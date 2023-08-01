Target Has All the Under-$30 College Dorm Must-Haves You Need, From Sheet Sets to Storage Solutions

Plus, prices start at just $3.

By
Lauren Taylor
Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 1, 2023 07:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Target Dorm Must-Haves Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

It’s hard to believe that it’s almost back to school season, but the college move-in date is quickly approaching. There’s no need to stress about shopping for your room, though, because Target is your one-stop shop for everything dorm-related. From decor to necessities like mattress protectors (who knows how many other students have used that mattress), you’ll find all the college essentials in this online shopping center.

We rounded up just about all the products you’ll need: pillows, sheets, towels, comforters, hangers, storage baskets, and more. Make your bed or couch a little bit chicer with this neutral printed throw pillow that’s currently 50 percent off. You can also get this set of six washcloths for just $3—that’s $0.50 apiece. 

Keep shopping below for Target dorm must-haves under $30. 

Target Dorm Must-Haves

Room Essentials Standard/Queen Overfilled Plush Bed Pillow

Target Overfilled Plush Bed Pillow

Target

Sleep soundly with this hypoallergenic microfiber pillow. The high-density pillow is extra firm for head support in all kinds of sleeping positions. One reviewer who is picky about pillows commented that they were “pleasantly surprised by how plush and firm” it is. 

Room Essentials Sherpa Bed Rest Pillow

Target Teddy Bed Rest Pillow

Target

This back pillow is useful for lazy weekends watching TV or for when you feel like doing homework in bed. The fuzzy material is hypoallergenic and certified by Standard 100 by Oeko-Tex to ensure it isn’t made with harmful chemicals. There are four colors to choose from—black, cream, gray, and lilac—so you can find one to match your dorm decor. 

Allerease Perfect Protection Waterproof Mattress Protector

Target Perfect Protection Waterproof Mattress Protector

Target

You’ll definitely want a mattress protector to cover a dorm room mattress. This one has antimicrobial properties and is waterproof to protect the mattress from spills. It comes in a variety of sizes, including the standard dorm twin XL size, and fits mattresses up to 18 inches deep. And best of all, it’s machine washable.

Threshold Pilea Artificial Plant in White Pot

Target Pilea Artificial Plant in White Pot

Target

A faux plant will add some low-maintenance greenery to your room. This fake pilea plant features lifelike leaves and stems planted in a white melamine pot. It’s just 7 inches tall and 6.3 inches wide, making it the perfect desk topper.

Find more dorm room necessities starting at only $3 below. 

Room Essentials Microfiber Solid Sheet Set

Target Microfiber Solid Sheet Set

Target

Room Essentials Printed Microfiber Sheet Set

Target Printed Microfiber Sheet Set

Target

Threshold Antimicrobial Towel

Target Antimicrobial Towel

Target

Great Bay Home Cotton Popcorn Textured Quick-Dry Towel Set

Target Great Bay Home Cotton Popcorn Textured Quick-Dry Towel Set

Target

Room Essentials Washcloth Set

Target 6pk Washcloth Set Mint

Target

Room Essentials Faux-Fur Round Throw Pillow

Target Faux Fur Round Throw Pillow

Target

Threshold Woven Botanical Square Throw Pillow

Target Woven Botanical Square Throw Pillow Cream

Target

Room Essentials Two-Pack Pillow Protector

Target 2pk Pillow Protector

Target

Room Essentials Machine-Washable Quilted Mattress Pad 

Target Machine Washable Quilted Mattress Pad

Target

Becky Cameron Solid Three-Piece Duvet Cover Set

Target Solid 3 Piece Duvet Cover Set

Target

Room Essentials Reversible Microfiber Solid Comforter

Target Reversible Microfiber Solid Comforter

Target

Room Essentials 18-Pack Plastic Hangers

Target 18pk Plastic Hangers

Target

Brightroom Y-Weave Medium Decorative Storage Basket

Target Y-Weave Medium Decorative Storage Basket

Target

Brightroom Large Woven Twisted Paper Rope Tapered Basket

Target Large Woven Twisted Paper Rope Tapered Basket Gray

Target

Room Essentials Over-the-Door Mirror

Target Over the Door Mirror

Target

Room Essentials Stick Table Lamp

Target Stick Table Lamp

Target
