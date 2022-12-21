Bundle Up With This Best-Selling Electric Blanket Shoppers Say Helps Them ‘Sleep Better Than Ever’

Heating your home in the winter can lead to soaring energy bills. Those bitterly cold nights make it tempting to blast the central heat or to layer up with uncomfortably irrespirable sweaters and socks. Perhaps it's time to invest in a no-fuss, easy way to winter-proof your bed. More than 20,400 Amazon shoppers have cozied up to the Sunbeam Royal Ultra Heated Blanket and given it a perfect rating precisely for this reason.

The plush polyester fleece offers an extra layer of much-needed coziness this winter, while the internal heating wire evenly distributes warmth throughout the machine-washable and dryer-safe electric blanket, so you can "sleep better than ever." The detachable controller provides you with 12 heat settings and a 12-hour timer that will automatically shut off the blanket. This design is available in four neutral shades and in twin, full, queen, and king sizes to complement your bedding.

To buy: $63 (was $80); amazon.com.

If you're seeking all-night comfort, then look no further. One reviewer swears by the blanket to keep their "ridiculously cold feet" nice and toasty—even their cats approve and often lounge on it. It has been especially useful on nights when they want to "enjoy the cool crisp air" outside while keeping their bedroom window open. "I never get chilly under this heated blanket."

The electric blanket also helped another shopper with restless leg syndrome to finally get a good night's rest and preheat their bedsheets for a luxuriously snuggly effect. "It relaxes my legs a lot faster and makes me sleep at least 80 percent better than before," they explained. They also declared the heated blanket was "well worth the money."

Get your bedroom winter-ready with the Sunbeam Royal Ultra Heated Blanket. Select colors and sizes are on sale, and you can snag this full-size option for 21 percent off at just $63 at Amazon.