Target’s Massive Sale Will Save You Tons on Home Upgrades, From Furniture to Must-Have Cleaners

Target Deal Days, available to all shoppers, will offer savings up to 50 percent off items across all departments, including Target-exclusive brands and brand-name products, from October 6 through Saturday, October 8.

Shoppers can also earn gift cards when purchasing deals for household items, beauty products, food, and beverage.

Save even more with Target’s loyalty program—Target Circle—and Target’s price match policy within 14 days of purchase until December 24.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, when the seasons change, temperatures dip, and people everywhere want to get their homes fall- and winter-ready. And while spring is typically synonymous with cleaning, fall is an ideal time to spruce up your home with upgrades on decor and cleaning essentials. With the holiday season approaching and stores like Target offering special sales and savings, it’s as good a time as ever to start making those changes.

What is Target Deal Days?

Target Deal Days 2022 is a special three-day savings event happening October 6 through October 8, with four times as many deals compared to last year, and up to 50 percent off items. Target deals are available for thousands of home items, including kitchen appliances, furniture, bedding, artwork, and vacuums—all at Black Friday sales prices. There is no membership fee to access these deals, and everything is available both in-store and online. While this is its first major sales event of the holiday season, Target will continue to offer discounts on thousands of items throughout the rest of the year. Plus, shoppers receive free shipping on all orders over $35, with same-day fulfillment available, too.

Don’t put off your dreams of achieving beautiful and comfortable home décor and design and dust-free living anymore. There are thousands of top products and must-have finds on sale now. From the highly desired KitchenAid mixer to soft bedding you can sink your toes into, our list has you covered, so you can enjoy all of your living spaces once the cold weather hits and keeps you inside.

Bedding Deals at Target

To buy: From $43 (was $55), target.com.

Comfort is of utmost importance when it comes to all types of bedding, and with the cooler temps about to hit, you may want to swap out your lighter sheets, blankets, and pillows for cozier options in cool colors. Microfiber, known for its soft texture and easy-to-clean care instructions, is always a good option when shopping for sheet sets and comforters. If you prefer a more wintry choice for those extra-chilly nights, grab a luxurious velvet blanket. Save up to 40 percent on bedding with Target Deal Days offers—news that is sure to warm your heart.

Home Décor Deals at Target

To buy: $64 (was $80), target.com.

Decorating your home is very personal, which is why Target offers a variety of styles and designs across all categories. Make your home cozy with relaxing fall scents, warm lighting, and décor that brings the outdoors inside. Look for uplifting wall designs and faux greenery that introduces positive energy without commitment (or much responsibility!). Even small touches such as scented candles will shift the mood of your space.

Furniture Deals at Target

To buy: $130 (was $153), target.com.

Purchasing new furniture is a big commitment, whether you’re replacing worn pieces or looking to add new points of interest. Measure and map out your rooms before diving in with bigger buys. Fortunately, you don’t need to completely overhaul your home’s design to upgrade a space. Simple touches such as swapping out tables, upgrading shoe storage, and replacing accent chairs can easily transform a space from basic to beautiful. Plus, be sure to take advantage of Deal Days mattress savings of up to 20 percent and replace any old mattresses, so you can enjoy a good night’s rest.

Appliance Deals at Target

To buy: $280 (was $450), target.com.

It’s time to make cooking fun again. We all have those small or large appliances in the kitchen which technically still work, but are barely holding on by a thread. Or, maybe there’s that one item you’ve been eyeing (think: KitchenAid Stand mixer) but the price point is holding you back. Upgrading appliances will not only save you time and prevent future headaches, but can also make your kitchen more enjoyable and stress-free. With savings of up to 40 percent on kitchen appliances during Target Deal Days, it’s a great time to buy.

Vacuum Deals at Target

Target

To buy: $270 (was $330), target.com.

Now that you’ve added design elements to various rooms in your home, find big savings at Target to keep each room clean and tidy. Have a pet at home? The Bissel’s Pet Pro Wet Dry Vac is an easy (and on sale) cleaning tool to add to your arsenal. One reviewer said, “I have three dogs…and a lot of dog hair…my floors haven’t looked cleaner.” Tired of cleaning yourself? Now's a great time to get an iRobot Roomba for sparkling floors without lifting a finger. As you're adding supplies to your cart, be sure to check out Target’s household essentials, which includes a number of cleaning products like hand soap and wipes. If you spend $50 on these, you’ll receive a $15 gift card to use toward a future purchase.

