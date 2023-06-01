This New Amazon Section Is Dedicated to Stylish Summer Dresses for Every Warm-Weather Occasion—Starting at $22

Save up to 44 percent on flowy, floral, and lace styles.

Gabriella Maestri
Published on June 1, 2023

Amazon's Summer Dress Tout
Looking for an easy way to keep cool and stay fashionable this summer? Adding some dresses to your warm-weather wardrobe should do just the trick. If you’re not sure where to start your search, this curated list is filled with cute finds for every occasion—and prices begin at just $22. 

Amazon’s new Dress Edit section section is filled with pretty dresses including mini, midi, and maxi options in styles ranging from beach casual to elevated wedding guest. You’ll also discover popular finds with thousands of five-star ratings that are perfect for any upcoming vacation, celebration, or backyard soiree. Plus, there are several discounted picks up to 44 percent off. 

Best Summer Dresses at Amazon 

An easy, breezy summer essential, this sleeveless midi dress is the definition of a perfect sundress. This flowy, tiered-style dress hits below the knee and gives plenty of room to keep you cool on warmer days. Its stretchy material provides all-day comfort and features two built-in pockets for small items. And you can easily wear the dress into the fall by layering it with your favorite denim jacket or cardigan. Plus, it comes in 16 different colors and is currently 22 percent off. 

ANRABESS Women's Summer Casual Sleeveless Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $36 (was $46); amazon.com.

Wedding season is here and this ruffled mini dress is a great piece to wear if you’re a guest in need of a stylish outfit. The popular find has more than 11,500 five-star ratings and several shoppers rave that it’s the “best summer dress” and claim it “fits like a dream.” The dress features flared sleeves that cinch at the wrist and a deep V-neck cut with a ruffle trim. It comes in 39 different patterns and colors, so you can choose the best style to pair with your favorite jewelry, handbag, and wedges. 

Dokotoo Womens 2023 Spring Summer Deep V Neck Ruffle Long Sleeve Mini Dress

Amazon

To buy: $41; amazon.com.

Coastal casual has never looked more effortless than with this ruched tank dress. The sought-after find is a “great throw-on dress” that can be simply dressed up or down. Its sleeveless design is ideal for sunny afternoons spent outside and its ruched waist with an overlapping fabric detail adds a chic element to the dress. Pair with comfy sneakers to run errands or add kitten heels for a brunch date. There are so many ways to style this versatile dress, which happens to come in 28 different colors. 

LILLUSORY Women's Casual Sleeveless Bodycon Beach Tank Ruched Mini Dress

Amazon

To buy: $28 (was $50); amazon.com.

Garden parties and backyard barbecues are here to stay—and this strapless maxi dress is just the thing to wear. The bust is made with a stretchy elastic that makes it comfortable to wear throughout the day. Its flowy fabric falls at your ankles and allows for plenty of room to move freely. Plus, it features a ruffled skirt with a crochet detail that lets in fresh air, giving you plenty of breathability. An extra bonus? The elegant dress comes in 20 colors and is up to 23 percent off. 

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $50 with coupon (was $65); amazon.com.

Interested in finding even more summer dress styles from Amazon’s new Dress Edit section? Continue scrolling to discover on-sale picks up to 44 percent off. 

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Off Shoulder Vintage Floral Lace

Amazon

To buy: $38 (was $47); amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Kimi Ruffled-Shoulder Smocked Midi Dress

Amazon

To buy: $70; amazon.com.

Womenâs Sleeveless Summer Flowy Printed Boho Maxi Long Dress

Amazon

To buy: $29 (was $41); amazon.com.

BTFBM Women's V Neck Smocked Short Sleeve Casual Dress

Amazon

To buy: $41 (was $44); amazon.com.

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Tie One Shoulder Boho Floral Dress

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $37); amazon.com.

Amazon Essentials Women's Waisted Maxi Dress

Amazon

To buy:  $22 (was $27); amazon.com.

The Drop Women's Ana Silky V-Neck Midi Slip Dress

Amazon

To buy: $39 (was $55); amazon.com.

ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Floral Print

Amazon

To buy: $50; amazon.com.

