Hurry! Supergoop Kicked Off Its Friends and Family Sale, so You Can Grab SPF Essentials for Less

These picks always fly off the shelves.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Published on May 11, 2023 11:00AM EDT

Supergoop Sale Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Nailing down an everyday SPF routine is essential, and no brand does it better than Supergoop. It strives to make sun protection part of our daily routines with innovative formulas you'll actually want to apply and skincare-infused sunscreens. It even has a No List of potentially irritating ingredients that the brand never uses. 

Although Supergoop's products are usually worth the splurge, it feels even better to score them on sale. Starting today, you can save 20 percent sitewide through Tuesday, May 16, during the brand's Friends and Family sale by using code SPF20 at checkout.

If you're new to the Supergoop world, then now is the perfect time to try some of the trending products you might have seen inundating your social feeds. As a fan of the brand myself, I put most of its lineup to the test this year, and these eight standout products are worth every penny. Check out the top SPF picks below.

Glow Stick SPF 50

Supergoop!

Glow Stick SPF 50

I keep this compact stick in my bag for on-the-go applications and touch-ups. This travel-friendly sunscreen can be applied all over, from your face to your shoulders to your hands. I love how effortlessly it melts into my skin and leaves behind a gorgeous glow.

To buy: $21 with code SPF20 (was $26); supergoop.com.

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

Supergoop!

Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

The viral Unseen Sunscreen is the perfect introduction to Supergoop's expansive portfolio. It's fragrance-free and glides on clear, so it's undetectable. I like to use it as a smoothing primer for my makeup.

To buy: From $18 with code SPF20 (was from $22); supergoop.com.

PLAY Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50

Supergoop!

Play Antioxidant Body Mist SPF 50 with Vitamin C

An easy-to-use body spray for your daily dose of SPF? Check. There are times when I just need something quick to help me get out the door on time, and this vitamin C-enriched, sweat- and water-resistant formula is it.

To buy: From $12 with code SPF20 (was from $15); supergoop.com.

Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40

Supergoop!

Superscreen Daily Moisturizer SPF 40

Skincare, meet sun protection. This moisturizer packs ultra hydration and protection in a gentle formula boasting skin repair actives and antioxidants. Plus, it means I can cut an extra step out of my AM skincare routine, so that's a big win.

To buy: $36 with code SPF20 (was $44); supergoop.com.

Glowscreen SPF 40

Supergoop!

Glowscreen SPF 40

Think of this sunscreen as the glow-inducing variation of the original Unseen Sunscreen. It's lightly tinted, so it won't leave behind a nasty white cast, and it gives you a dewy finish. You also get the benefit of cocoa peptides which filter blue light.

To buy: From $18 with code SPF20 (was from $22); supergoop.com.

Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40

Supergoop!

Daily Dose Bioretinol + Mineral SPF 40

Earlier this year, Supergoop introduced the first-of-its-kind bioretinol mineral sunscreen as an iteration of the best-selling Daily Dose line. This serum contains bakuchiol to target lines and wrinkles and peptides to boost collagen. It absorbs quickly and doesn't irritate my skin like other retinol serums.

To buy: $37 with code SPF20 (was $46); supergoop.com.

(Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35

Supergoop!

(Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder SPF 35

Use this mineral powder to set your makeup, or wear it alone—either way, it's the ultimate beach day must-have. It delivers a soft matte finish that doesn't feel cakey or overly drying while providing sun protection. It's shoppable in translucent, light, medium, and deep shades.

To buy: $28 with code SPF20 (was $35); supergoop.com.

PLAY Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract

Supergoop!

Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract

If you're searching for a daily sunscreen, then the Play Everyday Lotion is exactly what you need. It contains a hybrid of chemical and mineral sunscreen filters for defense against UVA, UVB, and IRA rays. You can also use it all over your body, including your face.

To buy: From $10 with code SPF20 (was from $12); supergoop.com.

Take a look at Supergoop's entire sale to save 20 percent on more best-sellers ahead of summer.

