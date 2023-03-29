These Reusable Dishcloths Are an Eco-Friendly Alternative to Paper Towels—and They’re Only $2 Apiece

If you’re trying to produce less waste, an easy swap you can make is trading paper towels for reusable ones, like these from Amazon. They’ve racked up nearly 38,600 five-star ratings from shoppers, with some saying they’re the “best thing since sliced bread.” You can grab a pack of 10 for only $21, and once you try them, you won’t want to use anything else.

The reusable cloths absorb “up to 20 times their weight in liquid,” making them ideal for kitchen and bathroom messes. According to the brand, just one cloth is equal to about 15 paper towels, and you can reuse them up to 100 times. Just throw them in the washing machine when they need a refresher.

Amazon

To buy: $21 (was $25); amazon.com.

The towels are safe to use on all kinds of surfaces, including marble, stainless steel, tile, and wood. They’re ideal for cleaning countertops and appliances, and you can also wipe down dishes or scrub the shower—the cloths are truly that multipurpose. Plus, they leave a streak-free shine on windows and mirrors.

The cellulose and cotton material is tough enough to scrape food off of plates when dry and it softens when wet. With 3D diamond scrubbing ridges, the dishcloths trap and remove grime and dirt from all surfaces. And they’re odor-resistant and quick-drying to prevent mold and mildew.

One reviewer who has tried lots of different dishcloths called these “without a doubt the best.” They added that the towels never develop a smell, even after using them for two months. According to another customer who called the pack of cloths a “game-changer,” also said they’re extremely “absorbent and sturdy” and don’t wear out easily.

These eco-friendly dishcloths are a fantastic option to replace paper towels. Snag a pack of 10 towels for yourself at Amazon for only $2 apiece.

