Style Clothing Dresses & Skirts Take on Summer With These Stylish Maxi Dresses That Are All on Sale Up to 68% Off at Amazon Find off-the-shoulder picks, wrap dresses, and everything in between. Published on June 6, 2023 06:00AM EDT Maxi dresses are without a doubt a summertime fashion staple. Their loose-fitting designs are perfect for really hot days and their fun patterns bring a welcomed brightness to any wardrobe. So if you're finding your closet dark and drab, these cute maxi dresses will bring the sunshine in no time. The best part? All of these comfy picks are on sale—up to 68 percent off. Whether you're stocking up for potential events or have a special occasion in mind, these discounted maxi dresses are sure to fit the bill. They're all found in Amazon's secret Outlet store, which houses thousands of overstock deals on items for your closet, home, and beyond. While these picks all have a long hemline, they also have special details that make them unique, like off-the-shoulder necklines, wrap designs, cute prints, and more. And the deals? They start at just $15. Best Summer Maxi Dress Outlet Deals Zattcas Off-the-Shoulder Ruffle Maxi Dress, $16 (was $48) Temofon Halter Floral Maxi Dress, $18 with coupon (was $43) Verabendi Off-Shoulder Casual Ruffle Maxi Dress, $29 with coupon (was $42) Ferrendo Floral Button Maxi Dress, $19 with coupon (was $27) VintageClothing Smocked Tube Top Maxi Dress, $19 (was $26) Auomith Short-Sleeve Empire Waist Maxi Dress, $30 with coupon (was $55) VintageClothing Wrap High-Low Maxi Dress, $26 (was $37) The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $42 (was $60) Lilbetter V-Neck Casual Maxi Dress, $17 (was $53) Deep Self Short-Sleeve Wrap Maxi Dress, $39 (was $60) You Can Save 57% on the Wireless Bra Shoppers Call the 'Most Comfortable Bra Ever' Cute, casual, and comfy: All details that describe this popular floral maxi dress. Made with rayon materials, the long dress has a lightweight feel that naturally flows and provides much-needed breathability. Although it has a relaxed fit, the dress won't swallow you whole—it has a stretchy, cinched waist that provides definition and has an A-line skirt that looks so pretty on. Amazon To buy: $19 with coupon (was $27); amazon.com. Interested in a maxi for everyday wear? Consider this long tent dress option from The Drop that's 30 percent off. It has spaghetti straps, a tiered skirt design, and comes in a ton of colors. People love the quality of the fabric that keeps them cool in the summer and feels nice on the skin. Plus, one reviewer who loves the dress wrote, "It makes me feel confident [and I] get a lot of compliments." Amazon To buy: $42 (was $60); amazon.com. With so many weddings on the horizon, it's probably time to start shopping for your outfit. The good thing is you don't have to spend a ton, especially with fun options like this halter maxi dress—it's 54 percent off and has a hidden coupon, bringing the price down to just $18. The dress secures itself via the halter straps and also has a flattering tie-waist design that shows off your silhouette. The lightweight fabric is ideal for outdoor weddings and events and comes in 17 colors and styles. Amazon To buy: $18 with coupon (was $43); amazon.com. These are just a few maxi dresses on sale at Amazon right now. Scroll through the rest below for even more deals. And if you're interested in other fashion deals, don't forget to check out the Outlet storefront before checkout. Amazon To buy: $16 (was $48); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $29 with coupon (was $42); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $19 (was $26); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $30 with coupon (was $55); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $26 (was $37); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $17 (was $53); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $39 (was $60); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $30 (was $60); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $15 (was $20); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $34 (was $53); amazon.com.