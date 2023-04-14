These 12 ‘Extremely Comfortable,’ Colorful Spring Shoes Are Selling Quickly—and They're All on Sale

Grab sandals, moccasins, and espadrilles at a discount.

By
Sarah Byron
Published on April 14, 2023 07:00AM EDT

As spring weather warms up leading to more time spent outdoors and a boom in special occasion celebrations with loved ones, it’s an ideal time to upgrade your footwear to this season’s styles. To save you time in your endless search for these shoes, we went ahead and found 12 colorful options for you.   

We turned to Talbots’ current sale, which includes 30 percent off of its entire shoe collection at checkout, plus an extra 10 percent off when you buy two or more pairs. Now’s your chance to grab comfy spring sandals, espadrilles, heels, and more at a discounted price. These styles are selling fast, so be sure to stock up to complete all of your outfits this season before they’re gone. 

Spring Shoes on Sale at Talbots:

The brand’s best-selling sandals come in five colors from bold blue to pale yellow and have a 1-inch wedge heel to add a subtle length to your look. They feature thin leather straps with a double crisscross design in the front. You can wear these sandals from day to night all season long. A shopper who already plans on buying another pair shared that they like the sandals because they’re “not slippery” unlike other brands they’ve worn in the past.

CAPRI NAPPA SANDALS

Talbots

To buy: $70 (was $100); talbots.com.

These pebbled moccasins come in seven colors like blush pink and bright orange, making them a statement piece in your closet. The soft leather shoes are flexible on the outside and finished with a decorative bow and gold hardware details. They’re equally supportive on the inside thanks to a memory foam insole that provides cushioning with every step. 

shoes

Talbots

To buy: $91 (was $129); talbots.com.

For special occasions from date night to celebrations, consider a pair of blocked-heel sandals. This pair has a 2-inch stacked heel, a memory foam footbed, and textured, woven straps that combine style with comfort. These versatile shoes can be dressed down with jeans or worn to a spring wedding. One shopper said they “felt stable” in the blocked heels, and another mentioned that the shoes are “well made” and “worth the price.”

JESSIE PEBBLED LEATHER DRIVING MOCCASINS

Talbots

To buy: $105 (was $149); talbots.com.

These cinched top espadrilles are all things bright and sunny for the season. They have a colorful leather exterior and a memory foam insole for a supported, cushioned-feel throughout the day. One reviewer who loves the color also described the shoes as “very comfortable.” For those who prefer a different design with the same memory foam comfort, these suede espadrilles are a similar style with delicate chain detail on the front.    

IZZY CINCHED NAPPA ESPADRILLES

Talbots

To buy: $70 (was $100); talbots.com.

Grab a pair of everyday slides while they’re still on sale. These cut-out leather sandals will complete a casual look like jeans and a T-shirt, or they can be paired with a spring dress for a daytime event. One shopper said that the slides “elevate any outfit.” A second person who loves the non-slip soles shared that they’re “easy to walk in and very comfy,” adding that they already plan on buying another pair. 

HANNAH VACHETTA LEATHER SLIDES

Talbots

To buy: $56 (was $80); talbots.com.

Talbots’ sale also includes these pebbled leather moccasins with a striped strap and golden buckle on the front, and yes, the brand’s memory foam footbed that a shopper called “extremely comfortable.” They’ll give your outfit a pop of color thanks to their vibrant shades that one person described as “cheerful.” The shopper also shared that they wore them “all day, right out of the box.”

Talbots JESSIE PEBBLED LEATHER DRIVING MOCCASINS

Talbots

To buy: $91 (was $129); talbots.com.

Grab these comfy, colorful shoes and more below to complete your spring wardrobe while they’re still on markdown at Talbots.

CAPRI WOVEN NAPPA SANDALS

Talbots

To buy: $70 (was $100); talbots.com.

HANNAH WOVEN SANDALS

Talbots

To buy: $63 (was $90); talbots.com.

HADLEY CHAIN SUEDE PLATFORM ESPADRILLES

Talbots

To buy: $84 (was $119); talbots.com.

LYNDSAY STRAPPY LINEN ESPADRILLE WEDGES

Talbots

To buy: $91 (was $129); talbots.com.

LEONA WOVEN NAPPA SANDALS

Talbots

To buy: $91 (was $129); talbots.com.

SAYLOR WOVEN NAPPA ESPADRILLE WEDGES

Talbots

To buy: $105 (was $149); talbots.com.

