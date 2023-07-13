I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 12 Items You Have to Shop During Target Circle Week

Amazon Prime Day is an annual summer sale that excites many shoppers, but I have to admit I’m more interested in a sale that competes with the behemoth online retailer: Target Circle Week. The sale is Target’s answer to Amazon’s celebrated two days of steep discounts. But, instead of only lasting for a mere 48 hours, Target Circle Week is happening now through Saturday, July 15. With prices starting at just $5, the deals are even better than those that I spotted from competitors.

What is Target Circle?

Before I dive into all of the deals that caught my eye, it’s important to explain everything you need to know about Target Circle. It’s Target’s loyalty program that offers extra deals and discounts to members, and it’s completely free to join. When I signed up a few years ago, I thought the process was quick and simple. I only needed to provide the exact same information that I keep saved for online orders. I’ve used it countless times since.

What is Target Circle Week?

Target Circle Week is the retailer’s brand-new sale that includes everything from summer essentials to kitchen must-haves, home finds, and travel basics. Unlike other sales that are only live for hours, Target Circle Week is live for the entire week, as its name suggests. As you peruse the site, you’ll notice that some items are discounted for everyone to shop. But your Target Circle membership comes into play because most of the items that are marked down are only marked down for Target Circle members. You’ll want to save the deals you love the most to your Target Circle wallet so you can shop on demand during the event online.

What are the best deals to shop during Target Circle Week?

Target’s newest sale includes hundreds of discounts, which will take a lot of time to navigate on your own. So, I happily explored all of the deals to bring you the 12 items that are either topping my wishlist or a part of my current rotation. You’ll want to make sure to shop them quickly because Target’s stock is quickly disappearing during the sale, thanks to ultra-low prices that we likely won’t see again this season.

Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum

Target

To buy: $300 with Target Circle (was $430); target.com.

The most impressive deal that I spotted is on the Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum. It’s a whopping $150 off during Target Circle Week. Because I don’t know anyone who owns a Dyson vacuum and doesn’t love it, this stick model is a standout. It weighs just 5.58 pounds, making it lightweight and easy to maneuver—and its battery operated with a run time of up to 40 minutes, according to the brand. Plus, it converts to a handheld vacuum, and Dyson notes it “traps up to 99.99 percent of particles, dust, and allergens.” With such a light weight and the ability to use it in multiple ways, this definitely seems like it’s worth the splurge, especially those with pets.

Sun Squad Hammock Pool Float

Target

To buy: $5 with Target Circle (was $10); target.com.

While I don’t own this Target hammock pool float, I do own a similar version—and it’s my favorite thing I’ve ever purchased for the pool. The thing I love about hammock floats, in particular, is they are so easy to pop into your beach bag. I tend to inflate each side when I arrive at the pool, and then I quickly deflate my float before I leave for ease and portability. Plus, the middle mesh section allows water to flow through to keep you cool and comfortable. Another bonus is you can lie down or sit on the float like a chair, depending on how much you want to relax. In my opinion, this float and a book is the ultimate summer combination.

Open Story Fitted Flap Backpack

Target

To buy: $30 with Target Circle (was $40); target.com.

I have two backpacks from Target that I’ve used for everything from work to travel for years, and this Open Story backpack seems like it would have the same type of standout quality. The flap top and buckles give it tons of exterior style, and the interior is on-point too—with a padded laptop sleeve that fits up to a 15-inch computer, and a large open compartment for you to store all of your other essentials. There’s also a smaller zippered pocket on the front, and the backpack even has a trolley strap so you can slip it onto a suitcase when you’re on the go.

Threshold Cotton Striped Tablecloth

Target

To buy: $14 with Target Circle (was $20); target.com.



Adding a tablecloth is the quickest way to dress up a table, whether you’re inside or outside. I’ve never been disappointed in Target’s Threshold brand, so I imagine this $14 tablecloth is another winner. It measures 70 by 70 inches, and it’s made from 100 percent cotton for a durable and soft look and feel. Plus, the stripes are such a classic detail that will never go out of style.

All in Motion Belt Fanny Pack

Target

To buy: $20 with Target Circle (was $25); target.com.



Even though it’s a few years old, I haven’t jumped on the belt bag trend just yet. But, this $20 belt fanny pack is an excellent opportunity to join the masses. The bag measures 5.5 by 8 by 2 inches, and it’s made from 100 percent water-repellent polyester. I love the zip closure and adjustable strap, and I’m also intrigued by the fact that I could tote this All in Motion pack with me to workouts, on errands, and on upcoming vacations.

Studio McGee Wasatch Console Table

Target

To buy: $144 with Target Circle (was $180); target.com.

The great thing about Target furniture is that it looks much more high-end than its price point might imply, and that’s definitely true with this Studio McGee console table. It measures 30 by 48 by 15 inches, and it’s made from wood veneer. The off-white color means it will match any space, and the single drawer provides just enough storage to tuck away small items, like remotes or keys, in family rooms or foyers. Similar to the product listing photo, I would add a lamp and complete the look with framed photos or books.

Room Essentials 9-Foot by 12-Foot Striped Indoor-Outdoor Rug

Target

To buy: $84 with Target Circle (was $120); target.com.

It’s rare to find a quality indoor-outdoor rug for under $100, but this Room Essentials indoor-outdoor rug is one to purchase. It has vibrant bright green and blue stripes with pops of white, and you won’t have to worry about the colors disappearing, because the rug is fade- and water-resistant. I would love to add a rug to my patio for extra color and warmth, and this Target Circle Week sale is definitely my opportunity (as well as yours) to do so.

Threshold 123-Ounce Wood Serving Bowl

Target

To buy: $24 with Target Circle (was $30); target.com.



I think wooden bowls are unsung kitchen workhorses. I have a few that I use to store fruit, just like you see in the product listing photo, and my mom and I are also known to bring out others to use as serving bowls whenever we’re hosting friends or family. This Threshold wood serving bowl is large enough to hold bananas and apples, and I love that it has handles for added style and function, too. If you’re looking for a hostess gift or a present for a new homeowner, scoop this up while it’s under $25.

Pyrex 10-Piece FreshLock Glass Storage Set

Target

To buy: $25 with Target Circle (was $35); target.com.

A lot of my plastic food storage containers have seen better days, and I think glass would hold up so much better even with constant use. Pyrex is one of my favorite kitchen brands because the quality is unmatched, in my opinion, and this Pyrex 10-piece glass storage set is a great deal while each one piece is just $2.50 during the sale. The varying sizes are the most appealing because you can save various amounts in the 1-cup, 4-cup, and 6-cup leak-proof containers.

Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Upright Vacuum

Target

To buy: $250 with Target Circle (was $400); target.com.

There is not a vacuum I hear about more often than the Shark Navigator, and you can save an impressive $150 on it during the Target Circle Week sale. Even though many of my friends have invested in robot vacuums, I still prefer to use an upright model. The Shark Navigator definitely falls into that category, and I’m also intrigued by the fact that you can lift away the canister to clean stairs, furniture, and upholstery. The swivel steering is also worth noting, since upright vacuums are sometimes hard to maneuver, and so are the LED headlights that promise to illuminate tough-to-see dirt and dust. If you have pets, the brand highlights that the Navigator has a multi-tool to help you to remove hair on any surface, too

All in Motion 20-Inch Duffel Bag

Target

To buy: $32 with Target Circle (was $40); target.com.

When I’m going on a quick overnight trip or even somewhere for a weekend-long stay, I always reach for a duffel bag. I love that they’re smaller and more compact than my rolling suitcase, but still offer plenty of room for me to tuck all of my must-haves inside. This Target mauve duffel measures 20 by 11 by 9 inches, and it has a large zippered interior, as well as exterior pockets. It also comes with an adjustable shoulder strap to make carrying it even easier, and the fact that it has a water bottle pocket makes it an attractive choice for the gym, too.

All in Motion Premium Fitness Mat

Target

To buy: $24 with Target Circle (was $30); target.com.

When I started stretching more and doing yoga and pilates exclusively at home last year, I picked up this All in Motion fitness mat at full price—and it’s worth every penny. The biggest difference between this mat and others that I considered is its 15-millimeter thickness. I’ve found the extra cushioning makes such a difference to keep my back and knees feeling extra comfortable, and I also love that the mat easily rolls up and becomes super easy to carry, thanks to its included carry straps that simply attach around it.

Whether you join me in purchasing any of the finds I either own or am eyeing, or you discover your own must-haves as you further explore the hundreds of discounts, the Target Circle Week sale is definitely not one you want to miss. So, while the deals are still live for a few more days, scoop up your favorites while you can save up to $150 on hardly-ever-discounted favorites.