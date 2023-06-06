Take on Summer With These Stylish Maxi Dresses That Are All on Sale Up to 68% Off at Amazon

Find off-the-shoulder picks, wrap dresses, and everything in between.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 6, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Summer Dress Outlet Deals Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Maxi dresses are without a doubt a summertime fashion staple. Their loose-fitting designs are perfect for really hot days and their fun patterns bring a welcomed brightness to any wardrobe. So if you’re finding your closet dark and drab, these cute maxi dresses will bring the sunshine in no time. The best part? All of these comfy picks are on sale—up to 68 percent off. 

Whether you’re stocking up for potential events or have a special occasion in mind, these discounted maxi dresses are sure to fit the bill. They’re all found in Amazon’s secret Outlet store, which houses thousands of overstock deals on items for your closet, home, and beyond. While these picks all have a long hemline, they also have special details that make them unique, like off-the-shoulder necklines, wrap designs, cute prints, and more. And the deals? They start at just $15. 

Best Summer Maxi Dress Outlet Deals

Cute, casual, and comfy: All details that describe this popular floral maxi dress. Made with  rayon materials, the long dress has a lightweight feel that naturally flows and provides much-needed breathability. Although it has a relaxed fit, the dress won’t swallow you whole—it has a stretchy, cinched waist that provides definition and has an A-line skirt that looks so pretty on. 

Amazon Ferrendo Women's Floral Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $19 with coupon (was $27); amazon.com.

Interested in a maxi for everyday wear? Consider this long tent dress option from The Drop that’s 30 percent off. It has spaghetti straps, a tiered skirt design, and comes in a ton of colors. People love the quality of the fabric that keeps them cool in the summer and feels nice on the skin. Plus, one reviewer who loves the dress wrote, “It makes me feel confident [and I] get a lot of compliments.”

Amazon The Drop Women's Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress

Amazon

To buy: $42 (was $60); amazon.com.

With so many weddings on the horizon, it’s probably time to start shopping for your outfit. The good thing is you don’t have to spend a ton, especially with fun options like this halter maxi dress—it’s 54 percent off and has a hidden coupon, bringing the price down to just $18. The dress secures itself via the halter straps and also has a flattering tie-waist design that shows off your silhouette. The lightweight fabric is ideal for outdoor weddings and events and comes in 17 colors and styles.   

Amazon TEMOFON Women's Dress

Amazon

To buy: $18 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com.

These are just a few maxi dresses on sale at Amazon right now. Scroll through the rest below for even more deals. And if you’re interested in other fashion deals, don’t forget to check out the Outlet storefront before checkout. 

Amazon Zattcas Womens Off The Shoulder Ruffle Party Dress

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $48); amazon.com.

Amazon VERABENDI Women's Off Shoulder Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $42); amazon.com.

Amazon VintageClothing Women's Floral Smocked Tube Top Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $19 (was $26); amazon.com.

Amazon AUOMITH Womenâs Long/Short Sleeve Loose Plain Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $30 with coupon (was $55); amazon.com.

Amazon VintageClothing Women's Wrap V Neck Floral Summer Dress

Amazon

To buy: $26 (was $37); amazon.com.

Amazon LILBETTER Women Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $53); amazon.com.

Amazon DEEP SELF Women Summer Dress

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon ECOWISH Womens Summer Dress

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $60); amazon.com.

Amazon Off The Shoulder Dress

Amazon

To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com.

Amazon YESNO Women Casual Dress

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $53); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Target Father's Day Roundup Tout
Target’s Father’s Day Section Has Hundreds of Gifts for All Kinds of Dads, and Prices Start at Just $8
Athena Club Wax Strip Kit Tout
These Easy-to-Use Body Wax Strips Changed My Mind About Waxing at Home
how-to-treat-acne-with-aspirin-GettyImages-1269780683
4 DIY Acne Spot Treatments Approved by Dermatologists
Related Articles
Best MDW Summer Dress Deals Tout
The 15 Best Dress Deals You Won't Want to Miss This Memorial Day Weekend at Amazon–All Under $50
Amazon Deal Roundup Summer Fashion Tout
The 30 Best Summer Fashion Deals to Upgrade Your Closet at Amazon—Up to 69% Off
Amazon's Summer Dress Tout
This New Amazon Section Is Dedicated to Stylish Summer Dresses for Every Warm-Weather Occasion—Starting at $22
Stylish Tanks and Tops That Will Seriously Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe Are All Up to 65% Off at Amazon
Stylish Tanks and Tops That Will Seriously Elevate Your Summer Wardrobe Are All Up to 65% Off at Amazon
Shopper-Favorite Fashion Deals Tout
The Best Customer-Favorite Fashion Deals Are Buried in This Amazon Section With Sales Up to 72% Off
Kate Spade purse
These Are the 50 Amazon Deals Worth Shopping From Its Huge Memorial Day Sale
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Tout
You Have a Few More Days to Score Style, Beauty, and Home Deals Up to 60% Off at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale
Garage Organization Roundup Deals Under $50
This Amazon Section Is Filled With Garage Organizing Essentials to Make the Most of Your Space—All Under $50
Neutral Home Decor Tout
This Elevated Amazon Storefront Takes Neutral Decor to a New Level in Your Home—All Under $50
Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Jules Collection Area Rug Tout
These Neutral Home Decor Finds Will Give Your Living Room the High-End Look Without the Cost—Starting at $26
Amazon Outlet Roundup Tout
Outdoor Furniture, String Lights, and More Are Up to 88% Off in This Secret Outlet Section at Amazon
Best Amazon Finds Clever Travel Items Tout
I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Clever Travel Items I’m Shopping for a Trip to Italy
Customer-Loved Travel Essentials Outlet Deals Tout
Hang on, There Are So Many Customer-Favorite Travel Essentials Hiding in Amazon’s Outlet—Up to 66% Off
Mother's Day Weekend Amazon Deals Tout
The 47 Best Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Mother’s Day Weekend
Amazon Dress Edit Under $50 Tout
Amazon Just Launched a Storefront of Summer-Ready Dresses, and We Found the Cutest Styles for Under $50
Amazon outlet swimsuits and coverups Tout
There Are Tons of Summer-Ready Swimsuits and Cover-Ups on Sale in Amazon’s Outlet Ahead of Memorial Day