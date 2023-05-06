These Are the 9 Sunscreens I Use All Summer to Prevent My Pale Skin From Burning, Starting at $10

The minute the temperature creeps above 60, you can find me outdoors whenever possible, whether I’m working outside or walking through the park. That said, I am also very pale. Without SPF, I will burn within 10 minutes of being in the sun, which is why sunscreen is my best friend. Not only do I burn easily, but my skin is also sensitive, too—meaning I’m picky about all of the products I use.

If you, like me, need extra sun protection that won’t irritate your skin to have fun in the sun all spring and summer long, I have some recommendations. These are my go-to sunscreens in just about every form, from sprays to lotions to sticks.

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

Amazon

This broad-spectrum sunscreen is recommended by dermatologists for sensitive skin. The lightweight, oil-free formula actually calms acne, rosacea, and dark spots. I have rosacea and am prone to irritation, so this unscented sunscreen is just what I need. While it comes out of the bottle white, I’ve found that it blends right into my face after rubbing it in.

To buy: $41; amazon.com.

Neutrogena Clear Face Liquid Sunscreen Lotion

Amazon

Neutrogena’s Clear Face sunscreen is designed to be non-comedogenic and oil- and fragrance-free specifically for acne-prone skin. The broad-spectrum, water-resistant formula feels so light going on my face, and I love that it doesn’t make me break out.

To buy: $10; amazon.com.

Sun Bum Original SPF 50 Sunscreen Roll-On Lotion

Amazon

I’m obsessed with this roll-on sunscreen—it’s so easy to apply, making it perfect for daily wear in the summer. The vitamin-E makes my skin feel super soft, and it smells delicious. It’s free from oxybenzone, octinoxate, gluten, and parabens, and it’s vegan and cruelty-free.

To buy: $16 (was $17); amazon.com.

Vacation Super Spritz SPF 50

Ulta

This dermatologist-tested sunblock spray feels refreshing when spritzed over makeup, and it leaves your face looking dewy. It smells like the brand’s iconic summery fragrance, too, which is a bonus. The broad-spectrum SPF 50 spray is water-resistant, vegan, and cruelty-free, and the bottle is the ideal size for carrying with you to reapply on the go.

To buy: $24; ulta.com and vacation.inc.

Coola Classic Body Organic Sunscreen Spray SPF 50

Dermstore

SPF sprays like this one are useful for reapplying at the beach. I love the Guava Mango scent, but there’s also a fragrance-free version if you prefer unscented. The sunblock is formulated with the brand’s Plant Protection, which consists of red raspberry seed oil, Buriti oil, meadowfoam seed oil, and prickly pear extract, to fight free radicals that can cause aging. The non-aerosol spray is reef-friendly, lightweight, non-greasy, and vegan.

To buy: $28; dermstore.com.

Sun Bum Original SPF 30 Sunscreen Face Stick

Amazon

I love this SPF stick to quickly cover my face while I’m at the beach or pool. I also use it for easy-to-miss places, like my ears, hands, and feet. The dermatologist-approved sunscreen is non-comedogenic, oil-free, hypoallergenic, and water-resistant. Pro-tip: Since it’s a stick form, it’s great for putting in your carry-on, too.

To buy: $11 (was $12); amazon.com.

Kopari Sun Shield Body Glow Gel SPF 50

Ulta

For shoppers who grew up rubbing body glitter all over themselves (aka me), this sunscreen will make you feel so nostalgic. The broad-spectrum SPF 50 gel is sweat- and water-resistant, and vegan and cruelty-free. It’s made with moisturizing and hydrating ingredients including hibiscus, macadamia, avocado, and coconut oils, and it contains vitamin E for a soothing antioxidant effect.

To buy: $39; ulta.com.

Olay Regenerist Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Hydrating Moisturizer with Sunscreen SPF 30

Olay

If you want a moisturizer and SPF combo, try this one. It’s formulated with vitamin C to fight free radicals and brighten your complexion and amino peptides to plump and firm. The broad-spectrum cream also contains niacinamide, or vitamin B3, which promotes skin hydration and cell turnover to banish dry skin. And it has a fresh citrus scent.

To buy: $30; olay.com.

Coola Organic Liplux Classic Sunscreen Lip Oil SPF 30

Amazon

You can’t forget your lips, either—this lip oil has broad-spectrum SPF 30 to protect your pout. Vitamin E and camellia and jojoba oils provide hydration while looking like a shiny lip gloss. Real Simple even named this Coola product one of our favorite sunscreen oils.

To buy: $18; amazon.com.

