I Can Finally Get an All-Over, Even Glow Thanks to These Sunless Self-Tanning Drops That Work While I Sleep

And they’re just $20.

By
Ali Faccenda
Allison Faccenda
Ali Faccenda
Published on April 20, 2023 07:00AM EDT

I’ve always loved a post-vacation glow, but I’m embarrassed to admit that I didn’t take the need to incorporate SPF into my beauty regimen seriously until a few years ago. With healthy skincare on my mind, I also tried to find a sunless tanning alternative that could provide the same results as the real thing, particularly for my face. As someone with sensitive, acne-prone skin, I’ve found that sunless tanners often lead to clogged pores, causing more problems than it’s worth. 

I was lucky to find a product that not only addressed my desire for a natural, UV-free glow but did so without leading to the skin concerns I often face. I tried out Tanologist’s Sunless Self Tanning Drops for the face and body, available at Target, and haven’t looked back. The drops are fully customizable based on the glow you hope to achieve, and they’re still a go-to in my beauty routine after four months. 

Tanologist Sunless Self Tanning Drops for Face and Body - 1.01 fl oz

Target

To buy: $20; target.com.

I first experimented with the Tanologist Sunless Self-Tanning Drops during my nighttime skincare routine so that I could see how the glow developed by the morning. To start, I mixed five drops with a moisturizer, as suggested by the brand. Using the dropper applicator, I can control the overall outcome — more drops equals a darker glow. As for my moisturizer of choice, I pair the drops with The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA. The thickness of this unscented moisturizer mixed with the serum-like texture of the tanning drops is perfectly balanced for my dry skin type. 

The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA - 3.3 fl oz - Ulta Beauty

Target

To buy: $14; target.com.

Combining the Tanologist Sunless Self-Tanning Drops with the moisturizer lets me go to bed with hydrated skin and wake up to a fresh, evenly bronzed appearance without feeling greasy or sticky. Aside from having sensitive, acne-prone skin, I also deal with rosacea, and this product hasn’t caused flare-ups once. My naturally dewy results make these drops feel like a vacation in a bottle. 

To tackle my skin tone from the neck down, I use Tanologist’s Water Self-Tanner all over my body and follow with the drops-moisturizer duo on any spots that I’ve missed. The self-tanning water has no added bronzer, so it doesn’t transfer onto my furniture or clothes.  

Tanologist Water Self Tanner - Extra Dark - 6.76oz

Target

To buy: $22; target.com.

If you’re looking for more sunless tanning necessities like mitts, mousses, and applicators to achieve a dewy complexion, keep scrolling for more top picks from Tanologist, all available at Target

Tanologist Sunless Tanning Mister Bottle

Target

To buy: $11; target.com.

Tanologist Self-Tan Mitt - 1ct

Target

To buy: $5; target.com.

Tanologist Sunless Self Tanning Mousse - 6.76 fl oz

Target

To buy: $18; target.com.

