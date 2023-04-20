Style Skincare Facecare I Can Finally Get an All-Over, Even Glow Thanks to These Sunless Self-Tanning Drops That Work While I Sleep And they’re just $20. By Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda Ali Faccenda is a lifestyle, pop culture, and commerce writer with experience in video content creation. She was previously a market writer at BuzzFeed and also produced short-form video content for their various social platforms. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 20, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington I’ve always loved a post-vacation glow, but I’m embarrassed to admit that I didn’t take the need to incorporate SPF into my beauty regimen seriously until a few years ago. With healthy skincare on my mind, I also tried to find a sunless tanning alternative that could provide the same results as the real thing, particularly for my face. As someone with sensitive, acne-prone skin, I’ve found that sunless tanners often lead to clogged pores, causing more problems than it’s worth. I was lucky to find a product that not only addressed my desire for a natural, UV-free glow but did so without leading to the skin concerns I often face. I tried out Tanologist’s Sunless Self Tanning Drops for the face and body, available at Target, and haven’t looked back. The drops are fully customizable based on the glow you hope to achieve, and they’re still a go-to in my beauty routine after four months. Target To buy: $20; target.com. I first experimented with the Tanologist Sunless Self-Tanning Drops during my nighttime skincare routine so that I could see how the glow developed by the morning. To start, I mixed five drops with a moisturizer, as suggested by the brand. Using the dropper applicator, I can control the overall outcome — more drops equals a darker glow. As for my moisturizer of choice, I pair the drops with The Ordinary Natural Moisturizing Factors + HA. The thickness of this unscented moisturizer mixed with the serum-like texture of the tanning drops is perfectly balanced for my dry skin type. Target To buy: $14; target.com. Combining the Tanologist Sunless Self-Tanning Drops with the moisturizer lets me go to bed with hydrated skin and wake up to a fresh, evenly bronzed appearance without feeling greasy or sticky. Aside from having sensitive, acne-prone skin, I also deal with rosacea, and this product hasn’t caused flare-ups once. My naturally dewy results make these drops feel like a vacation in a bottle. To tackle my skin tone from the neck down, I use Tanologist’s Water Self-Tanner all over my body and follow with the drops-moisturizer duo on any spots that I’ve missed. The self-tanning water has no added bronzer, so it doesn’t transfer onto my furniture or clothes. Target To buy: $22; target.com. If you’re looking for more sunless tanning necessities like mitts, mousses, and applicators to achieve a dewy complexion, keep scrolling for more top picks from Tanologist, all available at Target. Target To buy: $11; target.com. Target To buy: $5; target.com. Target To buy: $18; target.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Flowy Spring Dresses Are Majorly Discounted in This Secret Outlet Section on Amazon—Up to 68% Off 12 Internet-Famous Spring Beauty Products With Thousands of Five-Star Ratings Under $25 at Amazon Shoppers Say They ‘Get Compliments Every Time' They Wear This Comfy Maxi Dress That's 31% Off Right Now