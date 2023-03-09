We Found 9 Just-Launched Swimsuits Ideal for Your Next Beach Vacation

With spring and summer on the horizon—and temperatures starting to reflect our desire to splay out somewhere on a beach sipping a cooler full of margaritas—brands have started to roll out their Spring 2023 collections of bikinis, one-pieces, and other swimwear to take you on any adventure (or just look cute while you lounge.)

It’s time to find the closest friend you know with a boat, drive straight to the shoreline, and/or find the nearest body of water. In preparation for your own version of spring break, or your next beach vacation, we’ve rounded up 10 new swimsuits you’ll want to pack and wear as soon as possible.

9 New Spring 2023 Swimsuits to Buy Before Your Next Beach Trip

J.Crew

J.Crew Ruched One-Shoulder One-Piece



Ever heard of dopamine dressing—dolling yourself in bright colors to lighten your mood? J.Crew has you covered with a variety of 15 colors and patterns, available in a classic or long torso fit. A full coverage bottom, high cut leg, and ruched middle make this one-shoulder suit a staple in any beachside rotation—and if you act now, you’ll be able to snag certain colors for up to 45 percent off.

To buy: From $65 (was from $118); jcrew.com.

Madewell

Madewell Ribbed Square-Neck Longline Bikini Top

If you prefer to show less skin, no problem. This flattering blue top with delicate short sleeves and UPF 50 sun protection from Madewell is breezy enough to keep you company no matter what the thermometer says without sacrificing your more full-coverage preference. You could even layer this top as a crop top when you head out to dinner if you so choose. As a bonus, it’s crafted from 93 percent recycled nylon and 7 percent elastane.

To buy: $60; madewell.com.

Madewell

Madewell Ribbed High-Cut Bikini Bottom

Of course, you’ll want to pair that vivid blue beauty with the matching moderate coverage bottoms, like this high-waisted, high-cut pair that hits right below your belly button. A subtle V-shaped waist smooths in all the right places, and the textural ribbed fabric channels your favorite 80’s aerobics clips.

To buy: $45; madewell.com.

Nordstrom

Good American Better Reversible Strapless Bikini Top

What’s better than one bikini? Two. Get a reversible swimsuit, and you’ll get double the use out of it. For a beach trip, it’s even better, because having a two-sided bikini allows you to get twice the outfits in half the space of your carry-on. This Good American bikini top (strapless for better tan lines) has a classic black on one side and a funky leopard print pattern on the other—and goes up to a size 28.

To buy: $39; nordstrom.com.

American Eagle

Aerie Crinkle Voop Cut Out Bikini Top

We’re loving the trend right now where swimsuits are soft and comfortable enough to want to replace your favorite loungewear tank. This Aerie crinkle bikini top embodies that to a tee—and yes, pun intended. Now 30 percent off and available in four stylish colors, the ribbed, sleeveless top will be the one you reach for again and again all summer long.

To buy: $28 (was $40); aerie.com.

Free People

Stone Fox Swim Solid High Cut One Piece Swimsuit

If you’re seeking a one-piece but hoping for a little less coverage, this solid suit from Stone Fox Swim is an ideal pick. Available in a whopping 16 colors ranging from lime green to deep coffee, the delicate spaghetti straps and cheeky bottom make it a sexy yet elegant pick. The brand’s all about sustainability too, designed in California yet crafted in Indonesia, combining the best attributes of some favorite beach-forward locales to inform the design.

To buy: $90; freepeople.com.

Marshalls

Mott 50 UPF 50 Coco Crew Rash Guard

A rash guard can come in handy, especially if you’re headed to a tropical locale with limited cloud coverage. (If so—we’re jealous!) This UPF 50 Coco Crew Neck Rash Guard has got you covered, literally, and at only $15, it’s a worthwhile add to your beach bag repertoire. It also keeps its shape over time, is chlorine-resistant, and has thumb holes for extra maneuverability.

To buy: $15; marshalls.com.

H&M

H&M High Leg Swimsuit

As a professional shopping writer, H&M swimsuits are my bread and butter. Truly, I own the same H&M triangle bikini top in at least seven different colors, refreshing it over the years as the retailer drops new colorways; I have yet to find a swimsuit that fits my body as well as this one does. With its spring 2023 collection, however, H&M is tempting me to try out different designs, like this seersucker darling, which is positively begging me to bike leisurely through the streets of Nantucket with a lemonade. (Okay, my daydreams are getting away from me there.)

To buy: $40; hm.com.

H&M

H&M Balconette Bikini Top

Meanwhile, a balconette bikini has a va-va-voom factor that can’t be denied. With the shaping quality of a bra but the waterproof aspects of a swimsuit, this bikini top will demand attention on the shoreline or resort pool. The straps are also detachable, so you can adjust the suit at your leisure, during your leisure.

To buy: $40; hm.com.

