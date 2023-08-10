My Roommates and I Are Obsessed With These Soothing Matcha Eye Masks That Are Just 50 Cents Apiece

My roommates and I tend to cluster at night in front of the television, with various shows we’re working through depending on who’s at home on a given night. I have the show I watch with one, the mini-series I giggle over with another, the one we all watch together. One constant in these evening wind-downs however is this: The Suprance Green Tea Matcha Eye Mask Under-Eye Patches.

One girl in the house had brought them out with a flourish one night, claiming they were an impulse buy and she hadn’t realized how many it came with. The pack includes 30 sets of the under-eye patches (that’s 60 pieces total) and feel beyond soothing. Since then, they’ve become a default in our relaxation routine. With so many masks at such a cheap price, it’s ultra-shareable among a house of four. After the first tin eventually ran out—which still took over a month, we bought another. Then another. Not only were they soothing on our skin, but using them all together made it feel like a party every night; I flashed back to teenage slumber parties.

Amazon

The patches themselves come in a circular tin, with a helpful spatula tool for scooping them out. While we of course love the self-care aesthetic, we love these patches for their skincare benefits too. The Suprance Green Tea Matcha Under-Eye Patches contain hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed collagen, vitamin E, green tea extract, a powerful collection of trusted ingredients. The brand claims the masks have “vast antibacterial and anti-inflammatory benefits,” which can reduce signs of sun damage, age spots, fine lines, puffiness, and wrinkles.



In my consistent use, I did notice a difference in my under-eyes, whose dark circles have always haunted me (or rather, made me look haunted). My family has slightly more sunken eye sockets than average, which always makes me appear even more tired than I am. The skin underneath, directly after use, tended to feel slightly firmer and more resilient, and I felt like I glowed slightly more during the days after sticking with this in my regimen.

At only 50 cents per mask, this small and unobtrusive tin packs a mighty punch for its size. We’ve loved sharing them with each other, relishing in the spa-like nightly ritual in our living room, and have reaped the short- and long-term benefits to our skin. Shop the Suprance Green Tea Matcha Under Eye Patches or check out similar eye masks below—and welcome to the slumber party.

