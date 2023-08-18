We Found the Best Cardigans to Score for Under $30 During Target's Secret Sale—but Only Until Tomorrow

It’s not quite time to pull out thick sweaters and autumn jackets yet, but it’s also not too early to start incorporating transitional wardrobe staples into your outfits. We’re talking about cardigans, and these cozy layering pieces are super versatile in that you can throw them on over dresses and tops during summer nights and layer them with long sleeves late into the fall. But if you’re like me, the cardigans in your closet are the same ones you’ve had for years, looking a bit unpresentable outside of your home. Luckily, between Target’s new fall fashion drop and its limited-time sale, there’s no better time than now to add new styles to your collection.

First things first, if you’re not already a Target Circle member, you’ll want to sign up for the free loyalty program today, and instantly gain access to the 30 percent discount offer on clothes valid through August 19. This means you can save on already affordable cardigans and other Target fashion finds, and even grab two new lightweight sweaters for as little as $38.

Keep scrolling to see our favorite cardigans on sale at Target right now, including tailored and oversized styles, and make sure to save the Target Circle offer and place your order before the deal ends tomorrow.

Best Cardigan Deals to Shop at Target Under $30

Universal Thread Open-Front Cardigan

Target

This recently launched cardigan from Universal Thread already has a 4.7-star rating from Target shoppers who say it’s “super soft,” “comfortable,” and the “perfect length” hitting right below the hip. It has textured stitching, which makes it visually appealing and suitable for late summer and early fall temperatures, and the slightly oversized fit works well with both casual and office-appropriate looks. The layering staple comes in seven colors, including quintessential fall shades like brown and green, and is available in sizes XS through 4X. One customer said they “loved it so much” that they “bought multiple colors,” and another person wrote that it’s “literally the best cardigan [they’ve] ever purchased,” adding that their favorite part is the hidden pockets.

Wild Fable Slouchy Button-Front Cardigan

Target

If you want something a little more cropped but still slightly oversized, consider this chunky cardigan from Wild Fable that’s just $20 with the limited-time Target Circle offer. It has a V-neckline with three buttons in the front so you can wear it open or closed with a simple tank or tee underneath. You can choose from go-with-anything neutrals like black, brown, and white or add a pop of color to your wardrobe with the bright pink or blue options.

A New Day Open Layering Cardigan

Target

For an elevated style perfect for work, dinner dates, and other outings, go for this stylish cardigan from A New Day with an open-front design and shawl collar that’s easy to take on and off or drape over your shoulders. It’s made of a soft cotton blend and comes in six different colors, such as brown, oatmeal, and olive green, some of which are already sold out in various sizes. One reviewer shared that they “love this cardigan so much” and found it to be the “perfect length.” If you’re between sizes, shoppers recommend sizing down for a not-too-oversized fit.

A New Day Long Layering Duster Cardigan

Target

Cardigans that hit right at your knees pair perfectly with leggings, flowy pants, and long dresses, and this lightweight style on sale for just $20 is a no-brainer. One shopper said it’s “perfect” for the summer-to-autumn transition, emphasizing how “soft” and “light” the fabric is, and another customer shared that they “originally bought this sweater in the camel color” and ended up liking it so much, they “bought it in every color available.”

Keep scrolling to see other cardigans you can get on sale with Target Circle’s 30 percent discount offer that ends tomorrow at midnight.

Wild Fable Button-Front Cardigan

Target

Ava & Viv Lightweight Cardigan

Target

Knox Rose Drape Front Jacket