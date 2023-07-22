Home Decorating These Are the Summer Hosting Essentials You Need to Grab Before Your Next Party—All Under $30 at Amazon Serve light bites, cocktails, and more in these stylish must-haves, starting at $12. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 22, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez There’s never a better time to have guests over than summer. Why? The warm weather gets everyone in a great mood for fun, whether you’re throwing a backyard soiree, hosting an intimate dinner party, or getting friends together for book club. Now all you have to do is gather up everything you need to entertain your pals—and Amazon has a whole section filled with top-notch finds. Summer dining calls for a mix of pretty drinkware, serving dishes, and fun decor. Lucky for you, Amazon’s new Summer Hosting Essentials hub within the Home section is filled with everything you need at an affordable price. Yep, everything on this list is actually under $30. But, if you have a little wiggle room in the budget, you can also score appliances like shaved ice makers, pretty embossed bowls, and even furniture like this oak bar cart within the hosting section, too. Shoppers Say They ‘Felt the Difference in Minutes’ With Levoit’s Best-Selling Air Purifier, and It’s Still on Sale Ready to start shopping? Check out these under-$30 picks below. Summer Hosting Must-Haves on Amazon Cukbless Stemless Wine Glass Set, $20 (was $29) Glamburg Farmhouse Jute Table Runner, $17 MyGift Wooden Condiment Ceramic Dip Set, $30 (was $46) Yirilan Glass Pitcher, $23 (was $25) Hecef Cheese Board Set, $19 Folkulture Gold Serving Utensils, $24 Simple Modern Cocktail Shaker Set, $27 Alpha Living Home Utensil Galvanized Caddy, $27 with coupon (was $28) Amzcku Embossed Vintage Glass Mugs, $11 (was $13) Craftmix Cocktail Mixer Variety Pack, $15 MyGift Wooden Condiment Ceramic Dip Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $30 Whether you’re serving up a big meal or are going the appetizer route, you’ll want to put out some light bites once guests set foot through the door. Within this Amazon section, you’ll find charcuterie board sets and party serving bars, like this on-sale pick that even has a section underneath for ice to keep chilled foods, well, chilled. Another great find is this stylish condiment set that has a wooden bamboo base to hold three lidded ramekins. Its deep capacity can accommodate dips like ranch or hummus as well as guacamole or salsa. The set also comes with three mini spoons to keep everything fresh the duration of your event. Yirilan Glass Pitcher Amazon Buy on Amazon $25 $23 And every host knows you can’t let guests go thirsty. That’s why you need this popular cocktail shaker from Simple Modern that keeps drinks cold as well as these cute stemless wine glasses that have a geometric design and a pretty rainbow hue. But if you’re serving up a batch of sangria or water, go with this gorgeous water pitcher. The glass carafe has a diamond design on the bottom and is made with golden accents on the handle and lid that elevate it above other pitchers. Alpha Living Home Utensil Galvanized Caddy Amazon Buy on Amazon $28 $27 Your decor is also super important—it sets the summery tone of the whole event! This $17 jute table runner gives off a subtle beachy vibe while these best-selling candlestick holders provide a colorful bit of fun to an otherwise classic tablescape. And while this farmhouse-style utensil caddy isn’t technically decor, it definitely provides flair while still being functional. It has a galvanized metallic look with a wooden carrying handle for a rustic appearance. Plus, it’s sectioned off into four cubbies to hold forks, knives, spoons, and napkins. Want to see what other exciting summer hosting essentials are on Amazon right now? Take a look at the list below for more picks, which all happen to be under $30. Cukbless Stemless Wine Glass Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $20 Glamburg Farmhouse Jute Table Runner Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 Hecef Cheese Board Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 Folkulture Gold Serving Utensils Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 Simple Modern Cocktail Shaker Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 Amzcku Embossed Vintage Glass Mugs Amazon Buy on Amazon $13 $11 Craftmix Cocktail Mixer Variety Pack Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 Glory Season Rustic Tablecloth Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 Vixdonos Glass Candlestick Holders Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $15 JoyJolt Faye 13-Ounce Highball Glass Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $35 $23 Jbho Hand-Blown Wine Glasses Amazon Buy on Amazon $29 $22 Mjm Chilled Party Serving Condiment Server Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $26 Hinmay Gold-Plated Mini Serving Tongs Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $14 Fortessa Jupiter Vintage Mini Cake Stand Amazon Buy on Amazon $15 