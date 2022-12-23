Booties, Moccasins, and Slide Slippers That Are ‘So Comfortable and Warm’ Are Up to 50% Off at Target

Cold feet and wintertime just seem to go hand in hand—but they certainly don’t have to. Slipping your feet into a cozy pair of slippers, from moccasins to booties to slides, is like giving your feet a warm hug at the end of the day. And now, you can stock up on a variety of soft and snug styles at Target, with slippers on sale for up to 50 percent off (and starting at just $7).

Slipper style is a personal preference, but with prices so low at Target right now, it’s an ideal time to grab a few pairs to last you through the winter—and beyond. One of the biggest deals can be found with the shopper-loved brand Dearfoams. For those extra chilly days and nights, a pair of bootie slippers like the Dearfoams Women’s Haven Warm Up Nylon Bootie Slippers offer full coverage from toe to ankle, so you can wrap your foot in warmth while trapping in heat. These bootie-style slippers, now 50 percent off in two available colors, feature a quilted shell, memory foam footbed for added comfort and support, and faux shearling lining. Another bonus feature includes adaptive technology for temperature control, so they keep your toes warm but never uncomfortably hot.

The slippers are also designed with skid-resistant soles and are machine washable. “They are, at this point, an extension of my feet. I wear them year-round,” one reviewer said. The brand tends to run small, so size up if you prefer a looser fit for your slippers.

Stars Above Crossband Fur Slide Slippers



If bootie slippers aren’t your preferred style, grab a pair of slides, which can take you through warmer months thanks to their breathable design. At just $7, the Stars Above Crossband Fur Slide Slippers, available in cream and black, feature faux-fur material to keep feet warm, but not too warm thanks to the open toe design. One shopper noted that “they’re so soft and comfortable,” adding that the padding provides ample support.

Dluxe by Dearfoams Happy Face Slide Slippers



For a closed toe style slide the Dluxe by Dearfoams Happy Face Slide Slippers in pink feature a smile design to spread happiness. The slip-on style is lined in fleece teddy material for an extra cozy feel, and the sole is made of memory foam for comfort in every step. Several shoppers called these “fluffy and comfy,” but many recommended going up a size, particularly if you wear socks with your slippers.

Muk Luks Frida Scuff Slippers



If you think your toes would appreciate a printed pair of slippers, the faux-fur lined Muk Luks Frida Scuff Slippers come in 11 different styles, including classic black and red plaid, camel leopard, and several fair isle color combinations, plus a foam footbed. With a rubber sole, these slides can also be worn outdoors. One reviewer confirmed what you might suspect: They’re “very comfortable.”

RockDove Fair Isle Nordic Moc



The RockDove Fair Isle Nordic Moc slippers are similar in style with additional heel coverage. The knit exterior comes in four Nordic-inspired patterns, three of which are still available. This style also features a durable rubber sole with an anti-slip design for indoor and outdoor use, plus a memory foam insole to keep your feet supported. Shoppers raved about this style, with one sharing that they “cradle” their feet and are “so warm and cozy,” and another noting that they “feel like a bear hug around [their] feet.”

RockDove Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slide Slippers



At the end of the day, any old pair of slippers will lead to cozier toes, but if you’d prefer to crowdsource your selection then the slip-on RockDove Two-Tone Memory Foam Slide Slippers are the pair for you, with nearly 350 reviews and a near 5-star rating. Notable features include a breathable waffle knit exterior, memory foam insole, and durable, waterproof rubber sole. One reviewer said these slippers make her feel like she’s “walking on clouds.”

RockDove Caroline Glittered Moccasin Slipper



Another not-to-be-overlooked slipper style is the classic moccasin. The durable, faux fur-lined RockDove Caroline Glittered Moccasin Slipper features functional laces for the perfect fit and memory foam footbeds to take the stress out of every step. One shopper noted that the “rubber soles give good grip,” while another shared that they’re the “most comfortable moccasins” they’ve ever worn.



Stars Above Gemma Moccasin Slippers



For a separate moccasin style that can easily be worn outdoors, the genuine suede, the faux-fur lined Stars Above Gemma Moccasin Slippers are designed like a driving shoe with a indoor-outdoor outsole perfect for errands that would be enhanced by cozy feet. One shopper said they “wear with leggings,” for a cozy look when they’re out and about.

Bearpaw Puffy Slippers



The Bearpaw Puffy Slippers, also on sale right now, are ideal for slipper days when boots might otherwise be your best bet. A puffy nylon upper makes this pair feel sporty while a warm wool blend lining keeps feet warm and dry. One shopper who has “bad nurses feet” from working 40 years as a nurse said these slippers are “warm, soft, and very comfortable.”

Get your feet winter-ready and stock up on fuzzy slipper styles on sale at Target that you may not want to take off even when the weather warms.