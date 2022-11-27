Psst! We Found the Best Target Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Right Now—All Under $50

Save up to 50 percent on Nutribullet, Hamilton Beach, Revlon, and more.

Ninja Hot & Iced Coffee Maker CM305
If you haven't finished your holiday shopping, then we have good news. Black Friday might be over, but the holiday sales are just beginning for major retailers like Target. You can start shopping Target's two-day Cyber Monday sales event today and save up to 50 percent on thousands of items for your home and beyond. You'll find seasonal home decor for 30 percent off, boots and outerwear for 40 percent off, up to 40 percent off bath and bedding essentials, 25 percent off beauty, and so much more. 

The brand has also extended its Holiday Price Match Guarantee through December 24, matching competitor's pricing within 14 days of your purchase. To take some stress off of deal hunting, we curated a list of the top deals in home, beauty, style, and kitchen that will prepare you for the gifting season with unmatched value.

We made deal-hunting simple and have compiled a list of the 33 best Target Cyber Monday deals you can't miss from popular brands like Keurig, Hamilton Beach, Revlon, Remington, Nutribullet, and more. 

Best Cyber Monday Target Deals

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

Best Cyber Monday Beauty Deals

In recent years, Target has become quite the beauty destination, especially since partnering with Ulta. You'll find everything from skincare to hair accessories in one place. Bybi’s Bakuchiol Booster Facial Oil is one of my favorite multi-use products; I like to add a couple of drops of it to my moisturizer when my complexion is in serious need of hydration. You can also save on No7’s top-rated Restore & Renew Multi Action Skincare System, which is currently 40 percent off.

If you haven’t jumped on the Revlon Salon One-Step Hot Air Brush bandwagon, now’s the time! Save $13 and achieve that sleek, salon-worthy blowout from the comfort of your own home. For tight, long-lasting curls, you should try the Remington Shine Therapy Hot Rollers, currently 30 percent off.

Faux Mohair Fringe Woven Throw Blanket

Target

Best Cyber Monday Home Deals

Whether you’re decking out your home for the holidays or just want to make some quick seasonal updates, you can save up to 40 percent. Welcome guests in style while saving $12 on the Hearth & Hand Faux Seeded Eucalyptus with Berry Wreath. Replace your worn-out bedding with a winter-friendly option like Threshold’s Wrangler Mesa Microfiber Duvet Set, starting at $48. No cozy living room is complete without a sweater knit pillow like this one from Hearth & Hand. Hide away your Faux Mohair Fringe Woven Throw Blanket in this rustic Threshold Rattan Cube Basket.

Universal Thread Women's Glenda Hiking Boots

Target

Best Cyber Monday Apparel and Accessory Deals

Fill the missing elements in your fall wardrobe with Target’s affordable fashion finds. Warm up this winter with the stylish A New Day Wool Gloves for only $10. The ultra-comfy memory foam insole in the Glenda Hiking Boots require no break in period, according to reviewers—you can get them for just $27 this Cyber Monday. Shackets are trending this season, and Wild Fable has five fun color and pattern options in its popular Cozy Shacket style. 

magic bullet 11pc Blender

Target

Best Cyber Monday Kitchen Deals

Prep for your holiday feasts with a kitchen stocked up on your staples, or buy a friend something they wouldn’t usually buy for themselves to inspire their next culinary adventure. Breakfasts with house guests are easy when you have the Oster DiamondForce Nonstick Flip Waffle Maker and Keurig K-Mini at your side. The PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer provides two cooking levels enabling you to fry an entire meal at once. The compact Magic Bullet 11-Piece Blender allows you to take control of portion sizes when you want to take your smoothies and shakes on-the-go, and you’ll save $20.

More Must-Shop Deals

