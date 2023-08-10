Style Skincare My Roommates and I Are Obsessed With These Soothing Matcha Eye Masks That Are Just 50 Cents Apiece I use them almost every night. By Grace Smith Grace Smith Grace Smith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2022. She is currently a Commerce Writer covering home, style, wellness, beauty, and more for brands like Real Simple, Southern Living, and Better Homes & Gardens. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 10, 2023 07:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez My roommates and I tend to cluster at night in front of the television, with various shows we’re working through depending on who’s at home on a given night. I have the show I watch with one, the mini-series I giggle over with another, the one we all watch together. One constant in these evening wind-downs however is this: The Suprance Green Tea Matcha Eye Mask Under-Eye Patches. One girl in the house had brought them out with a flourish one night, claiming they were an impulse buy and she hadn’t realized how many it came with. The pack includes 30 sets of the under-eye patches (that’s 60 pieces total) and feel beyond soothing. Since then, they’ve become a default in our relaxation routine. With so many masks at such a cheap price, it’s ultra-shareable among a house of four. After the first tin eventually ran out—which still took over a month, we bought another. Then another. Not only were they soothing on our skin, but using them all together made it feel like a party every night; I flashed back to teenage slumber parties. Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 The patches themselves come in a circular tin, with a helpful spatula tool for scooping them out. While we of course love the self-care aesthetic, we love these patches for their skincare benefits too. The Suprance Green Tea Matcha Under-Eye Patches contain hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed collagen, vitamin E, green tea extract, a powerful collection of trusted ingredients. The brand claims the masks have “vast antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits,” which can reduce signs of sun damage, age spots, fine lines, puffiness, and wrinkles. In my consistent use, I did notice a difference in my under-eyes, whose dark circles have always haunted me (or rather, made me look haunted). My family has slightly more sunken eye sockets than average, which always makes me appear even more tired than I am. The skin underneath, directly after use, tended to feel slightly firmer and more resilient, and I felt like I glowed slightly more during the days after sticking with this in my regimen. At only 50 cents per mask, this small and unobtrusive tin packs a mighty punch for its size. We’ve loved sharing them with each other, relishing in the spa-like nightly ritual in our living room, and have reaped the short- and long-term benefits to our skin. Shop the Suprance Green Tea Matcha Under Eye Patches or check out similar eye masks below—and welcome to the slumber party. Maree Eye Gel Pads Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $25 Mizon Under-Eye Collagen Patches Eye Masks with 24K Gold and Snail Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $18 Mizon Hyaluronic Acid Eye Gel Patches Amazon Buy on Amazon $18 Kinpur Organic Cosmetics Under-Eye Patches for Puffy Eyes Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 Grace & Stella Gold Under-Eye Mask Patches Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 $21 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Surprise! Ruggable Just Launched a New Collab With The Home Edit, and These Are Our Top Picks Spring Trend Alert: Easter Gnomes Are the Latest Decorating Craze Lake Pajamas Slashed Prices Up to 50% Off for Its Annual Summer Sale—and Here Are My Favorite On-Sale Styles