These Are the Summer Hosting Essentials You Need to Grab Before Your Next Party—All Under $30 at Amazon

Serve light bites, cocktails, and more in these stylish must-haves, starting at $12.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on July 22, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Summer Hosting Must-Haves Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

There’s never a better time to have guests over than summer. Why? The warm weather gets everyone in a great mood for fun, whether you’re throwing a backyard soiree, hosting an intimate dinner party, or getting friends together for book club. Now all you have to do is gather up everything you need to entertain your pals—and Amazon has a whole section filled with top-notch finds. 

Summer dining calls for a mix of pretty drinkware, serving dishes, and fun decor. Lucky for you, Amazon’s new Summer Hosting Essentials hub within the Home section is filled with everything you need at an affordable price. 

Yep, everything on this list is actually under $30. But, if you have a little wiggle room in the budget, you can also score appliances like shaved ice makers, pretty embossed bowls, and even furniture like this oak bar cart within the hosting section, too. 

Ready to start shopping? Check out these under-$30 picks below. 

Summer Hosting Must-Haves on Amazon

MyGift Wooden Condiment Ceramic Dip Set

Amazon MyGift Wooden Condiment Set, Ceramic Dip Bowls, Sauce Ramekins 3 Piece Set with Lids and Spoons on Bamboo Raised Display Serving Tray

Amazon

Whether you’re serving up a big meal or are going the appetizer route, you’ll want to put out some light bites once guests set foot through the door. Within this Amazon section, you’ll find charcuterie board sets and party serving bars, like this on-sale pick that even has a section underneath for ice to keep chilled foods, well, chilled. Another great find is this stylish condiment set that has a wooden bamboo base to hold three lidded ramekins. Its deep capacity can accommodate dips like ranch or hummus as well as guacamole or salsa. The set also comes with three mini spoons to keep everything fresh the duration of your event. 

Yirilan Glass Pitcher

Amazon Yirilan Glass Pitcher,74 oz/2.2 Liter Water Pitcher With Lid

Amazon

And every host knows you can’t let guests go thirsty. That’s why you need this popular cocktail shaker from Simple Modern that keeps drinks cold as well as these cute stemless wine glasses that have a geometric design and a pretty rainbow hue. But if you’re serving up a batch of sangria or water, go with this gorgeous water pitcher. The glass carafe has a diamond design on the bottom and is made with golden accents on the handle and lid that elevate it above other pitchers. 

Alpha Living Home Utensil Galvanized Caddy

Amazon Utensil Caddy Carry-All Serveware - Galvanized Metal Organizer for Kitchen Counter

Amazon

Your decor is also super important—it sets the summery tone of the whole event! This $17 jute table runner gives off a subtle beachy vibe while these best-selling candlestick holders provide a colorful bit of fun to an otherwise classic tablescape. And while this farmhouse-style utensil caddy isn’t technically decor, it definitely provides flair while still being functional. It has a galvanized metallic look with a wooden carrying handle for a rustic appearance. Plus, it’s sectioned off into four cubbies to hold forks, knives, spoons, and napkins. 

Want to see what other exciting summer hosting essentials are on Amazon right now? Take a look at the list below for more picks, which all happen to be under $30. 

Cukbless Stemless Wine Glass Set

Amazon CUKBLESS Stemless Wine Glass Set Of 4(10 Oz)

Amazon

Glamburg Farmhouse Jute Table Runner

Amazon GLAMBURG Farmhouse Jute Burlap Table Runner 36 Inches Long, 13x36 Natural Jute Braided Table Runner

Amazon

Hecef Cheese Board Set

Amazon hecef Cheese Board set of 3,a Acacia Wood Cheese Plate & a Cheese Knife & a Cheese Fork, Cheese Platter Slate Board Cheese Serving Board

Amazon

Folkulture Gold Serving Utensils

Amazon Folkulture Serving Utensils for Modern Serving and Cooking, Stainless Steel Salad Servers or Salad Tongs

Amazon

Simple Modern Cocktail Shaker Set

Amazon Simple Modern Cocktail Shaker Set with Jigger Lid | Stainless Steel Boston Shaker Insulated Martini Mixer

Amazon

Amzcku Embossed Vintage Glass Mugs

Amazon Amzcku Vintage Coffee Tea Cups, Glass Mugs 14 Oz Set of 2 Embossed Glassware with Handle

Amazon

Craftmix Cocktail Mixer Variety Pack

Amazon Craftmix Variety Pack, Makes 12 Drinks, Skinny Cocktail Mixers, Mocktails Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Amazon

Glory Season Rustic Tablecloth

Amazon GLORY SEASON Rustic Tablecloth Classic French Village Printed Linen Fabric Table Cover Farmhouse Decoration

Amazon

Vixdonos Glass Candlestick Holders

Amazon Vixdonos Glass Candlestick Holders Tealight Candle Holders for Table Centerpieces

Amazon

JoyJolt Faye 13-Ounce Highball Glass Set

Amazon JoyJolt Faye 13oz Highball Glasses, 6pc Tall Glass Sets

Amazon

Jbho Hand-Blown Wine Glasses

Amazon JBHO Hand Blown Italian Style Crystal Burgundy Wine Glasses - Lead-Free Premium Crystal Clear Glass - Set of 2-21 Ounce

Amazon

Mjm Chilled Party Serving Condiment Server

Amazon MJM Condiment Server, Tray, ice Party Serving bar, Chilled Caddy, bar Garnish Holder on ice, Dispenser, Salad Platter, Compartment Tray with lid Visit the VWMYQ Store

Amazon

Hinmay Gold-Plated Mini Serving Tongs Set

Amazon HINMAY Gold Plated Mini Serving Tongs Set 6-Inch Appetizers Tongs Stainless Steel Small Sugar Cube Tongs Ice Tongs

Amazon

Fortessa Jupiter Vintage Mini Cake Stand

Amazon Fortessa Jupiter Vintage Glassware Collection

Amazon
