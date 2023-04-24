This $15 Hairbrush Keeps My Fine Strands Healthy and Even Gently Detangles My Unruly Beach Hair

I've been gatekeeping this holy grail hair care product for too long.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Published on April 24, 2023 09:00AM EDT

Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangling Brush TOUT
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

When I was a kid, I would sob uncontrollably whenever it came time to brush and style my hair because no matter how gentle my mother tried to be with me, the process would always hurt and sometimes even lead to headaches. Back then, I didn't understand why it was always so unpleasant. Now that I know I have a tender scalp that requires careful handling, I've learned to manage my strands almost painlessly.

Despite this, until a year ago, I couldn't find a hairbrush that would comfortably and effectively detangle my fine, wavy locks. I tried just about every brush on the market that promised a mild experience and was utterly disappointed until I stumbled upon the Tangle Teezer Detangling Hairbrush. I figured I had nothing to lose (except for $15), and boy, was I blown away!

Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Detangling Brush

Amazon

To buy: $15; amazon.com.

The best-selling hairbrush works by using two tiers of flexible teeth uniquely engineered to gently detangle while minimizing breakage. It's not your standard hairbrush; I've effectively used it in the shower to help work hair masks through my locks, massage my scalp, and unravel my unruly post-beach hair without a single complaint. I also use it on my dry hair almost every morning and evening since my tresses are highly prone to knots with even the tiniest gust of wind.

Even on my worst hair days, I've never had to struggle to maneuver this brush through my hair, and no other brush has accomplished this level of precision without provoking my sensitive scalp like the Tangle Teezer has. It's truly my holy grail hair care product that I refuse to be without.

With its ultra-lightweight plastic construction, it feels comfortable in my hands and doesn't strain my wrists. The brand also has several variations available for thick, curly, straight, wavy, and coily hair types in a wide array of playful candy-colored hues.

I can no long gatekeep this hair care secret; if you constantly struggle with pain and discomfort when brushing and detangling your hair, I highly recommend trying the Tangle Teezer.

