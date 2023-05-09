Style Skincare Summer Fridays' Customer-Loved Jet Lag Mask Restored My Glow and Kept My Skin Hydrated While Flying This multitasking, nourishing formula is a travel-friendly must-have. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 9, 2023 06:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Airplane travel takes a significant toll on my skin: My face usually gets tight and uncomfortable from the dry and stale cabin air. It almost feels like all the moisture is sucked out of me upon lift-off. Before my recent travels, I shopped around my skincare cabinet and realized I held on to a tube of Summer Fridays' viral and aptly named Jet Lag Mask that must have gotten lost in the shuffle. I immediately tucked it away into my carry-on tote. I didn't whip it out again until about 40 minutes into my hour-and-a-half flight, as my skin had become unbearably dry. I swiped on my trusty lip balm and used about a dime-size dollop of the thick, multitasking cream. My skin immediately indulged in the brightening, softening, refining, and hydrating cocktail of niacinamide, glycerin, vitamin B3, and hyaluronic acid. To soothe stressed skin, the formula is also infused with calming cucumber extract, bisabolol, panthenol, and allantoin. Plus, it's vegan, gluten- and cruelty-free, and it's housed in completely recyclable packaging. Sephora To buy: From $26; sephora.com. Unlike traditional masks, this fragrance-free cream glides on clear and doesn't even need to be washed off. So you can slather it on and relax without worrying about being haunted by an annoying white cast in public. The velvety texture delivers extreme hydration that additionally works to plump the delicate skin under your eyes, and was developed with dry, normal, combination, and oily skin types in mind. Amazon Shoppers Say This $10 TikTok-Approved Makeup Primer Acts as an 'Adhesive for Your Foundation' During my travels, my skin still needed time to recover, so I used the best-selling mask as a makeup primer and was struck by the smooth base it created for my creams and powders. Despite its rich consistency, it never felt heavy—although, I was careful not to use too much of the product to keep it lightweight, whether I wore it alone or under makeup. Needless to say, the Summer Fridays' Jet Lag Mask is back in my makeup bag for good. Whether you're battling chronically dry or a travel-induced parched complexion, this nourishing formula will help you get your skin back on track. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The Genius Dual-Sided Tempur-Pedic Pillow Shoppers Love Is Nearly Half Off at Amazon Right Now Shoppers Use This $18 Power Scrubber to Clean Every Part of Their Homes With Just the Push of a Button These Easy-to-Use Body Wax Strips Changed My Mind About Waxing at Home