm-related. From decor to necessities like mattress protectors (who knows how many other students have used that mattress), you’ll find all the college essentials in this online shopping center.

We rounded up just about all the products you’ll need: pillows, sheets, towels, comforters, hangers, storage baskets, and more. Make your bed or couch a little bit chicer with this neutral printed throw pillow that’s currently 50 percent off. You can also get this set of six washcloths for just $3—that’s $0.50 apiece.

Keep shopping below for Target dorm must-haves under $30.

Target Dorm Must-Haves

Room Essentials Standard/Queen Overfilled Plush Bed Pillow

Sleep soundly with this hypoallergenic microfiber pillow. The high-density pillow is extra firm for head support in all kinds of sleeping positions. One reviewer who is picky about pillows commented that they were “pleasantly surprised by how plush and firm” it is.

Room Essentials Sherpa Bed Rest Pillow

This back pillow is useful for lazy weekends watching TV or for when you feel like doing homework in bed. The fuzzy material is hypoallergenic and certified by Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex to ensure it isn’t made with harmful chemicals. There are four colors to choose from—black, cream, gray, and lilac—so you can find one to match your dorm decor.

Allerease Perfect Protection Waterproof Mattress Protector

You’ll definitely want a mattress protector to cover a dorm room mattress. This one has antimicrobial properties and is waterproof to protect the mattress from spills. It comes in a variety of sizes, including the standard dorm twin XL size, and fits mattresses up to 18 inches deep. And best of all, it’s machine washable.

Threshold Pilea Artificial Plant in White Pot

A faux plant will add some low-maintenance greenery to your room. This fake pilea plant features lifelike leaves and stems planted in a white melamine pot. It’s just 7 inches tall and 6.3 inches wide, making it the perfect desk topper.

Find more dorm room necessities starting at only $3 below.

Room Essentials Microfiber Solid Sheet Set

Room Essentials Printed Microfiber Sheet Set

Threshold Antimicrobial Towel

Great Bay Home Cotton Popcorn Textured Quick-Dry Towel Set

Room Essentials Washcloth Set

Room Essentials Faux-Fur Round Throw Pillow

Threshold Woven Botanical Square Throw Pillow

Room Essentials Two-Pack Pillow Protector

Room Essentials Machine-Washable Quilted Mattress Pad

Becky Cameron Solid Three-Piece Duvet Cover Set

Room Essentials Reversible Microfiber Solid Comforter

Room Essentials 18-Pack Plastic Hangers

Brightroom Y-Weave Medium Decorative Storage Basket

Brightroom Large Woven Twisted Paper Rope Tapered Basket

Room Essentials Over-the-Door Mirror

Room Essentials Stick Table Lamp