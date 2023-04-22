I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 12 Activewear Finds Topping My Wishlist

There are few things that bring me more joy than beautiful weather that allows me to return to all of my favorite outdoor activities. I started running over a decade ago, and I’m always eager to go for an early evening walk while listening to a great podcast. Plus, I play tennis and pickleball weekly. With all of these activities in mind, it should come as no surprise that I’m always looking for great, new athleisure pieces—and Target has so many cute finds that I want to pick up right now.

Years ago, one of my tennis coaches said something to me that took hold and never left my mind: “Always dress the part.” Ever since, I’ve thought about getting dressed to pursue any type of sport in the same way I think about putting together an everyday outfit. I love pieces that make me feel comfortable and confident, and I’ve long found that Target’s athleisure lines are brimming with great fits that hold up after countless washes.

Target Athleisure Pieces to Shop for Spring and Summer:

Target has so many athleisure pieces I can’t stop thinking about, like this fabulous pair of high-waisted shorts by the retailer’s in-house brand JoyLab, this under-$30 pleated tennis skort, and this cute high-neck sports bra that can easily double as a crop top. So, I thought I would highlight a mixture of pieces that are topping my wishlist as well as some of my favorite finds that I already own in order to inspire your next activewear stock-up.

Target

To buy: $24; target.com.

Last year, I discovered the joys of high-rise shorts from Target. They stayed in place just like a great pair of leggings, which was something I wasn’t expecting to happen (though I can’t quite explain why). So, my eyes are definitely on this pair of JoyLab shorts. I love that there are six colors available in sizes XS to XL, and I’m intrigued by the fact that these are lined and have a generous waistband and pockets.

Target

To buy: $18; target.com.

This tank top is my most recent Target purchase. I’ve been searching for a top that has a slightly shorter length to allow me to easily tuck it into my high-waisted tennis skirts without having as much excess fabric, and this ticks every box. It’s also made from a lightweight moisture-wicking fabric (93 percent nylon and 7 percent spandex) with a racerback that’s just wide enough to hide my sports bra straps. I purchased the white, and I’m already eying it in black, green, and purple.

Target

To buy: $30; target.com.

I have yet to purchase an exercise dress, but I have so many friends who absolutely swear by them for everything from working out to running errands and even traveling. Because I already love Target’s athleisure pieces, this dress feels like something I would wear on repeat. It has adjustable straps and a side pocket, and shoppers confirm that it has shorts underneath. Buy one in sizes XXS to 4X in five colors (black, light blue, cobalt, purple, and white).

Target

To buy: $16; target.com.

There is nothing worse than working out in a sports bra that’s uncomfortable, so I set out to pick up a few new options a few years ago. One that I still love and wear today is this $16 seamless find from Target. I’ve worn it for everything from yoga to running, and I find that it stays comfortably in place (I’m an A cup, for reference). The adjustable straps allow me to find my perfect fit every time, and I appreciate that the removable cups don’t shift while I’m wearing the bra and actually rarely even move in the wash. I have the heathered black, but there are a total of eight neutral and bright colors available in sizes XS to 4X.

Target

To buy: $20; target.com.

I’m a firm believer that you don’t have to pay a lot of money for a great pair of leggings, and Target shoppers seem to agree about this pair of mid-rise capri pants. Many highlight that the waistband stays in place during workouts, while others praise how comfy they are to wear. The capri length is also a bit cooler for spring and summer runs, which is why I’m intrigued to pick up a pair in black or charcoal gray.

Whether you’re a runner or a tennis player like me or you have other go-to ways to work out, we can all agree that spring and summer are two of the most fun times to stock up on new athleisure and activewear pieces. So, choose your favorite items and add these great finds to your rotation while everything is still in stock at Target.

Target

To buy: $20; target.com.

Target

To buy: $24; target.com.

Target

To buy: $28; target.com.

Target

To buy: $20; target.com.

Target

To buy: $35; target.com.

Target

To buy: $24; target.com.

Target

To buy: $30; target.com.