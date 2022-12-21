Bundle Up With This Best-Selling Electric Blanket Shoppers Say Helps Them ‘Sleep Better Than Ever’

Stay warm without cranking up the thermostat.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 21, 2022 01:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Sunbeam Royal Ultra Admiral Blue Heated Blanket tout
Photo:

Amazon

Heating your home in the winter can lead to soaring energy bills. Those bitterly cold nights make it tempting to blast the central heat or to layer up with uncomfortably irrespirable sweaters and socks. Perhaps it's time to invest in a no-fuss, easy way to winter-proof your bed. More than 20,400 Amazon shoppers have cozied up to the Sunbeam Royal Ultra Heated Blanket and given it a perfect rating precisely for this reason. 

The plush polyester fleece offers an extra layer of much-needed coziness this winter, while the internal heating wire evenly distributes warmth throughout the machine-washable and dryer-safe electric blanket, so you can "sleep better than ever." The detachable controller provides you with 12 heat settings and a 12-hour timer that will automatically shut off the blanket. This design is available in four neutral shades and in twin, full, queen, and king sizes to complement your bedding.

Sunbeam Royal Ultra Admiral Blue Heated Blanket

Amazon

To buy: $63 (was $80); amazon.com.

If you're seeking all-night comfort, then look no further. One reviewer swears by the blanket to keep their "ridiculously cold feet" nice and toasty—even their cats approve and often lounge on it. It has been especially useful on nights when they want to "enjoy the cool crisp air" outside while keeping their bedroom window open. "I never get chilly under this heated blanket."

RELATED: This Versatile, Smoothing Setting Powder Is the Key to All-Day Makeup—and It's Only $6

The electric blanket also helped another shopper with restless leg syndrome to finally get a good night's rest and preheat their bedsheets for a luxuriously snuggly effect. "It relaxes my legs a lot faster and makes me sleep at least 80 percent better than before," they explained. They also declared the heated blanket was "well worth the money."

Get your bedroom winter-ready with the Sunbeam Royal Ultra Heated Blanket. Select colors and sizes are on sale, and you can snag this full-size option for 21 percent off at just $63 at Amazon.

More Must-Shop Deals

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
EHEYCIGA Heated Electric Throw Blanket
Shoppers Say This Fleece Heated Blanket Is the Perfect Gift for People Who Are Always Cold—and It’s Only $45
Amazon Very Merry Deals Tout
Amazon’s Very Merry Deals Event Will Save You Up to 70% on Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List
Barefoot Dreams/Cozy Sale Tout
Snuggly Robes and Soft Slippers From This Shopper-Approved Cozy Brand Are Up to 40% Off Right Now
V-neck cardigan sweater in Supersoft yarn with crystals tout
Psst! You Still Have a Few Days to Grab These Stylish Last-Minute Gifts From J.Crew’s Sitewide Sale
macys-faux-fur-finds-tout
11 Luxe and Cozy Faux-Fur Finds We're Shopping From This Two-Day Sale—Up to 62% Off
Isotoner Adult Fair Isle Mittens
Target's Winter Sale is Flooded With Warm Accessories to Complete Your Seasonal Looks
Nordstrom Cozy Finds
The Cozier, the Better! Shop 16 Warm and Comfy Finds From Nordstrom While They’re Still on Sale for Cyber Week
Amazon Essentials Women's French Terry Fleece Crewneck
Get Ready to Lounge: Amazon Shoppers Love This Cozy Sweatshirt—and It’s on Sale for $14
Stylish Jackets and Sweaters Roundup tout
15 Stylish Jackets and Sweaters That Will Replace Your Go-To Hoodie Stat—Starting at $28
7-best-heated-mattress-pads-of-2022-test-social
The 7 Best Heated Mattress Pads of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Shearling Shoes Tout
10 Shearling Boots, Shoes, and Slippers That’ll Keep Your Toes Warm This Winter—All Under $100
Commerce Photo Composite
9 Best-Selling Heated Blankets That Amazon Shoppers Swear By
Amazon Cyber Monday Deal Roundup Tout
These 130+ Cyber Week Amazon Deals on Home, Fashion, and More Are So Good, You'll Think They're Typos
Editor Loved Christmas Gifts
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here’s Everything I’m Gifting This Holiday Season—All Under $65
Eddie Bauer - Queen Sheets, Cotton Flannel Bedding Set Tout
Even Hot Sleepers Love This Eddie Bauer Flannel Sheet Set—and It’s on Sale for Cyber Week
Ameriwood Home Farmington Electric Fireplace TV Console tout
This TV Console With 6,400+ Perfect Ratings Has an Electric Fireplace Built in—and It’s on Sale Right Now