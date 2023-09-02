Summer-to-Fall Dresses Are Up to 63% Off at Amazon This Labor Day Weekend

Looking for stylish dresses you can wear right now and all throughout the fall? You’re in luck, because Amazon is throwing a huge Labor Day weekend sale filled with discounted summer-to-fall dresses, and these are the best affordable deals all $50 and under.

Amazon’s Labor Day sale includes several expensive-looking dresses that have a breezy feel while providing enough coverage. It’s why these options are perfect to wear as we close out summer and welcome the crisp air of fall. You’ll find deals on flowy shift dresses, long-sleeved evening options, maxi styles, and more. Plus, don’t be surprised to discover cute fall wedding guest dresses on this list, too. And the best part? These Amazon Labor Day sales include savings of up to 63 percent.

Best Labor Day Summer-to-Fall Dress Deals

Zesica Halter Floral Maxi Dress

If you’re not ready to give up on summer just yet, no worries. You’ll find tons of beachy dresses that can easily be worn in fall with a sweater or jean jacket. One popular option is this Zesica halter maxi dress that’s on sale and has a hidden coupon, bringing the deal to 58 percent off. The dress accentuates curves and has a high slit and an interesting back design. It’s no wonder the maxi has more than 3,200 five-star ratings from people who wore it to bridal showers, country club parties, and fall weddings.

Amoretu Tunic Long-Sleeved Shift Dress

And those searching for the perfect in-between seasons dress need to check out this pretty tunic option that’s on sale for just $29. The dress has a V-neckline, relaxed long sleeves, and a flowy tiered skirt that looks good on its own or paired with tights. Made with lightweight materials, the dress won’t make you sweat in September, but still feel comfortable under your fall coat. It comes in 42 colors and styles, including options within the fall palette like caramel, dark green, and orange.

Anrabess Deep V-Neck Evening Maxi Dress

This elegant evening maxi dress from Anrabess is a fall wedding guest dress must-have. The maxi dress has a deep V-neckline that’s equal parts sexy and classy while the long sleeves will keep you warm when temperatures drop. It has pretty pleats around the waist that show off your figure, and a long skirt with a high slit on the side. You can shop it in both long-sleeved and short-sleeve options—the dress comes in 22 colors and styles. And people won’t believe this luxe dress was only $50.

See what other summer-to-fall dresses are marked down during Amazon’s Labor Day sale below.

Belongsci V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress

Merokeety Tie-Waist Ruched T-Shirt Dress

Kranda Smocked Ruffle Floral Maxi Dress

The Drop Caralyn Mirand Ruffle-Neck Tiered Mini Dress

Huskary Casual Loose Maxi Dress with Pockets

Grecerelle Floral Bohemian Maxi Dress

Anrabess Short-Sleeve Split Maxi Dress with Pockets

Ezbelle Off-the-Shoulder Ribbed Midi Dress

Dokotoo Lantern-Sleeve Ruffle A-Line Dress

Grecerelle Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress with Pockets

Cosonsen Deep V-Neck Ruffle Mini Dress

Zesica Floral Wrap Maxi Dress