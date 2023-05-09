Summer Fridays' Customer-Loved Jet Lag Mask Restored My Glow and Kept My Skin Hydrated While Flying

Airplane travel takes a significant toll on my skin: My face usually gets tight and uncomfortable from the dry and stale cabin air. It almost feels like all the moisture is sucked out of me upon lift-off. Before my recent travels, I shopped around my skincare cabinet and realized I held on to a tube of Summer Fridays' viral and aptly named Jet Lag Mask that must have gotten lost in the shuffle. I immediately tucked it away into my carry-on tote.

I didn't whip it out again until about 40 minutes into my hour-and-a-half flight, as my skin had become unbearably dry. I swiped on my trusty lip balm and used about a dime-size dollop of the thick, multitasking cream. My skin immediately indulged in the brightening, softening, refining, and hydrating cocktail of niacinamide, glycerin, vitamin B3, and hyaluronic acid. To soothe stressed skin, the formula is also infused with calming cucumber extract, bisabolol, panthenol, and allantoin. Plus, it's vegan, gluten- and cruelty-free, and it's housed in completely recyclable packaging.

Sephora

To buy: From $26; sephora.com.

Unlike traditional masks, this fragrance-free cream glides on clear and doesn't even need to be washed off. So you can slather it on and relax without worrying about being haunted by an annoying white cast in public. The velvety texture delivers extreme hydration that additionally works to plump the delicate skin under your eyes, and was developed with dry, normal, combination, and oily skin types in mind.

During my travels, my skin still needed time to recover, so I used the best-selling mask as a makeup primer and was struck by the smooth base it created for my creams and powders. Despite its rich consistency, it never felt heavy—although, I was careful not to use too much of the product to keep it lightweight, whether I wore it alone or under makeup.

Needless to say, the Summer Fridays' Jet Lag Mask is back in my makeup bag for good. Whether you're battling chronically dry or a travel-induced parched complexion, this nourishing formula will help you get your skin back on track.