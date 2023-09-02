Style Clothing Dresses & Skirts Summer-to-Fall Dresses Are Up to 63% Off at Amazon This Labor Day Weekend And everything is $50 and under. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 2, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Looking for stylish dresses you can wear right now and all throughout the fall? You’re in luck, because Amazon is throwing a huge Labor Day weekend sale filled with discounted summer-to-fall dresses, and these are the best affordable deals all $50 and under. Amazon’s Labor Day sale includes several expensive-looking dresses that have a breezy feel while providing enough coverage. It’s why these options are perfect to wear as we close out summer and welcome the crisp air of fall. You’ll find deals on flowy shift dresses, long-sleeved evening options, maxi styles, and more. Plus, don’t be surprised to discover cute fall wedding guest dresses on this list, too. And the best part? These Amazon Labor Day sales include savings of up to 63 percent. Best Labor Day Summer-to-Fall Dress Deals Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress, $36 (was $50) Zesica Halter Floral Maxi Dress, $27 with coupon (was $64) Merokeety Tie-Waist Ruched T-Shirt Dress, $31 with coupon (was $40) Kranda Smocked Ruffle Floral Maxi Dress, $37 with coupon (was $60) Anrabess Deep V-Neck Evening Maxi Dress, $50 (was $71) The Drop Caralyn Mirand Ruffle-Neck Tiered Mini Dress, $19 (was $50) Huskary Casual Loose Maxi Dress with Pockets, $20 (was $40) Amoretu Tunic Long-Sleeved Shift Dress, $29 with coupon (was $53) Grecerelle Floral Bohemian Maxi Dress, $43 with coupon (was $55) Anrabess Short-Sleeve Split Maxi Dress with Pockets, $31 (was $53) I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These Are the Labor Day Deals I’m Shopping Early Zesica Halter Floral Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $64 $27 If you’re not ready to give up on summer just yet, no worries. You’ll find tons of beachy dresses that can easily be worn in fall with a sweater or jean jacket. One popular option is this Zesica halter maxi dress that’s on sale and has a hidden coupon, bringing the deal to 58 percent off. The dress accentuates curves and has a high slit and an interesting back design. It’s no wonder the maxi has more than 3,200 five-star ratings from people who wore it to bridal showers, country club parties, and fall weddings. Amoretu Tunic Long-Sleeved Shift Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $29 And those searching for the perfect in-between seasons dress need to check out this pretty tunic option that’s on sale for just $29. The dress has a V-neckline, relaxed long sleeves, and a flowy tiered skirt that looks good on its own or paired with tights. Made with lightweight materials, the dress won’t make you sweat in September, but still feel comfortable under your fall coat. It comes in 42 colors and styles, including options within the fall palette like caramel, dark green, and orange. Anrabess Deep V-Neck Evening Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $71 $50 This elegant evening maxi dress from Anrabess is a fall wedding guest dress must-have. The maxi dress has a deep V-neckline that’s equal parts sexy and classy while the long sleeves will keep you warm when temperatures drop. It has pretty pleats around the waist that show off your figure, and a long skirt with a high slit on the side. You can shop it in both long-sleeved and short-sleeve options—the dress comes in 22 colors and styles. And people won’t believe this luxe dress was only $50. See what other summer-to-fall dresses are marked down during Amazon’s Labor Day sale below. Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $36 Merokeety Tie-Waist Ruched T-Shirt Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $31 Kranda Smocked Ruffle Floral Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $60 $37 The Drop Caralyn Mirand Ruffle-Neck Tiered Mini Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $19 Huskary Casual Loose Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $20 Grecerelle Floral Bohemian Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $55 $43 Anrabess Short-Sleeve Split Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $31 Ezbelle Off-the-Shoulder Ribbed Midi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $59 $41 Dokotoo Lantern-Sleeve Ruffle A-Line Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $34 Grecerelle Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress with Pockets Amazon Buy on Amazon $43 $27 Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $41 Zesica Floral Wrap Maxi Dress Amazon Buy on Amazon $54 $39 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Score! 