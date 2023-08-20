I’m a Shopping Writer, and These Are the 12 Cozy Home Finds I’m Eyeing at Target to Get My Space Fall-Ready

As the summer comes to a close, I can’t help but yearn for brisk days, hot pumpkin spice lattes, and chunky knit cardigans. Now that I live in L.A., I can't enjoy autumn the same way I did in New York, but I can sure try my best to bring the cozy season into my home. Plus, considering I just moved into a new apartment, I have a pretty good excuse to buy some new items from Target’s recently launched fall home collections full of gorgeous seasonal decor.

The Target-exclusive collections—Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and Threshold Designed with Studio McGee—include hundreds of cart-worthy items, including elegant tableware, ultra-soft blankets, and inviting decor. Prices start at only $6, and popular items are selling out quickly. To help you save time, I rounded up 12 of my favorite finds I’m eyeing to get my home fall-ready, and they’re all under $40. Keep scrolling to shop the affordable, cozy home pieces.

12 Cozy Target Home Finds Under $40

Threshold Solid Chenille Knit Throw Blanket

There’s no such thing as owning too many blankets, and Threshold’s shopper-loved pick is about to become your new favorite. The chenille knit blanket, made from polyester, is the ideal transitional throw because it’s supremely soft and cozy without feeling too heavy. Thousands of Target customers love the blanket so much they’re buying it in every color, so grab your preferred shade before it sells out.

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Harvest Lumbar Throw Pillow

Looking for a simple, subtle way to say ‘fall is here’? Toss Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s harvest-themed throw pillow onto a couch or armchair. It features a plaid pattern that’s surprisingly elegant due to its moody fall colors like maroon, navy, and beige. Plus, the lumbar design makes the pillow a supportive option for those with back problems or simply seeking extra comfort.

Hearth & Hand Faux Fall Leaf Wreath

This Faux Fall Leaf Wreath welcomes fall in an unexpected fashion. It features faux eucalyptus leaves that are slightly brown and red at the edges to celebrate the changing season. Hang the 24- by 24-inch wreath on your front door or above a mantle with ease thanks to its built-in loop.



Heath & Hand with Magnolia Wooden Mug Tree

Cool fall mornings call for hot beverages like a warm cup of joe, and you can make grabbing your go-to mug much easier thanks to Hearth & Hand’s simple yet stunning mug tree. Crafted from acacia wood, it's designed to look like a barren tree and hold six of your most-used cups. Customers appreciate the item’s sturdy, stylish, and compact design, with one reviewer calling it “the perfect addition to my coffee bar.”

Keep scrolling to shop more fall decor finds from Target’s Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and Threshold designed with Studio McGee collections.

Threshold Our Nest Doormat

Threshold Cotton Solid Table Runner

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Fluted Stoneware Mug Set

Threshold Wood Signature Serving Tray

Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Harvest Plaid Woven Throw Blanket

Threshold Braided Water Hyacinth Basket with Faux Leather Handles

Threshold Faux Leather Decorative Charger