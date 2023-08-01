Home Target Has All the Under-$30 College Dorm Must-Haves You Need, From Sheet Sets to Storage Solutions Plus, prices start at just $3. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 1, 2023 07:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland It’s hard to believe that it’s almost back to school season, but the college move-in date is quickly approaching. There’s no need to stress about shopping for your room, though, because Target is your one-stop shop for everything dorm-related. From decor to necessities like mattress protectors (who knows how many other students have used that mattress), you’ll find all the college essentials in this online shopping center. We rounded up just about all the products you’ll need: pillows, sheets, towels, comforters, hangers, storage baskets, and more. Make your bed or couch a little bit chicer with this neutral printed throw pillow that’s currently 50 percent off. You can also get this set of six washcloths for just $3—that’s $0.50 apiece. Keep shopping below for Target dorm must-haves under $30. Target Dorm Must-Haves Room Essentials Standard/Queen Overfilled Plush Bed Pillow, $6 Room Essentials Sherpa Bed Rest Pillow, $18 (was $20) Room Essentials Microfiber Solid Sheet Set, from $10 Room Essentials Printed Microfiber Sheet Set, from $10 Threshold Antimicrobial Towel, $5 Great Bay Home Cotton Popcorn Textured Quick-Dry Towel Set, $20 (was $35) Room Essentials Washcloth Set, $3 Room Essentials Faux-Fur Round Throw Pillow, $15 Threshold Woven Botanical Square Throw Pillow, $10 (was $20) Allerease Perfect Protection Waterproof Mattress Protector, from $15 Room Essentials Two-Pack Pillow Protector, $5 Room Essentials Machine-Washable Quilted Mattress Pad, from $10 Becky Cameron Solid Three-Piece Duvet Cover Set, from $28 (was $35) Room Essentials Reversible Microfiber Solid Comforter, from $15 (was $20) Room Essentials 18-Pack Plastic Hangers, $3 Brightroom Y-Weave Medium Decorative Storage Basket, $6 Brightroom Large Woven Twisted Paper Rope Tapered Basket, $16 Room Essentials Over-the-Door Mirror, $19 Room Essentials Stick Table Lamp, $25 Threshold Pilea Artificial Plant in White Pot, $5 Room Essentials Standard/Queen Overfilled Plush Bed Pillow Target Buy on Target $6 Sleep soundly with this hypoallergenic microfiber pillow. The high-density pillow is extra firm for head support in all kinds of sleeping positions. One reviewer who is picky about pillows commented that they were “pleasantly surprised by how plush and firm” it is. Room Essentials Sherpa Bed Rest Pillow Target Buy on Target $20 $18 This back pillow is useful for lazy weekends watching TV or for when you feel like doing homework in bed. The fuzzy material is hypoallergenic and certified by Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex to ensure it isn’t made with harmful chemicals. There are four colors to choose from—black, cream, gray, and lilac—so you can find one to match your dorm decor. Allerease Perfect Protection Waterproof Mattress Protector Target Buy on Target $15 You’ll definitely want a mattress protector to cover a dorm room mattress. This one has antimicrobial properties and is waterproof to protect the mattress from spills. It comes in a variety of sizes, including the standard dorm twin XL size, and fits mattresses up to 18 inches deep. And best of all, it’s machine washable. Threshold Pilea Artificial Plant in White Pot Target Buy on Target $5 A faux plant will add some low-maintenance greenery to your room. This fake pilea plant features lifelike leaves and stems planted in a white melamine pot. It’s just 7 inches tall and 6.3 inches wide, making it the perfect desk topper. Find more dorm room necessities starting at only $3 below. Room Essentials Microfiber Solid Sheet Set Target Buy on Target $10 Room Essentials Printed Microfiber Sheet Set Target Buy on Target $10 Threshold Antimicrobial Towel Target Buy on Target $5 Great Bay Home Cotton Popcorn Textured Quick-Dry Towel Set Target Buy on Target $35 $20 Room Essentials Washcloth Set Target Buy on Target $3 Room Essentials Faux-Fur Round Throw Pillow Target Buy on Target $15 Threshold Woven Botanical Square Throw Pillow Target Buy on Target $20 $10 Room Essentials Two-Pack Pillow Protector Target Buy on Target $5 Room Essentials Machine-Washable Quilted Mattress Pad Target Buy on Target $10 Becky Cameron Solid Three-Piece Duvet Cover Set Target Buy on Target $35 $28 Room Essentials Reversible Microfiber Solid Comforter Target Buy on Target $20 $15 Room Essentials 18-Pack Plastic Hangers Target Buy on Target $3 Brightroom Y-Weave Medium Decorative Storage Basket Target Buy on Target $6 Brightroom Large Woven Twisted Paper Rope Tapered Basket Target Buy on Target $16 Room Essentials Over-the-Door Mirror Target Buy on Target $19 Room Essentials Stick Table Lamp Target Buy on Target $25 Was this page helpful? 