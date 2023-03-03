You Need a Great Sunscreen for Your Beach Vacation—Here Are 8 Favorites on Sale

During my childhood in Florida, my family insisted on sunscreen and strong SPFs. My mother’s generation hadn’t been as careful about UV protection, and every woman I know had multiple sunspots and cancerous moles removed; as it was, we frequently went to the dermatologist for check-ins. Since I love the Sunshine State—and lived in Hawaii shortly after my college graduation—I’m constantly aware of how easy it is to damage and cause harm to my skin and body. In recent years, I’ve also started applying sunscreen indoors everyday, aware of how even sunlight through the window can contribute.

Beach towns know the drill though, which is why any convenience store you walk into has sunscreen lotions majorly marked up. To avoid the price gouging—and the epidermis damage—we’ve rounded up eight on-sale formulas to protect your skin and your wallet.

8 On-Sale Sunscreens to Buy Before Your Next Beach Trip

Paula's Choice

Paula’s Choice Defense Essential Glow Moisturizer SPF 30



Start strong with an SPF 30 in your repertoire that provides both UV and blue light protection, meaning you’re protecting against skin burning and skin aging. This daytime formula is antioxidant-rich, containing ingredients like niacinamide, kiwi, vitamin C, and even—did we read that right?—licorice, which reduces redness. Score this illuminating moisturizer for 20 percent off.

To buy: $26 (was $33); paulaschoice.com.

Sephora

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Moisturizer Sunscreen SPF 30

Kiehl’s is a favorite heritage brand, having been established in 1851 as a trustworthy source for beauty and skincare. This all-around paraben-free moisturizer is suitable for normal, dry, and sensitive skin, and shoppers especially praise its lightweight formula. The sunscreen includes squalane, which helps restore skin’s natural moisture balance to keep it extra soft and supple (so you don’t feel as dry while sunbathing!), and octinoxate, which helps prevent skin from burning in the sun.

To buy: $35 (was $38); sephora.com.

Nordstrom

Elemis Daily Defense Shield SPF 30 Sunscreen

At a whopping 41 percent off, Elemis also offers a luxury feel at a price point that’s friendlier to your bank account. This broad-spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen is “clinically proven to help protect the skin from environmental microparticles and harmful UV rays,” according to the brand. Coconut and jojoba oil in the formula ensures your skin feels hydrated, while the active ingredients also reduce damage from pollution and computer screens—a must-have in modern times. The brand adds that it’s also formulated to be an excellent base for makeup, too.

To buy: $36 (was $62); nordstromrack.com.

Amazon

Banana Boat Sport Ultra Reef Friendly Sunscreen Spray SPF 30 Twin Pack

I’m a longtime fan of the classic appeal of a Banana Boat twin pack. It’s affordable, it’s effective, and it’s reef-safe. I know lotions tend to last longer in the skin, but I personally love the ease and speed of dousing myself in a spray sunscreen. For those with kids and on the go, this friendly formula makes it easy to apply without much trouble. Plus, I love not having to bother with constant refills.

To buy: $15 (was $18); amazon.com.

Dermstore

EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Tinted

I have two sisters in California and Texas, and they each use tinted EltaMD sunscreen everyday instead of foundation. Since we grew up in and around the sun, we needed expert-level skin protection that we could use as makeup without feeling shiny or greasy. This light, attractive formula blends in effortlessly to the skin, and has high enough UV protection to make us confident we’re staying as damage-free as possible. Although it comes in a small and travel-friendly bottle, it lasts for quite a while, making it a purchase worth the cost-per-use. Act now for a rare 20 percent discount with code REFRESH.

To buy: $34 with code REFRESH (was $43); dermstore.com.



Revolve

Coola Travel Classic Body Organic Fragrance-Free Sunscreen Spray SPF 50

If you’re sensitive to strong smells but still want a lightweight, plant-based protection, opt for the Coola Travel Classic Body Organic Fragrance-Free Sunscreen Spray. The high SPF 50 protection keeps you confident in the sunshine, while the vegan, reef-friendly, and cruelty-free may appeal to your value set. As a bonus, it’s also water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Oh hey, and while you’re on Revolve, those brand-new swimsuits and resort wraps are looking pretty appealing for your beach vacation…

To buy: $8 (was $10); revolve.com.



Ulta

Aquaphor Lip Repair and Protect Broad Spectrum SPF 30

We often forget that our lips can get burnt too, which can make every sip and bite painful. What fun is a beachfront margarita if you’re wincing the entire time? Try as we might though, it’s an additional pain to have to keep paying full-price for lip balms and tubes we misplace. Take advantage of a 20 percent discount at Ulta to stock up on some powerful Aquaphor lip protection with 30 SPF. It’s equally helpful in winter locales, where the snow’s reflection can burn and dry winds can parch and chap your lips.

To buy: $5 (was $6); ulta.com.



Amazon

Mineral Fusion Brush-On Sun Defense SPF 30

Hate the feeling of greasy lotion or spray? We completely understand. In that case, you may prefer a brush-on SPF which simply feels like your go-to makeup powder. This dry sunscreen still has 30 SPF protection and you can score an impressive 42 percent off for a limited time. As a transparent powder, it also cuts shine, blurs pores, and sets makeup, making it an easy addition to any routine.

To buy: $14 (was $25); amazon.com.

