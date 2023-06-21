Home 15 Trending Finds That Are Sure to be Your New Favorite Summer Essentials—Starting at $10 Explore popular travel, home, and fashion items at Amazon. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 21, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Madison Woiten With summer in full gear, the warm-weather calls for a refresh to keep up with the latest fashion styles, home trends, and travel accessories. Changing up so many things can be intimidating and expensive, but don’t fret. We’ve curated a list of the top 15 summer essentials in each of these categories all under $50, so you can spend less time researching and more time soaking up the sun. Amazon is filled with trending closet, home, and travel gadgets to take your summer experience to the next level. Flowy dresses, nifty duffel bags, and rattan nightstands are just a few of the items included below to enhance your wardrobe, travel experience, and home decor. Plus, several of the popular finds are on sale, so you can score on must-have deals up to 53 percent off. Trending Summer Essentials at Amazon: Anrabess Two-Piece Set, $55 Melsbrinna Leather Passport Holder, $12 Bayka French Press Coffee Maker, $20 (was $33) JBL Clip 3 Wireless Speakerphone, $55 The Drop Kimi Smocked Midi Dress, $70 Kat Myhr Weekender Travel Bag, $45 (was $55) Bluetit Flower Market Poster, $14 with coupon (was $15) Haifago Platform Sandals, $24 Ismgn Diaper Bag Backpack, $31 with coupon (was $36) Silk Tree Warehouse Artificial Paradise Palm Tree Plant, $59 (was $69) 12 Best-Selling Luggage and Travel Accessories That Are Essential for Your Upcoming Summer Vacation–Starting at $8 This best-selling two-piece set is perfect for traveling on vacation and summer nights with friends. Whether you’re headed to a coastal getaway or lounging around in your backyard, this elevated sweatsuit takes casual chic to another level. The slouchy knitted top tucks easily into the high-waisted pants that cinch at the ankles. Choose from 17 color combinations and pair with your favorite sneakers or sandals for an effortlessly easy outfit. Amazon To buy: $55; amazon.com. Jetting off overseas this summer? This popular leather passport holder can keep all of your travel documents together in one place. Store your passport, tickets, cash, notes, and other essentials in this waterproof case that features three different pockets and an elastic pen holder. Plus, the items stay safely inside the case thanks to its magnetic clasp that keeps them secure. Grab one of 12 different color options for any family and friends traveling with you to stay even more organized. Amazon To buy: $12; amazon.com. Hello freshly brewed coffee! This best-selling French Press Coffee Maker gives you instant, delicious coffee in just a few easy steps. Made with four different filters to provide the best-tasting coffee possible, it’s no surprise to see why the kitchen essential has earned more than 9,200 five-star ratings, with shoppers raving that it makes “the perfect cup of coffee or tea.” And to cool down on hotter days, you can also use the French press to make your favorite cold brew. Plus, you can score the popular item on sale for just $20 right now. Amazon To buy: $20 (was $33); amazon.com. Continue scrolling for even more trending home, fashion, and travel products from Amazon under $50 this summer. Amazon To buy: $55; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $70; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $45 (was $55); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $14 with coupon (was $15); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $24; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $31 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $59 (was $69); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $110 (was $260); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $10; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $45; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $199; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Painless Hair Removal Device Is My Summer Secret Weapon for Smooth Legs—and It's on Double Sale Amazon Shoppers Say These Packing Cubes Are 'the Only Way to Pack' Step Into Summer With These Comfy and Stylish Pants That Are on Sale for Under $50 at Amazon