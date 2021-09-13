Macy's Just Announced the Thanksgiving Day Parade Will be Back This Year

There are three things I look forward to every Thanksgiving: The big meal, watching all the Friends Thanksgiving episodes, and waking up early to catch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with my family. The parade has been a Turkey Day staple for the last 94 years, and last year it went totally virtual due to the pandemic.

But the department store just announced that the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will be back to the traditional in-person event with giant character balloons, spectacular floats, street performances, and crowds lining the parade route. "For our 95th celebration, we are delighted to return this cherished holiday tradition closer to its original form as we march down the streets of New York City and into the homes of a nationwide audience," Will Coss, executive producer of the parade, said.

All of the performances by marching bands, cheer groups and specialty groups that were originally scheduled for 2020 will be invited to perform this year. "We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City during the holiday season," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in the announcement.

More than 50 million viewers nationwide will tune in on Thanksgiving Day, according to Macy's, making it the largest holiday broadcast in the United States. As of right now, there are plenty of parade-related details on the Macy's site, and additional details around public viewing locations, guidelines for entry, and other restrictions will be announced by the brand in November. To execute the event safely, everyone involved with the event will wear face masks and protective gear, and all staff and volunteers are required to be vaccinated.

When Is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade coverage begins at 9:00 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning (Thursday, November 25, 2021) and runs through noon in every time zone. Tune in to NBC to watch this year's hosts break down the bands, floats, and performances.

Where Can I Watch the Macy's Parade?

If you're local to New York City, you may be able to score a viewing spot along the parade route (check the Macy's site as we get closer to the event for more details on how to attend). Everyone else across the country can tune in to NBC at 9:00 local time to watch the three-hour event. It's always broadcast at the same time in different time zones, so those living on the West Coast don't have to wake up at the crack of dawn to catch the parade on TV.

If you can't wait until November 25 to watch the magic unfold, you can explore the parade's history and view photos of past floats on the Macy's site.