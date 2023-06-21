15 Trending Finds That Are Sure to be Your New Favorite Summer Essentials—Starting at $10

With summer in full gear, the warm-weather calls for a refresh to keep up with the latest fashion styles, home trends, and travel accessories. Changing up so many things can be intimidating and expensive, but don’t fret. We’ve curated a list of the top 15 summer essentials in each of these categories all under $50, so you can spend less time researching and more time soaking up the sun.

Amazon is filled with trending closet, home, and travel gadgets to take your summer experience to the next level. Flowy dresses, nifty duffel bags, and rattan nightstands are just a few of the items included below to enhance your wardrobe, travel experience, and home decor. Plus, several of the popular finds are on sale, so you can score on must-have deals up to 53 percent off.

Trending Summer Essentials at Amazon:

This best-selling two-piece set is perfect for traveling on vacation and summer nights with friends. Whether you’re headed to a coastal getaway or lounging around in your backyard, this elevated sweatsuit takes casual chic to another level. The slouchy knitted top tucks easily into the high-waisted pants that cinch at the ankles. Choose from 17 color combinations and pair with your favorite sneakers or sandals for an effortlessly easy outfit.

To buy: $55; amazon.com.

Jetting off overseas this summer? This popular leather passport holder can keep all of your travel documents together in one place. Store your passport, tickets, cash, notes, and other essentials in this waterproof case that features three different pockets and an elastic pen holder. Plus, the items stay safely inside the case thanks to its magnetic clasp that keeps them secure. Grab one of 12 different color options for any family and friends traveling with you to stay even more organized.

To buy: $12; amazon.com.

Hello freshly brewed coffee! This best-selling French Press Coffee Maker gives you instant, delicious coffee in just a few easy steps. Made with four different filters to provide the best-tasting coffee possible, it’s no surprise to see why the kitchen essential has earned more than 9,200 five-star ratings, with shoppers raving that it makes “the perfect cup of coffee or tea.” And to cool down on hotter days, you can also use the French press to make your favorite cold brew. Plus, you can score the popular item on sale for just $20 right now.

To buy: $20 (was $33); amazon.com.

Continue scrolling for even more trending home, fashion, and travel products from Amazon under $50 this summer.

To buy: $55; amazon.com.

To buy: $70; amazon.com.

To buy: $45 (was $55); amazon.com.

To buy: $14 with coupon (was $15); amazon.com.

To buy: $24; amazon.com.

To buy: $31 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com.

To buy: $59 (was $69); amazon.com.

To buy: $110 (was $260); amazon.com.

To buy: $10; amazon.com.

To buy: $45; amazon.com.

To buy: $199; amazon.com.

To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com.

