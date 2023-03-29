Shopping These Reusable Dishcloths Are an Eco-Friendly Alternative to Paper Towels—and They’re Only $2 Apiece They’re machine-washable and absorb up to 20 times their weight. By Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor Lauren Taylor joined Dotdash Meredith in 2022 as a Home Commerce Writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She was previously a Commerce Writer for The Dodo, the number one most-viewed and most-engaged with animal brand. Prior to The Dodo, Lauren worked in advertising, where her client was one of the largest retailers in the U.S. Lauren graduated from Boston University Magna Cum Laude with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Spanish, and she received her master's degree in communication from Boston University. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 29, 2023 08:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington If you’re trying to produce less waste, an easy swap you can make is trading paper towels for reusable ones, like these from Amazon. They’ve racked up nearly 38,600 five-star ratings from shoppers, with some saying they’re the “best thing since sliced bread.” You can grab a pack of 10 for only $21, and once you try them, you won’t want to use anything else. The reusable cloths absorb “up to 20 times their weight in liquid,” making them ideal for kitchen and bathroom messes. According to the brand, just one cloth is equal to about 15 paper towels, and you can reuse them up to 100 times. Just throw them in the washing machine when they need a refresher. Amazon To buy: $21 (was $25); amazon.com. The towels are safe to use on all kinds of surfaces, including marble, stainless steel, tile, and wood. They’re ideal for cleaning countertops and appliances, and you can also wipe down dishes or scrub the shower—the cloths are truly that multipurpose. Plus, they leave a streak-free shine on windows and mirrors. The Steam Mop We Named the ‘Best Budget’ Pick Is Nearly 30% Off at Amazon Right Now The cellulose and cotton material is tough enough to scrape food off of plates when dry and it softens when wet. With 3D diamond scrubbing ridges, the dishcloths trap and remove grime and dirt from all surfaces. And they’re odor-resistant and quick-drying to prevent mold and mildew. One reviewer who has tried lots of different dishcloths called these “without a doubt the best.” They added that the towels never develop a smell, even after using them for two months. According to another customer who called the pack of cloths a “game-changer,” also said they’re extremely “absorbent and sturdy” and don’t wear out easily. These eco-friendly dishcloths are a fantastic option to replace paper towels. Snag a pack of 10 towels for yourself at Amazon for only $2 apiece. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Popular Blanket Brand Has an Ultra-Soft, Hooded Robe That We Want to Live in All Winter This Hydrating Shampoo and Leave-In Conditioner Volumized My 3C Curls After One Use These Breathable Bamboo Gardening Gloves Fit 'Like a Second Skin' but Still Protect Your Hands