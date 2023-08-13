Fall Is Coming! And These Under-$50 Amazon Pants Are Perfect to Wear In-Between Seasons

Score stylish and breezy pieces starting at just $23.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Published on August 13, 2023

As the weather begins to change from hot to cool, it can be confusing to know what to wear over the next few months. While it might be too early to throw on a sweater, it won’t exactly be hot enough to just wear a sundress for much longer. If you’re struggling to find the perfect transitional piece, we’ve got you covered with a variety of stylish and breezy pants. The best part? They’re all available under $50.

Amazon’s Fashion section is filled with a variety of comfortable and breathable pants starting at just $23. You can expect to find casual and elevated styles that are lightweight, flowy, and versatile. From the office to the beach, these pants can be worn for a number of occasions, and several options are on sale for up to 49 percent off.  

Summer to Fall Pants Under for $50

These popular flowy pants are sure to become a staple in your closet. The stretchy pants come with an elastic band that naturally fits your waist and wide legs to make sure you have plenty of room to breathe. Shoppers say they are a “must-have” for summer evenings and are “cool and comfortable” even in the Florida heat. Dress them up with heels and a blouse or down with a T-shirt and sneakers. Plus, you can choose from 20 different colors and patterns. 

Eteviolet High Waisted Flowy Pants

Amazon Eteviolet Boho High Waisted Pants for Women, Leopard Wide Leg Flowy Pants

Amazon

Fashion meets function with these high-waisted pants that shoppers say are “beyond comfortable and fit perfectly.” The pants are made with a stretchy polyester and spandex material that is soft to the touch and provides long-lasting comfort, according to shoppers. Its tapered leg falls right above your ankle, making it an ideal cut to pair with your favorite sandals or loafers. Plus, it features an adjustable tie waist that can be tightened or loosened at any point, and built-in pockets to store your keys and phone. 

Freeprance Paper Bag Pants

Amazon Freeprance Women's Pants Casual Trouser Paper Bag Pants Elastic Waist Slim Pockets

Amazon

For warmer days and any end of summer vacations, these linen and cotton blend pants are a great pair to have on hand. The breathable fabric and loose fit is sure to keep you cool no matter what you’re doing outside. One shopper said it, “Feels lightweight in 90-degree muggy summer weather.” Tie the drawstring to your preferred waist fit and keep your essentials together in the two built-in front pockets. Wear the casual pants with a button-down or tank top, or layer with a light jacket.

Continue scrolling to see even more stylish and breezy pants under $50, or check out Amazon’s Fashion section to browse other must-have transitional pieces. 

Amazon Essentials Linen Drawstring Pants

Amazon Essentials Women's Linen Blend Drawstring Wide Leg Pant Ecru

Amazon

Ododos Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants

Amazon ODODOS Women's Wide Leg Palazzo Lounge Pants with Pockets Light Weight Loose Comfy Casual Pajama Pants

Amazon

Dokotoo Elastic Waist Tie Pants

Amazon Dokotoo Womens Casual Elastic Waist Solid Comfy Jogging Jogger Pants with Pockets

Amazon

Funyyzo Wide Leg Pants

Amazon FUNYYZO Women's Wide Leg Pants High Elastic Waisted in The Back Business Work Trousers Long Straight Suit Pants

Amazon

Acelitt Drawstring Pants

Amazon Acelitt Womens Casual Pants Straight Leg Drawstring Elastic High Waist Loose Comfy Trousers with Pockets

Amazon

Roxy Oceanside Pant

Amazon Roxy Women's Oceanside Pant

Amazon

Tronjori Wide Leg Palazzo Pants

Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo

Amazon

Lnx High Waisted Linen Pants

Amazon LNX Womens Linen Pants

Amazon
