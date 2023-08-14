Style Clothing This Brand’s Biggest Sale of the Season Has Triple Discounts With Up to 72% Off 1,700+ Cute Tops and Dresses These vibrant finds are “comfortable and breathable.” By Casey Clark Casey Clark Casey Clark is a freelance writer at Real Simple who covers beauty and style. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in Allure, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, Stylecaster, and more from a queer-centric, plus-size perspective. She's constantly working to debunk beauty myths, test trends, and review the hottest products. Prior to writing, she graduated from Hofstra University magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 14, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington With fall right around the corner, that doesn’t mean you have to put away your vibrant and bold wardrobe just yet. Lightweight and brightly-colored clothing are ideal transitional pieces to gently ease you into the new season, and one retailer’s massive sale is helping you build that collection. Talbots’ Red Door Sale is here, and you can shop more than 1,700 colorful tops and dresses with extreme savings—think: an additional 50 percent off already-reduced prices, with savings up to 72 percent through August 16. Yes, you read that right, and there’s no code needed, the discounts will appear automatically in your virtual cart. Right now, you can shop summer’s hottest colors like dresses in hot pink (hi, Barbie!) and bright florals during Talbot’s biggest sale of the year in a variety of styles and sizes with just the click of a button. To make your shopping experience easier, we’ve scoured the sale items to find the best ones that you’ll want to add to your cart today, as the sale only lasts for three more days. Best Sale Dresses and Tops Lemon and Oranges Tiered Maxi Dress, $65 (was $169) Embroidered Sleeve Top, $40 (was $100) Smocked Poplin Midi Dress, $60 (was $160) Linen Square Neck Top, $37 (was $90) Ditsy Voile Midi Shirtdress, $60 (was $150) Tulip Plaid Cotton Button Front Shirt, $28 (was $90) Delightful Plaid Cotton Button Front Shirt, $37 (was $90) Embroidered Shift Dress, $60 (was $150) Pleated Poplin Shell, $35 (was $90) Windowpane Plaid Mock Neck Dress, $36 (was $130) Charming Blooms Cotton Button Front Shirt, $38 (was $90) Stretch Crepe Midi Dress, $65 (was $170) Denim Button Front Shirt, $63 (was $90) Charming Floral Belted Voile Belted Maxi Dress, $62 (was $170) Lemon and Oranges Tiered Maxi Dress Talbots Buy on Talbots.com $169 $65 This flowy maxi dress is ideal for outdoor parties and weekend brunches, and the vibrant fruit pattern is a great choice for making a bold statement. It’s made with 100 percent cotton, so it’s lightweight and breathable but provides coverage for cooler days. One shopper said that after buying it at the beginning of summer, “it quickly became one of [their] favorite dresses.” They noted that it’s “comfortable, flattering, and the print is so gorgeous.” Oh, and we can’t forget to mention that this dress has convenient pockets to hold those tiny trinkets and daily essentials like keys, a phone, and a small wallet. Embroidered Sleeve Top Talbots Buy on Talbots.com $100 $40 For a more casual option, opt for this green short sleeve top. With delicate embroidery on the sleeves, the cotton, moss-colored shirt is super soft and lightweight while providing optimal coverage right down to the waist. This shirt can be styled in a variety of ways whether that’s with a pair of jeans, capris, or shorts and finished with sandals or sneakers. It comes in misses, petites, plus, and plus petite, with plenty of sizes still available. Smocked Poplin Midi Dress Talbots Buy on Talbots.com $160 $60 If you’re in need of a stylish yet casual outfit, then you’ll want to add this fit and flare dress to your wardrobe. A more modest piece, this dress is designed with three-quarter sleeves that work well for the transitional end-of-summer into fall season, along with a hem right below the knees making it an easy choice for a variety of occasions. Plus, who doesn’t want to add more Barbiecore options into their collection right now? Linen Square Neck Top Talbots Buy on Talbots.com $90 $37 Can’t get enough pink? This short-sleeve linen top is comfy, stylish, and practical. The square neckline helps draw attention to collar bones for a flattering silhouette and also leaves room for accessorizing. One shopper shared that they “love this peasant-style blouse,” highlighting that the “sleeves have a lovely shape, and the linen fabric is so comfortable and breathable.” With prices so deeply discounted, you don’t want to miss Talbots’ huge Red Door Sale happening through August 16. Continue scrolling to shop even more pieces for significantly less. Ditsy Voile Midi Shirt Dress Talbots Buy on Talbots.com $150 $60 Tulip Plaid Cotton Button Front Shirt Talbots Buy on Talbots.com $90 $28 Delightful Plaid Cotton Button Front Shirt Talbots Buy on Talbots.com $90 $37 Embroidered Shift Dress Talbots Buy on Talbots.com $150 $60 Pleated Poplin Shell Talbots Buy on Talbots.com $90 $35 Windowpane Plaid Mock Neck Dress Talbots Buy on Talbots.com $130 $36 Charming Blooms Cotton Button Front Shirt Talbots Buy on Talbots.com $90 $38 Stretch Crepe Midi Dress Talbots Buy on Talbots.com $170 $65 Denim Button Front Shirt Talbots Buy on Talbots.com $90 $63 Charming Floral Belted Voile Belted Maxi Dress Talbots Buy on Talbots.com $170 $62 