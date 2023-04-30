Style Clothing Dresses & Skirts Average T-Shirt Dresses? Nope, These Elevated Picks Look High-End, but They’re on Sale All these picks are up to 47 percent off at Amazon right now. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 30, 2023 06:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Throwing on a comfortable T-shirt dress is a springtime norm. The only problem? Many of these dresses are almost too casual. So if you’re shopping around for options that have a little extra somethin’ somethin’—you’ve got to check out these stylish picks. They’re all designed with fun details that “dress” them up. And the best part is they’re all on sale at Amazon right now. T-shirt dresses all have that classic crew neckline as well as short sleeves to match. They’re basically an oversized tee, making them perfect for lounging, errands, and more. But surprise! The T-shirt dresses on this list take it up a notch with fabric belts, cute slits, and fun patterns. Plus, so many of these shopper-loved picks in this Amazon Fashion section have thousands of five-star ratings and are up to 47 percent off. T-Shirt Dress Deals at Amazon Anrabess Split Maxi T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $36 (was $47) Lillusory Ruched Tie-Waist T-Shirt Mini Dress, $31 with coupon (was $50) Amazon Essentials Oversized Jersey T-Shirt Dress, $20 (was $25) Merokeety Striped Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $34 (was $40) Huskary Maxi T-Shirt Dress, $28 with coupon (was $40) Feager Striped Criss Cross Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress, $24 with coupon (was $36) Merokeety Quarter-Sleeve Striped Midi T-Shirt Dress, $34 with coupon (was $43) PrettyGarden Lantern-Sleeve Tie-Waist T-Shirt Dress, $35 with coupon (was $43) Sherosa Floral Swing T-Shirt Dress, $27 (was $36) Yibock Swing T-Shirt Dress with Pockets, $30 with coupon (was $43) The Comfy Push-Up Bra Shoppers Say Is ‘Perfect in Every Way’ Is Up to 54% Off at Amazon Right Now This Amazon T-shirt dress is sure to be your new go-to this spring. Unlike wearing an overstretched tee as an entire outfit, this stylish pick is purposefully made as a T-shirt dress that provides the right amount of coverage without swallowing you whole. The dress is a classic with short sleeves, a crew neckline, and a knee-length skirt. It also has a cute little chest pocket, which is a nice extra detail. This option, which comes in 18 colors and styles, is on sale for just $20. Amazon To buy: $20 (was $25); amazon.com. Another cute option is this ultra-popular T-shirt dress from Merokeety. The fashion staple actually has more than 17,600 five-star ratings on Amazon to date from people who love the style and softness. One person even said it’s “almost as comfy as wearing jammies to work.” The pretty T-shirt dress has a crew neckline and cuffed short sleeves, but what sends it over the edge is its tie-waist belt that accentuates your curves. Oh, and this pick has hidden pockets! Amazon To buy: $34 (was $40); amazon.com. If you’re looking for a versatile T-shirt dress that can be worn casually or dressed up, you’ve got to check out this next pick. This Lillusory tie-waist dress is also a top choice, earning more than 5,700 five-star ratings from people who say they “received lots of compliments” while wearing it. The dress is more form fitted, but has a stylish overlay design that hugs your body in all the right places for the most flattering fit. This option comes in more than 23 colors and striped styles, including this punchy pink, apricot, light gray, and more. Amazon To buy: $31 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. Curious what other stylish T-shirt dresses are on sale at Amazon right now? Scroll through the list below for even more deals. Amazon To buy: $36 (was $47); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $28 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $24 (was $36); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $34 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $35 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $27 (was $36); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $30 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $24 with coupon (was $30); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $26 with coupon (was $49); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $34 (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $33 (was $40); amazon.com.