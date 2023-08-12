Bras Can Be $50+ Each, but You Can Get Any 3 Shopper-Loved Styles for as Little as $14 at Target’s Huge Sale

Did someone say free bras?

Bridget Degnan
Shopping for bras has its pros and cons. You might find one you feel comfortable and confident in, but it might cost upwards of $60 for essentially a small piece of fabric worn under clothes. If you’re in the market for a new bra, we have good news: Target is having a huge sale right now, offering customers a free bra with the purchase of two. And there’s no time to waste, as there are only 24 hours left to take advantage of this incredible deal. 

Target’s buy two, get one free bra sale includes more than 200 shopper-loved styles, with some costing only $7 and the majority coming in under $20 each. That said, you can add three of your favorites to your virtual shopping cart and pay as little as $14 in total. In addition to hundreds of comfy bras and bralettes, there are even a few bodysuits and corsets part of the sale, such as this $18 lace corset that comes in four colors and this $15 seamless bodysuit available in sizes XS through 3X. 

A deal this good doesn’t last very long. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite bras to snag during the sale, and make sure you get your order in before the end of the day. 

Best Comfy Bras to Shop During Target’s Sale

Colsie Reversible Neckline Seamless Bralette

Target Women's Reversible Neckline Seamless Bralette - Colsie

Target

At just $7 with a 4.8-star rating from Target shoppers, this comfy bralette is a top contender to add to your buy two, get one free bundle. The bra has a reversible design, allowing you to wear it either as a V-neckline or a scoop neck, and is made of a soft, stretchy blend of nylon and spandex with a ribbed texture. One customer, who called it “literally the best bra,” said it’s “super comfy” and “has the right amount of support,” adding that they “just bought four more” of the style. You can choose from four colors and sizes XS through 2X. 

Auden Seamless Bralette 

Target AUDEN Women's Seamless Bralette

Target

This $10 seamless bralette has nearly 1,300 five-star ratings and for good reason. The bra has a flattering neckline suitable for various styles of tops, and its thin adjustable straps are supportive yet easy to hide. One shopper claimed it’s “the most comfortable bra [they] own,” and another person said it’s “perfect for many occasions: casual, fashionable, athletic, and loungewear,” adding that they “hate wearing bras” but “don’t mind this one at all.”  

Auden Everyday Lightly Lined Demi T-Shirt Bra

Target Auden Women's Everyday Lightly Lined Demi T-Shirt Bra

Target

While there are many bralettes in the sale, there are also plenty of underwire bras to choose from, including this lightly lined option that costs just $10. It has adjustable straps you can convert to a racerback design to suit different outfits as well as an underwire and molded cups to help with support and shape. One person called the bra “perfection” and said it’s so comfortable, they “bought five and got rid of all [their] old ones.” Several shoppers say it’s “comfortable,” “holds up well after many washes,” and is “flattering.” 

Auden Cotton Stretch Unlined Triangle Bralette

Target Auden Women's Cotton Stretch Unlined Triangle Bralette

Target

For tops with lower necklines, consider this $13 triangle bralette. It’s made from a blend of cotton and spandex, is unlined, and has adjustable straps, providing a bra that’s soft, comfortable, and customizable to your frame. One reviewer, who wrote that they “strongly dislike underwire” but also “desire some support,” called this bra “perfection,” adding that they can “barely tell [they’re] wearing anything.” 

Keep scrolling to see more styles we love in the sale, or head to Target’s site to see the 200+ options you can get in your buy two bras, get one free bundle

Auden Cotton Stretch Unlined Scoop Bralette

Target Auden Women's Cotton Stretch Unlined Scoop Bralette

Target

Auden So Soft Unlined Racerback Bralette

Target Auden Women's So Soft Unlined Racerback Bralette

Target

Hanes SmoothTec Band Unlined Wireless Bra

Target Hanes Women's Full Coverage SmoothTec Band Unlined Wireless Bra G796

Target

Auden Lightly Lined Wirefree Lounge Bra

Target Auden Women's Lightly Lined Wirefree Lounge Bra

Target

True & Co. True Everybody Triangle Bra

Target True & Co. True Everybody Women's Adjustable Strap Triangle Bra

Target

Auden Unlined Balconette Bra

Target Auden Women's Unlined Balconette Bra

Target

Auden Lace Corset

Target Auden Women's Lace Corset

Target

Colsie Seamless Bodysuit

Target Women's Seamless Bodysuit - Colsie

Target
