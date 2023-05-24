I Spend Every Afternoon on This Inflatable Lounger in My Backyard—and It's Under $25

Since I moved back to Oahu, Hawaii, I've spent every spare scrap of time outside. When you live in a tropical paradise, you feel major sun guilt when it's a bright and beautiful day--and you're stuck inside doing chores or work. Needless to say, on days I couldn't make it out to the beach or to hike or to adventure, I sought a solution, scouring the web for backyard setups that wouldn't break the bank.

While my roommates and I have a hand-me-down table and chairs that we use for dinner parties and that have lasted us several years, I envisioned something comfy that I could tan in, a chair more plush than the folding versions we lugged to the beach. Still, Adirondacks were pricey, and let's not even touch the zero-gravity loungers that algorithms tried to persuade me to splurge on. When I found the Sun Squad Tropical Chaise Lounge at Target for under $25, I had a gut feeling I'd found my solution. And with the retailer’s Summer Kickoff Sale lasting through Monday, May 29, it’s one of many discounted sunny-day-friendly items you’ll use all season long.

Target

To buy: $23 (was $30); target.com.

While the Sun Squad Tropical Chaise Lounge is actually inflatable rather than wood or metal, it worked for my purposes because the cheery yellow plastic was thick and heavy-duty, making me less worried about a stray scrap in the backyard that might puncture it. It’s adorably patterned (and comes in several varieties for shoppers to choose from), has an arched design ideal for sunbathing and relaxing, and even has a one-cup holder I can use for my coffee or sparkling water. It's roughly six pounds, so I'm not restricted to keeping it in my backyard; I can haul this floatie to the beach, in a carry-on suitcase even, or use it (in its intended purpose) on a lake or ocean. Best of all, it's now discounted for 20 percent off for Memorial Day Weekend preparations, kicking off summer in the best way possible.

This inflatable lounger took only a few minutes to inflate with an electric pump, with three sources of air: the main compartment, and two support cylinders underneath. The primary air valve is huge, which made blowing it up even easier. Once finished, I was thrilled to plop it down in my yard with no trouble, simply making sure to clear the grass below it for anything sharp.

The Sun Squad Tropical Chaise Lounge was easy to sink into, and I soon made a habit of spending my afternoons on it: working on my laptop, suntanning, or reading as my heart desired. Trees shed some leaves or fruit? No trouble! I could rinse off with the hose in a few seconds (and yes, I do leave it outside in the rain.) While I haven't tried to literally float in it yet on a body of water, I have no doubt those days will be just as pleasant, as the lounge feels supportive and hasn’t lost its fullness over time.

For anyone on a budget like me—or even simply those who relish an aesthetic backyard—the Sun Squad Tropical Chaise Lounge surpassed my expectations as a simple, pleasing, and comfortable outdoor seating option. Already, it's made such a difference for my mental state to get into the sun on afternoons I'm restricted to the house, and my tan gives its thanks too. Before Memorial Day Weekend and those tempting summer afternoon rolls around, score 20 percent off this Target find.